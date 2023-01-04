Home On Chestnut Avenue Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning

Firefighters from Waldens Ridge Emergency Services worked quickly to extinguish a house fire early Wednesday morning.

At 2 a.m., a homeowner’s smoke detector awoke them to find the house full of smoke. They immediately evacuated and called 911 reporting a fire at their home at 4815 Chestnut Avenue.

Waldens Ridge Emergency Services responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting heavy smoke pouring out the front of the home. Firefighters quickly conducted an interior attack to find fire in the crawl space and extinguished quickly.

No injuries reported but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene to close the road for thru traffic.

WRES fire officials reported the cause of the fire is under investigation and damages are around $100,000.



