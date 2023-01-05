Latest Headlines

Elvis Never Performed In Chattanooga, But Passed Through On Train In 1956

  • Thursday, January 5, 2023
  • Earl Freudenberg

Elvis Presley, who would turn 88 this Sunday if he were still alive, never performed in Chattanooga. But he passed through town while on an extended train trip in 1956, and he once made a surprise visit to a Chattanooga radio station.

Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi but his family moved to Memphis, Tennessee when he was 13 years old.

Sun Records owner Sam Phillips gave Elvis a recording contract in 1954 but it was Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager for over 20 years, who secured him a recording contract with RCA Victor.

Broadcaster David Carroll, author of “Hello Chattanooga,” said he was unable to find any news account of Elvis doing a concert at either the Tivoli Theater or Memorial Auditorium.

Carroll’s book says Elvis was part of a tour group that performed at the Memorial Auditorium in 1955 but for some unknown reason Elvis did not accompany the singers.

The TV news anchor and author said, “Elvis had a hold on his fans like no other. Even when he was in bad shape and his career was slumping, they would drive hundreds of miles to see him in concert. He was the right guy at the right time in the 1950s and early 1960s, when teens were looking for something new, and they never forgot him, even to this day. I will always regret not going with my older sister to see him in concert in Huntsville, not long before he died. 'I’ll go see him next time,' I said.”

Elvis was traveling by train on his way home to Memphis from New York after appearing on the Ed Sullivan Show and recording, “Hound Dog” and “Don’t be Cruel.” The train stopped at the Chattanooga Terminal Station, later the Chattanooga Choo Choo, on July 4, 1956.

Photos show the singer on the train and eating in the dining room sitting at a counter.

From Elvis Presley Archives:

"Chattanooga, Tennessee, July 4, 1956. The train from New York to Memphis, where Elvis was traveling back home - at 1034 Audubon Drive - makes a stop in Chattanooga to rest and have breakfast. Elvis is waiting for his eggs and sandwich at the Terminal Station Coffee Shop. The stop for breakfast was while changing trains.

"A black woman, standing, also waits for her breakfast, a tuna sandwich, but the counter is racially segregated and she can't sit down.

"Elvis frequented establishments regardless of the areas of racial segregation. Elvis always defended at the cost of everything that all people are equal. For him those barriers did not exist in a difficult time of strong racial segregation.

"As we can see, Mr. Alfred Wertheimer's photos not only immortalized the soul and essence of Elvis, they are also a reflection of the essence of American society and culture of the time."

The late Tommy Jett was on the radio in Chattanooga for over 50 years and no doubt Jett’s favorite singer was Elvis. The popular DJ went to Memphis when Elvis died in August, 1977. Jett had a specially made ring with a rose petal from one of the hundreds of floral arrangements. Mr. Jett would remember Elvis’ birthday and date he died with special radio tributes.

Elvis’ half-brother, Dr. Rick Stanley, was good friends with former Tennessee Temple University President Dr. Danny Lovett. Dr. Stanley spent a year at the school teaching and did several programs on TTU’s radio station, WDYN. Dr. Stanley provided security for seven years for the singer. While at TTU, Dr. Stanley discussed Elvis’ life, love for Gospel music and the singer's last few days.

Dr. Stanley recalled the last conversation with his 42-year-old half-brother was about a girl he’d known for years (Robyn) whom Dr. Stanley eventually married. Dr. Stanley said on the day before his death, Elvis told him, “Ricky, she’s telling you the truth; people who talk to you about Jesus really care.”

Dr. Stanley and Robyn were married 26 years before his death Jan. 7, 2019.

Dr. Stanley said Elvis’ favorite Gospel songs were “He Touched Me,” and “How Great Thou Art.” Dr. Stanley said he accepted Christ two months after Elvis’ death and shared his story at several Billy Graham crusades and many television appearances, including Larry King Live.

Talk Radio co-host Max O’Brien said he was working the overnights in the early 70’s at WDXB Radio with studios in the Read House basement. O’Brien said about 3:00 one morning someone came to the door and it was Elvis and three other men. O’Brien said Elvis told him he couldn’t sleep and wanted to tour the station. O’Brien offered several times to put Elvis on the air but the men with him declined his invitation. The DJ said Elvis and the others walked around the studio and spent some time in the production room. He said, “I don’t know what they were talking about, I was on the air.” O’Brien said after about an hour, Elvis and the others thanked him for the visit and left the radio station.

O’Brien said he offered again to interview the top rock and roll singer but was un-successful.

O’Brien said he’d heard that Elvis had visited Chattanooga before and might have stayed at the Read House.

RCA Victor says Elvis has sold over 500 million records, tapes and CD’s worldwide. He’s still a top seller today. Elvis starred in over 50 movies. Elvis died suddenly at Graceland in 1977 at the age of 42.

Click here to listen to an interview with Dr. Stanley.

* * *

Earl Freudenberg can be reached at HeyEarl1971@comcast.net

Latest Headlines
18 Fatalities Reported In Georgia During New Year's Day Holiday Travel Period
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Grace Academy's Sidney Alumbaugh Signs To Play Volleyball At Roanoke College
Grace Academy's Sidney Alumbaugh Signs To Play Volleyball At Roanoke College
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/5/2023
Mix 104.1 Interviews Representative Chuck Fleischmann
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole
Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Longtime TVRM Employee Dies In Accident At Train Museum
Longtime TVRM Employee Dies In Accident At Train Museum
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/5/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Loses $900 In Norton Scam; Woman Says Car Followed Her Again
  • 1/5/2023

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard told police over the phone that she had received a text message from Norton about 9 a.m. notifying her that they received $299 for a two-year subscription and she ... more

