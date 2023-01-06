Latest Headlines

Man Arrested When Motorcycle Went Into Ditch Gets 80 Months For Weapon Possession

  • Friday, January 6, 2023

A man who was questioned by Cleveland, Tn., Police after he wrecked a motorcycle in a ditch wound up with an 80-month federal prison sentence.

Joe Edward Bates III earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of weapons.

He was sentenced by Judge Charles Atchley.

Cleveland Police said on Oct. 14, 2021, an officer saw Bates trying to ride a motorcycle out of a ditch. He claimed a white Honda had forced him off the road.

It was found that the motorcycle was stolen.

Inside his backpack, police found a .22 caliber pistol, a .38 Special and a .9mm.

Bates was not supposed to possession weapons because of being a convicted felon. He had been convicted of aggravated burglary, promotion of the manufacture of meth, and possession of meth for resale.

 

