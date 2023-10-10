Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, COURTNEY
1611 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063048
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BANKS, DERON DESEAN
736 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
1514 WHELLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DANIELS, KEIHINIA NIKIA
112 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215134
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
4016 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37263
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DELONEY, ANGEL LASHUN
3401 CAMPBELL ST 1105 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DEMOSS, TIMOTHY MARK
210 HIGDON LANE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212963
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FARROW, DARRELL GREGORY
8300 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLEMISTER, DOMINQUE LEDARIUS
2701 RIDGECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES
601 JAMES STREET LOT 123 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, COLTON JAMES
8264 GEAORGETOWN BAY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
HICKMAN, DANIEL T
167 FERNDALE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HICKS, DAVID LAMAR
2028 JAMES AVE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
IVESTER, THOMAS COY
36 PARK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY
4908 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102151
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LAUHARN, JEFFERY JAMES
1512 SOUTH HOLTZCLAW CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEWIS, JAMICHAEL
5789 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCAULEY, KIZZIE M
2236 E 24TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCULLOUGH, PAUL
100 ORME RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR
1714 APPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL
4016 PATTENTOWN RD Ooltewah, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW HATZAKIS
6324 PRICKLY LOOP OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
SIMS, QUADARIUS
2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SINCLAIR, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
6027 PARSONS POND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SISSON, DAVID JOSHUA
3823 AGEWELA DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALI
SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
8451 BLACK WALNUT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SKILES, ALISON LYNN
9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SROFE, JEBEDIAH H
400 GLASGLOW TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
3601 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLIAMS, CARMEL GENICE
1409 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063004
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BANKS, DERON DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DANIELS, KEIHINIA NIKIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DEMOSS, TIMOTHY MARK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)
|
|ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/27/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FARROW, DARRELL GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/29/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLEMISTER, DOMINQUE LEDARIUS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HICKMAN, DANIEL T
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/08/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|IVESTER, THOMAS COY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/14/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000.00)
- ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- IMPROPER PASSING
- SPEEDING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LEWIS, JAMICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCCAULEY, KIZZIE M
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, PAUL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/06/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW HATZAKIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|SIMS, QUADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/09/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SINCLAIR, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SISSON, DAVID JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/21/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALI
|
|SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SKILES, ALISON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SROFE, JEBEDIAH H
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WILLIAMS, CARMEL GENICE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|