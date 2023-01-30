18-Year-Old, 3 Juveniles Charged In $57,000 Attack On Tivoli Center

An 18-year-old and three juveniles have been charged in connection with an attack on the Tivoli Center that caused $57,000 in damage.

Among those arrested was William Dillinger, 18, of 105 Viston Ave. He is charged with vandalism and malicious mischief.

Police said on Jan. 14 at 1:30 a.m. the four males were caught on security video carrying bricks into a garage at the northwest corner of Broad Street and Seventh.

They were later caught on camera leaving without the bricks.

Police said the bricks were thrown through multiple windows of the former Fowler Furniture building that is under renovation as part of the Tivoli Center. The $56 million project that is due to be completed in 2024 will merge the historic Tivoli with the Fowler building.

Police said after photos taken off the video was made public that Dillinger was identified by numerous people, including a county school official.

A vehicle driven by Dillinger and with three minors inside was stopped shortly after the vandalism incident.

An officer said he stopped a silver Ford Focus at the 800 block of Houston Street at 2:37 a.m. He said the vehicle did not have any headlights on.

He said when Dillinger rolled down the window he could smell the odor of marijuana. There was a black shot glass with marijuana in it in the front console.

The juveniles admitted to smoking marijuana. They were released to their parents.

Dillinger was cited to court for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.