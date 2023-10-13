Humane Educational Society Rescues 56 Dogs From Vacant Ooltewah Property

The Humane Educational Society has rescued 56 dogs - including nursing mothers and puppies - from a vacant Ooltewah home.

HES staff and volunteers set up temporary emergency shelter in short order for the dogs. The kennels are completely full.

HES is operating at over 150 official capacity. There are currently 245 animals onsite with an additional 200 in foster homes, officials said.

Officials said, "Animals may be helpless, HES works hard to ensure they aren’t hopeless. HES needs community support now more than ever, already limited resources are stretched very thin to care for sheltered animals. Services to admit more dogs are emergency-only until space is available. Care and medical expenses have skyrocketed with so many special needs cases.

"Urgent placement help is needed. Fosters, adopters, volunteers, and rescue transports are in short supply. HES is seeking rescue and animal welfare organizations for transfer destinations.

"Conditions on the property were not ideal and the dogs will require some rehabilitation. Medical care for flea infestation, multiple internal parasites, and untreated wounds began immediately at HES. While most are sociable, many are shy and already making progress with HES staff and volunteers. The dogs are primarily beagle/hound/shepherd mixes and look similar."

“An un-spayed female dog can have two plus litters a year with an average of six puppies per litter,” said Rebecca Bryan, HES Executive Director. “Shelters and rescues everywhere are struggling. Our team is exhausted. We keep showing up every single day because these animals have no one else.”

The rescue case dogs are not yet available for adoption as they receive medical treatment and behavior evaluation. HES will begin accepting adoption applications next week.