Latest Headlines

Brainerd High Principal Placed On Leave During Investigation Of Incident At School

  • Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Brainerd High School Principal Dr. Crystal Sorrells has been placed on leave effective Monday, pending completion of an open investigation being conducted by the Department of Children’s Services.

School officials said, "The investigation is related to an incident at the school on Jan. 5.

"It is standard protocol for Hamilton County Schools to place an employee on leave until external investigations are concluded, it.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, HCS will have no further comment on this matter.

"Assistant Principal Dr. Sharon Morgan is serving as the school’s interim principal during Dr. Sorrells’ leave."

Latest Headlines
Rezoning Would Shift More Students To Low Enrollment Dalewood Middle, Brainerd High
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Brainerd High Principal Placed On Leave During Investigation Of Incident At School
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Tractor-Trailer Improperly Parked - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Police Blotter: Homeless Man Wants To Sleep In The ER Lobby; Fairfield Inn's American Flag Stolen And Replaced With Rebel Flag
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2023
Breaking News
Tractor-Trailer Improperly Parked - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/31/2023

An officer was dispatched to an improperly parked tractor-trailer in the middle of the road near University Drive and Taylor Circle. The truck was moving out of the roadway as the officer arrived ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/31/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/31/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS 5487 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff ATT AGG ASSAULT ... more

Breaking News
18-Year-Old, 3 Juveniles Charged In $57,000 Attack On Tivoli Center
18-Year-Old, 3 Juveniles Charged In $57,000 Attack On Tivoli Center
  • 1/30/2023
Driver In Hit-And-Run Accident Arrested In Bradley County
  • 1/30/2023
Bill Named For Cleveland Firefighter Would Support Fire Personnel With PTSD Diagnosis
Bill Named For Cleveland Firefighter Would Support Fire Personnel With PTSD Diagnosis
  • 1/30/2023
3 Die From Fentanyl Overdoses At Kensington; 3 Have To Be Revived In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 1/30/2023
2 Women Shot At House In Ooltewah
  • 1/30/2023
Opinion
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units?
  • 1/30/2023
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms - And Response
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms - And Response
  • 1/28/2023
Conversion Of "Classified" Documents - And Response
  • 1/28/2023
Thoughtful Prayer For A Grieving Memphis Family
  • 1/27/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Make It To #2
Dan Fleser: Vols Make It To #2
  • 1/30/2023
Lady Vols Suffer 1st SEC Loss At Undefeated LSU
  • 1/30/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Mocs Set To Release Football Season Tickets
  • 1/30/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines At Tennessee Vs. Texas
  • 1/30/2023
Happenings
Ferris Robinson: Bringing The Pelvic Floor Into The Open
Ferris Robinson: Bringing The Pelvic Floor Into The Open
  • 1/29/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Hixson Hardee’s Closing, East Lake Center, Lady Vols and Baylor Wrestling
  • 1/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Daughters Of The American Revolution
Jerry Summers: Daughters Of The American Revolution
  • 1/30/2023
Drug Court Honors 4 Graduates
Drug Court Honors 4 Graduates
  • 1/31/2023
Chattanooga Mayor’s Council For Women To Host 5th Annual Statewide Women’s Policy Conference Feb. 2-3
  • 1/31/2023
Entertainment
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Organist James Kealy Feb. 3
St. Paul's Artist Series Presents Organist James Kealy Feb. 3
  • 1/31/2023
Music, Life, Legacy of Roland Hayes To Be Featured On UTC's Roland Hayes Concert Hall Stage
Music, Life, Legacy of Roland Hayes To Be Featured On UTC's Roland Hayes Concert Hall Stage
  • 1/30/2023
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Shows $43.6 Million Local Economic Impact
  • 1/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Drink Type Personalities
Best Of Grizzard: Drink Type Personalities
  • 1/31/2023
Lee School of Music to Present Saxophone Ensemble, Studio Recital Feb. 3
  • 1/27/2023
Opinion
Why Does America Continue To Tolerate These Elite Police Units?
  • 1/30/2023
Judge Philyaw Is A Fine Man
  • 1/29/2023
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms - And Response
Jerry Summers: New Smoke-Filled Rooms - And Response
  • 1/28/2023
Dining
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
Food Truck Friday Expands For 2023
  • 1/31/2023
Reignbow Baking Co. Opens Doors Feb. 1
  • 1/21/2023
Bar To Combine With Dog Hospitality At Go Dog Chattanooga
  • 1/19/2023
Business
Dispensary Chain Adds Link In Chattanooga
Dispensary Chain Adds Link In Chattanooga
  • 1/31/2023
HHM CPAs Welcomes 2 Directors And 6 Others To Growing Team
  • 1/30/2023
TDCI Returns Record-breaking $11.49M To Tennesseans In 2022 Through Department’s Mediation Efforts
  • 1/30/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority To Open Waiting List Lottery For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 1/27/2023
Steven Sharpe: Showing Up And Being Present
  • 1/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 19-25
  • 1/26/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Dr. Robert Pearigen Is New Leader At The University Of The South
Dr. Robert Pearigen Is New Leader At The University Of The South
  • 1/27/2023
Harry S. Truman Club Donates To CSCC Scholarship In Honor Of Craig Bivens
Harry S. Truman Club Donates To CSCC Scholarship In Honor Of Craig Bivens
  • 1/27/2023
UTC's Lola Oke Awarded Charles B. Rangel Fellowship For Graduate Degree And U.S. Foreign Service Career
UTC's Lola Oke Awarded Charles B. Rangel Fellowship For Graduate Degree And U.S. Foreign Service Career
  • 1/27/2023
Living Well
Kreya Patel Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Kreya Patel Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 1/30/2023
Tennessee Attorney General Asks Congress To "Rein In Biden's Use Of COVID Powers"
  • 1/30/2023
Blood Assurance Reacts To FDA's Draft Guidance That Will Allow Many Gay And Bisexual Men To Donate Blood
  • 1/27/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Funeral Home Celebrates 90th Anniversary
  • 1/30/2023
Upcoming Spring Events Announced At The Chief Vann House
  • 1/30/2023
PHOTOS: Soddy, Daisy, And Montlake Historical Association's Annual History Fair
  • 1/22/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
White Oak Mountain Ranger: January And Woodpeckers
  • 1/29/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Walker County Commission Makes First New Public Trail Commitment In Years
  • 1/24/2023
Travel
Chattanooga To Be Featured In Upcoming Discovery Channel Television Series
  • 1/27/2023
700+ Attendees Expected At RCMA Emerge Conference
  • 1/19/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Church
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
Jehovah’s Witnesses Host Open House In Chattanooga Feb. 4
  • 1/30/2023
Bob Tamasy: Walking Around In Whitewashed Tombs
Bob Tamasy: Walking Around In Whitewashed Tombs
  • 1/30/2023
January Lecture Series Concludes At St. Peter's Episcopal Church In Chattanooga Jan. 31
  • 1/27/2023
Obituaries
Floyd E. Flynn
Floyd E. Flynn
  • 1/31/2023
Sylvia Rebecca Boley Daniel
Sylvia Rebecca Boley Daniel
  • 1/31/2023
Donlee Elizabeth Smiddie Roberson
  • 1/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Garner, James F. (Cohutta)
Garner, James F. (Cohutta)
  • 1/31/2023
May, Harley Lee, Jr. (Jasper)
May, Harley Lee, Jr. (Jasper)
  • 1/31/2023
Parker, Margaret (Summerville)
Parker, Margaret (Summerville)
  • 1/30/2023