18 Fatalities Reported In Georgia During New Year's Day Holiday Travel Period
  • 1/5/2023

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year’s Day holiday travel period resulted in 18 deaths resulting from 16 crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, Dec. 30 ... more

Mix 104.1 Interviews Representative Chuck Fleischmann
  • 1/5/2023

Representative Chuck Fleischmann joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings to discuss the voting challenges currently facing the House. After two days of voting, the House of Representatives ... more

Breaking News
Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole
Dalton Man Who Stabbed Woman Sentenced To 45 Years Without Parole
  • 1/5/2023
Longtime TVRM Employee Dies In Accident At Train Museum
Longtime TVRM Employee Dies In Accident At Train Museum
  • 1/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/5/2023
Car Flees Scene Of Accident - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/5/2023
Opinion
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
  • 1/5/2023
Walker County Schools Continues To Disregard State Law And Board Ethics Policies
  • 1/5/2023
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Why Do We Have Speed Limit Signs?
  • 1/4/2023
Unbelievable - And Response (2)
  • 1/2/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
Dan Fleser: Josiah-Jordan James Felt Just Fine After Sweet Dunk
  • 1/4/2023
Palmer Named SoCon Wrestler Of The Week
Palmer Named SoCon Wrestler Of The Week
  • 1/4/2023
Mocs Shooting Goes Flat, Lose at UNCG
  • 1/5/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
Dr. Thompson, Will Watson Picked For All-Faculty & Staff Team
  • 1/4/2023
Happenings
McKamey Animal Center To Host Monthly Community Series, MAC C.A.R.E.S.
  • 1/4/2023
Volunteers Needed For MLK Day Of Service On Jan. 16
  • 1/4/2023
Jerry Summers: Fall Of Cockfighting
Jerry Summers: Fall Of Cockfighting
  • 1/5/2023
License Plate For Tennesseans With Disabilities To Have New Design In 2023
License Plate For Tennesseans With Disabilities To Have New Design In 2023
  • 1/5/2023
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “The ChattaChocolate Warmer” Winter Event Jan. 31
Scenic City Clay Arts Hosts “The ChattaChocolate Warmer” Winter Event Jan. 31
  • 1/5/2023
Entertainment
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
Grandmother Of Usher Dies In Chattanooga At 87; 1st Black Admissions Nurse At Memorial Hospital
  • 1/3/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's Pride And Prejudice Opens Jan. 27
  • 1/4/2023
Heritage House Presents "From Station To Station - A Bowie Pilgrimage" Jan. 5
  • 1/4/2023
Eagles Bring Hotel California Tour To Knoxville April 1
Eagles Bring Hotel California Tour To Knoxville April 1
  • 1/5/2023
Best Of Grizzard - An Economically Sane America
Best Of Grizzard - An Economically Sane America
  • 1/3/2023
Opinion
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
Happy Birthday, Robert E. Lee
  • 1/5/2023
Walker County Schools Continues To Disregard State Law And Board Ethics Policies
  • 1/5/2023
Portable Defibrillators For High Schools In Hamilton County
  • 1/4/2023
Dining
Former Old Chicago Pizza Building At Hamilton Place Sells For $1.8 Million
Former Old Chicago Pizza Building At Hamilton Place Sells For $1.8 Million
  • 1/5/2023
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Business
Chattanooga Chamber Launches “Climbs Higher” Survey
  • 1/5/2023
Nokian Tyres Recaps Success In North America As 2023 Begins
  • 1/4/2023
Katy Valadie Cottle, CFP Joins FirstBank’s Investment Division
Katy Valadie Cottle, CFP Joins FirstBank’s Investment Division
  • 1/4/2023
Real Estate
Parking Lot Across From Chattanooga Public Library Sells For $2,180,000
  • 1/5/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 29-Jan. 4
  • 1/5/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/4/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
CSCC Announces “I Have A Dream” MLK Weekend Activities
  • 1/5/2023
Alexis Bogo '89 Keynotes John Roy Baylor Day
Alexis Bogo '89 Keynotes John Roy Baylor Day
  • 1/5/2023
2 GNTC Business Management Graduates Move Ahead In Their Fields
2 GNTC Business Management Graduates Move Ahead In Their Fields
  • 1/3/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent 2022 Shows Raise $90K For Scholarships
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent 2022 Shows Raise $90K For Scholarships
  • 1/4/2023
3 CHI Memorial Nurses Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 1/4/2023
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
  • 1/4/2023
Memories
Linda Mines Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Tuesday
  • 1/4/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Chattanooga At Dawn Of New Year 50 Years Ago
  • 1/2/2023
1889 Plat Maps Made Available Online
  • 12/31/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Hikers On Appalachian Trail
  • 1/3/2023
Fisherman Dies In Cherokee Lake Boating Incident
  • 12/31/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
White Oak Mountain Ranger: How Did They Know?
  • 12/29/2022
Travel
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: When We Need Someone To Clean Up Our Mess
Bob Tamasy: When We Need Someone To Clean Up Our Mess
  • 1/5/2023
"Hope" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/4/2023
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
Lounelle Draper To Kick Off 2023 SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 26
  • 1/4/2023
Obituaries
Murray Jordan
Murray Jordan
  • 1/5/2023
Enrico “Rico” Ravalo Deocampo
Enrico “Rico” Ravalo Deocampo
  • 1/5/2023
Ronald “Ronnie” W. Casey
Ronald “Ronnie” W. Casey
  • 1/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Blackmon, Kimberly Michelle (Summerville)
  • 1/5/2023
Jones, Linda Earl Caldwell (Summerville)
  • 1/5/2023
Sosebee, Thomas "T.W." (Dalton)
Sosebee, Thomas "T.W." (Dalton)
  • 1/5/2023