Here is and upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).



III. Special Presentation.

Proclamation - “Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month”

Presented by Councilman Chip Henderson



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0247 Kali & Kali, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1622 Bradt Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 01-17-2023)b. 2022-0261 Jelani Henry (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 612 Dodson Avenue and an unaddressed parcel in the 600 block of Dodson Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 01-17-2023)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0237 Landon Kennedy (Southern Part to U-RM-3 and Northern Part to U-CX-3). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 420 thru 422 East 16th Street, from the southern part of the property to U-RM-3 and the northern part to U-CX-3. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 01-10-2023)2022-0237 Landon Kennedy (U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 420 thru 422 East 16th Street, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a revised and restated version of the Lease Agreement dated October 26, 2020, between the City of Chattanooga and the Tivoli Foundation, Inc. for the Tivoli Theatre and the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, including the Robert Kirk Walker Community Theatre, so as to revise and replace Section 9 of said Lease Agreement with language in substantially the form first attached, and with the entirety of said Revised and Restated Lease Agreement being in substantially the form also attached. (Sponsored by Councilman Henderson with Co-Sponsors Smith, Hill, Hester, Ledford, Dotley, Berz, Noel, and Coonrod)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000.00 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 543 West 37th Street for affordable homeownership. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000.00 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 243 Canary Circle for affordable homeownership. (District 7)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000.00 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 3431 Kirkland Avenue for affordable homeownership. (District 7)FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERe. A resolution for the Family Justice Center to apply for, and if awarded, accept a grant from Hamilton County Government to support the services provided to victims living within Hamilton County, for a grant period beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, for an amount not to exceed $180,000.00.PARKS & OUTDOORSf. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Friends of the Festival in support of Riverfront Nights for the dates of July 22 and 29, August 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2023, in the amount of $6,000.00.g. A resolution to update the Department of Parks & Outdoors “Parks Animation and Community Enhancement” (PACE) Program to increase activity in our community parks and open spaces by establishing new criteria, processes, policies, and procedures for the fee waiver program.PUBLIC WORKSh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Wastewater Department to renew blanket Contract No. W-20-010-201, Paving and Concrete Repair or Replacement, for year three (3) of four (4) years, with PRI of East Tennessee, Inc., of Knoxville, TN, and TNT Concrete, LLC, of Calhoun, TN, for an annual amount not to exceed $1.5 million.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0237 Landon Kennedy (Southern Part to U-RM-3 and Northern Part to U-CX-3). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 420 thru 422 East 16th Street, from the southern part of the property to U-RM-3 and the northern part to U-CX-3. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 01-10-2023)2022-0237 Landon Kennedy (U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 420 thru 422 East 16th Street, from U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone to U-CX-4 Urban Commercial Mixed Use Zone. (Applicant Version)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PUBLIC WORKSa. MR-2022-0249 Collier Construction Company c/o Stacey Gilbreath (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1500 block of South Lyerly Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Cromwell Development 1, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for an additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2024, for the use of the gymnasium at Cromwell Hills Apartments to operate programs for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 3940 Camellia Drive and further identified as a portion of Tax Map No. 137E-A-001. (District 5)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into Lease Amendment No. 2 to the Lease Agreement with Greenleaf Investment Partners L081, LLC, Greenleaf Investment Partners L083, LLC, and Greenleaf Investment Partners L055, LLC, in substantially the form attached, to allow for the landlord to complete the leasehold improvements at the Midtown Office Park in accordance with the architectural drawings on a date no later than April 30, 2023, with a rent commencement date of February 1, 2023. (District 6)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Chattanooga Housing Authority, in substantially the form attached, for an additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2024, for the use of the Sheila Jennings Wellness Center to operate programs for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 1201 Poplar Street and further identified as a portion of Tax Map No. 145F-A-002. (District 7)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Non-Profit Lease Standard Form Agreement with Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 1,142 square feet of office space at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-011, for the six-month term of February 1, 2023, through July 31, 2023, for the rent of $1.00 per term, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of three (3) months each. (District 8)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Non-Profit Lease Standard Form Agreement with Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 19,516 square feet of warehouse space at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for the six-month term of February 1, 2023, through July 31, 2023, for the rent of $1.00 per term, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of three (3) months each. (District 8)FAMILY JUSTICE CENTERf. A resolution for the Family Justice Center to apply for, and if awarded, accept an amount not to exceed $180,000.00 to support the services provided to victims living within Hamilton County.HUMAN RESOURCESg. A resolution authorizing revisions and additional policies to the Employee Information Guide (EIG) to be effective February 1, 2023, by adding a new multi-factor authentication policy; revisions to dress code, leave donation, PTO, purpose, nepotism, fill in pay, work out of class, employee pay, General Pension, request for job evaluation, bereavement and updates to section titles, and Table of Contents.LEGALh. A resolution authorizing and directing the Clerk of the Council to advertise for public hearing on March 7, 2023, the annexation of certain property, containing approximately 1.27 acres, more or less adjacent to Clark Road, Harrison, TN 37341, Hamilton County, Tennessee, contiguous to the City limits, the property owner of which area, Ross Timoshchuk (Iron Horse Properties TN, LLC) has petitioned the City of Chattanooga to be annexed.PLANNINGi. Ankurkumar Patel and Dharmesh Patel d/b/a Northgate Liquor (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit adding partners for a liquor store located at 5301 Highway 153. (District 3)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. F-22-002-201, Roof Replacement Fire Station No. 21, to Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $157,922.00, with a contingency in the amount of $15,800.00, for a total amount of $173,722.00. (District 4)Transportationk. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the City’s share of the Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) contract cost for Ragan Smith Associates for the Lake Resort Drive Project (T-19-004, PIN 129441.04), with the City’s portion in the amount of $686,677.48, for a total cost estimate of $838,758.62. (District 3)l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a construction contract with Dement Construction Company, LLC to construct a bridge along Lake Resort Drive (T-19-004, PIN 129441.04) at the location of continuing slope movement, in the amount of $5,891,601.72, plus a contingency in the amount of $589,160.17, for a total contract amount of $6,480,761.89. (District 3)m. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the TDOT Engineering Services (TDOT-ES) expenses for the Lake Resort Drive Project (T-19-004, PIN 129441.04), for mandatory testing and oversite work for federally funded transportation projects, in the amount of $55,000.00. (District 3)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Items Listed Below):? REPORT ON DEBT OBLIGATION – WIFIA Loan? CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE - Ankurkumar Patel and Dharmesh Pateld/b/a Northgate Liquor, 5301 Highway 153, Suite 101 (District 3).11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.