Bill Named For Cleveland Firefighter Would Support Fire Personnel With PTSD Diagnosis

State Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) and Rep. Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville) on Monday filed the James ‘Dustin’ Samples Act, which seeks to reduce stigma and provide support for firefighters following a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis.

The bill is named in honor of Captain James ‘Dustin’ Samples of the Cleveland Fire Department, who tragically committed suicide in 2020 after a years-long struggle with PTSD.

If passed, the bill will make the diagnosis of PTSD for a firefighter presumed to be an injury suffered in the course of employment if certain criteria is met.

The entirety of the Senate and a majority of the House have signed on as cosponsors.

Senator Bailey said, “When a person goes to work saving lives in our communities, we owe it to them to do all we can to minimize the risk of any type of injury. We can’t legislate away traumatic accidents and emergencies, but we can remove obstacles to getting support when firefighters need it. Addressing the crisis of PTSD and suicide in the fire service requires a commitment to both prevention and treatment from all stakeholders and that’s what SB856 aims to do.”

Rep. Garrett said, “The choice to become a firefighter comes from a passion to help others and save lives. firefighters do an extremely difficult job that frequently puts them in dangerous situations and exposes them to terrible destruction, trauma and sometimes loss of life. It can take an enormous toll on a person’s mental health which can be just as detrimental as any physical injury. This legislation will improve access to effective treatment but also break down barriers where asking for help has not always been easy.”

Jennifer Sample, widow of Capt. Samples, said, “Dustin was incredibly passionate about the work he did and gave all he had. It’s important to me that I honor his legacy by continuing to raise awareness and support for those with mental health injuries. These injuries can be just as severe, if not more so, than many of the physical injuries that are visible. Unfortunately, sometimes, as in Dustin’s case, they can even be fatal.

Jeremiah Million, president of the Cleveland Professional Fire Fighters Association, said, “I answered calls alongside Dustin Samples and he was the kind of firefighter everyone wanted to be like. One of the bravest things that firefighters from Cleveland and across the state are doing is telling their stories about how traumatic experiences impact our mental health. By telling firefighters now and in the classes to come that ‘it’s okay to not be okay' and that help is available, we’ll save lives.”

Matthew Tomek, president of the Tennessee Professional Fire Fighters Association, said, "We are thankful for every Senator and Representative who supports this critical piece of legislation and has signed on as a cosponsor. PTSD is an ever-growing illness in the fire service and deserves to be treated like any other job-related illness or injury that they may encounter while on duty."