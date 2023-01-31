Brainerd High Principal Placed On Leave During Investigation Of Incident At School

Brainerd High School Principal Dr. Crystal Sorrells has been placed on leave effective Monday, pending completion of an open investigation being conducted by the Department of Children’s Services.

School officials said, "The investigation is related to an incident at the school on Jan. 5.

"It is standard protocol for Hamilton County Schools to place an employee on leave until external investigations are concluded, it.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, HCS will have no further comment on this matter.

"Assistant Principal Dr. Sharon Morgan is serving as the school’s interim principal during Dr. Sorrells’ leave."