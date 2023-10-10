Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: U-Haul Truck Takes Out Arm Of Gate At Storage Facility; 3rd Time Not The Charm For Bond Company

  • Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The property manager at Mini Storage, 6486 Hixson Pike, told police that one of the arm gates was destroyed by a U-Haul truck. Police reviewed footage of the incident and observed the vehicle entering and leaving the complex. The incident occurred at approximately 3:33 p.m. when the vehicle attempted to leave the property as the gate was still up. The gate was destroyed when it came down as the vehicle was exiting. Police could not find any visible tag information for the vehicle in the footage. The property manager estimated the damage to the gate to be $2,000.

* * *

Police spoke to a man at Greif Recycling, 1845 Central Ave. The man had called saying he was on scene with spray paint and no one is supposed to be on scene. The man rambled on, mostly incoherently, about investigating downed wires in the area. Police did not observe any spray paint with the man and did not observe any damage to the property. Police told the man to stay off this property.

* * *

A woman wanted police to review surveillance footage from the parking lot of Sam's Club, 6101 Lee Hwy. of a motor vehicle crash involving her Honda CR-V and a black Lexus GX 470 that occurred. This crash was filed as a no response crash under the initial complaint number. Police spoke with the assistant manager at Sam's Club, who pulled the parking lot surveillance footage from the date and time of the incident for police to review. The woman's vehicle can be seen sitting stationary in the parking lot. A black SUV can then be seen backing out of a space and colliding with the woman's vehicle before pulling back into the same space. The woman's vehicle remained stationary throughout the course of the incident. The woman wanted this documented for insurance purposes.

* * *

A woman and her mother on McBrien Road told police that the daugher's 2012 Jeep Patriot was broken into, but no items were taken. The suspect(s) broke out the front driver's side window to gain access to the vehicle. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

Police received a call about a white male carrying construction equipment and hiding it in the bushes at 3010 Williams St. Police made contact with two people and identified them. Both said they were dumpster diving and found several items in a dumpster nearby that they had claimed. It was determined that none of the property that either were in possession of was stolen. Both of them left the area without incident.

* * *

An officer observed a white Nissan Maxima with dark tinted windows backed in at an address on Water Street. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen from Walker County. The owner was not able to be reached during this incident. Officers called for a district tow and began the inventory search prior to tow, during which, officers located a clear bag of pressed fentanyl pills (51.65 grams) in the center console of the vehicle, as well as a backpack in the rear driver's side floorboard which contained empty marijuana bags, a scale and one single pressed fentanyl pill. Additionally, officers confiscated a container of disposable white gloves from the driver door compartment, which have been a noted description in several recent auto thefts. Officers were able to pull fingerprints from both the exterior and interior of the vehicle, as well as two drinking bottles, which will be turned in to AFIS for processing. The vehicle was towed by S&S Towing and removed from NCIC by Walker County.

* * *

While on scene of a crash at 1004 E. 10th St., an anonymous mam came up to police and handed them a wallet/purse, saying he found it down the street. The wallet, with multiple cards inside, will be taken to Property.

* * *

A man who resides on Chestnut Street told police that he parks his car in the parking lot of Chestnut Street and W. Main Street. He said that he and his girlfriend left town Friday afternoon and returned mid-day Sunday. When he went to his vehicle as he was getting ready to leave for work, he observed that his bike was gone and items from his vehicle were strewn about the outside of his vehicle. He said that the bike that was stolen is a Canyon Speed Max bike; it is black in color and has a set of Swiss tires. He values the bike to be worth $6,500. There is no suspect information and the man said that he is unsure if anything else from his vehicle was stolen. He said he would contact the bike maker to retrieve the serial number for the bike and call back in the next day with that information, which he did.

* * *

A woman on W. 38th Street told police that her son cussed at her and was very disrespectful to her while staying at her residence. The son left before police arrival, so police were unable to speak with him. The woman said everything stayed verbal and her son left the residence when she requested him to do so. She believes he may have a key to her residence and wanted to document that in a report, as she is going to speak with the Alton Park Village 's management tomorrow about having new locks installed

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Kingsbridge Road. Police observed a Mitsubishi Outlander, unoccupied and parked in the roadway, creating a hazard that drivers had to drive around. The vehicle was also parked in front of a homeowner's driveway on Kingsbridge Road. Police further observed that the vehicle's front driver and passenger side windows were rolled down. Police ran the tag of the vehicle and found that it belonged to a Subaru Outback and not the Mitsubishi Outlander. Police then ran the VIN, which showed not stolen. Police determined that the vehicle had not been reported stolen and took the license plate off, since it was not on the correct vehicle. The license plate was turned into Property. Police had the Mitsubishi Outlander towed by Mr. T's Tire and Towing on 7206 Lee Hwy.

* * *

Suspicious people were reported at the Recreation Center, 406 May St. Police observed two homeless women with their camp set up under the pavilion. The women were told to get their belonging and move alone. They left with no further actions taken.

* * *

Police were made aware through Dispatch that armed individuals,, later was identified as Aslinger Bonding Company, entered a home on E. 14th Street. Aslinger Bonding Company agents told police they were looking for a man who had a two-year-old bond. The agents provided police with the appropriate paperwork and said they believed the man was inside the residence. The agents also provided police with paperwork that showed a woman co-signed on the bond, and was currently present at the house; however the man was not present at the home. It is to be noted that Aslinger Bonding Company has come to the home three times looking for the man, and the second time, agents have damaged property at the residence and have been unsuccessful in capturing him. The couple who owned the home were not happy with the damage to the front door, due to forced entry made by the agents.

