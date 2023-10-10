Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, COURTNEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BANKS, DERON DESEAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DANIELS, KEIHINIA NIKIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/09/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DEMOSS, TIMOTHY MARK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/27/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FARROW, DARRELL GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/29/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEMISTER, DOMINQUE LEDARIUS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/22/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/30/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, KRISTIAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/03/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HICKMAN, DANIEL T

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/16/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HICKS, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 12/08/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT IVESTER, THOMAS COY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/14/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000.00)

ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

IMPROPER PASSING

SPEEDING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, DOMINIQUE MARBURY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LEWIS, JAMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCCAULEY, KIZZIE M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCULLOUGH, PAUL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/06/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/22/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW HATZAKIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION SIMS, QUADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/09/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SINCLAIR, JOSHUA ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SISSON, DAVID JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/21/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALI SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/21/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SKILES, ALISON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SROFE, JEBEDIAH H

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VELASQUEZ-SOTO, JOSUE UVERSIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WILLIAMS, CARMEL GENICE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/09/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

