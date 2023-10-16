Latest Headlines

Senator Watson Acknowledges "Pain" With 3rd Grade Retention Law; Favors More Prison Time For Criminals

  • Monday, October 16, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

With the state’s third-grade retention law in its second year, State Senator Bo Watson challenged Hamilton County Schools to lead the state in literacy.

“We can do this for ourselves if we choose to commit to do it,” Senator Watson told the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club on Monday.

Senator Watson acknowledged the shock of the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, which forced the district to report in May that 23 percent of Hamilton County students faced repeating third grade as determined by test scores in the literacy portion of the TCAP.

“There’s going to be some pain in this,” Senator Watson said. He said there are good reasons a child would test low.

“At the end of the day all those reasons don’t matter,” he said.

“A teacher has one thing to do,” he said, adding that there is “nothing more important than a child be able to read and read proficiently and read at grade level."

In public safety, where local state Senator Todd Gardenhire is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the state continues to plug away at adult and juvenile criminal justice reform.

Senator Watson said he will push for more mandatory sentencing, forcing convicted criminals to serve whole sentences.

“Whether you like it or not, you got to pay for it,” he told the group. He said Tennessee set aside $50 million this fiscal year – a start in savings to fund full prison sentences.

Senator Watson said it bothers him that criminals fear the federal system more than the state system.

“I want them to have that same fear,” he said.

When polled, the Pachyderm Club told Senator Watson to focus on schools when the state legislature convenes in January.

Six of 15 requests from the club included: hardening school security, the new state school choice program, federal funding of public schools, school curriculum, publicizing the manifesto of the Covenant School shooter and public Christian prayer in schools.

Transportation Modernization Act of April 2023

The $3.3 billion act is meant to accelerate projects already in the pipeline, he said, with $300 million set aside for local projects.

Expected controversy on the topic of choice lanes has settled to almost nothing, he said. But will private firms want to partner with the state to build toll roads?

“Whether Tennessee meets that or not, we’ll have to wait and see,” Senator Watson said. Toll roads are required to relieve 30 percent of traffic, he said, and private offers will begin to materialize in three to five years.

Inflation and the Future

After three years, Senator Watson said, federal stimulus funds are running out and inflation has caught up to Tennessee growth. Growth has settled back to normal this year at 3 to 3.5 percent, down from 11 to 14 percent growth last year, he said.

Senator Watson said that Tennessee has cut $1 billion in taxes over the last 10 years. Tennessee’s consumer-based economy encourages people to spend money, he said. State incentives aren’t rebates but intangibles such as infrastructure support and tax relief, as in repealing the Hall Tax and running the current grocery sales tax holiday through Oct. 31.

And while Tennessee is a great place to retire, he said keeping productive young people in the state via education and job training is essential to build the economy.

Though state Governor Bill Lee is refusing millions in federal money this year, Senator Watson warned that those federal taxes paid by Tennesseans will be spent elsewhere.

“That’s Tennessee taxpayer dollars going to other states,” he said.

He said 40 to 45 percent of the state’s budget comes from the federal government, mostly for education and human and child services.

Seventy-five percent of Tennessee’s state-earned funds are franchise and excise taxes on businesses, and sales tax. A large portion of the rest comes from alcohol and tobacco sales, he said.

“We are the least-taxed state in this country,” Senator Watson said.

Though Georgia is number one in friendly business taxes, he said, Tennessee comes out ahead with no income tax.

He praised Tennessee for being a solid “middle class” state, neither wealthy nor poor, that uses its money efficiently to get from point A to point B with no frills.

“We get more out of a dollar than any other state,” he said, and Tennessee is the least-indebted state in the country, he said.

Senator Watson told the group that Tennessee is one of the top five best-managed states fiscally.

Latest Headlines
Senator Watson Acknowledges "Pain" With 3rd Grade Retention Law; Favors More Prison Time For Criminals
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Put The Ball More In The Hands Of The Electric Dee Williams
Dan Fleser: Put The Ball More In The Hands Of The Electric Dee Williams
  • Sports
  • 10/16/2023
Home In Red Bank Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
  • Sports
  • 10/16/2023
Chris Wright Had Animated Conversation With Men In Front Of Patten Towers, But Witnesses Mum On What Was Said
Chris Wright Had Animated Conversation With Men In Front Of Patten Towers, But Witnesses Mum On What Was Said
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Hixson Man Arrested With 56.2 Pounds Of Marijuana At Columbus, Ga.
Hixson Man Arrested With 56.2 Pounds Of Marijuana At Columbus, Ga.
  • Breaking News
  • 10/16/2023
Breaking News
Home In Red Bank Destroyed By Fire Monday Afternoon
  • 10/16/2023

A home in Red Bank was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon. A neighbor called 911 reporting the fire at 147 Lynda Ave. At 2:20 p.m., the Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 10/16/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Police Blotter: Someone Throws Gun Out Of Car Window On Market Street; Woman Concerned When Ex-Husband Texts Her
  • 10/16/2023

A woman on Market Street told police she saw a silver 2010-11 Nissan Altima traveling north, and one of the occupants threw a firearm out of the passenger window which came to rest on the side ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/16/2023
Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire Sunday Afternoon
Firefighters Battle Large Commercial Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • 10/15/2023
Chattanooga To Get New, Taller Buildings
  • 10/15/2023
Dalton Man, 64, Charged With Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girl At Chattanooga Motel
Dalton Man, 64, Charged With Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girl At Chattanooga Motel
  • 10/15/2023
Police Blotter: Man Wants Camera On His Street To Catch Reckless Drivers; Man Doesn’t Know His Car Had Been Stolen
  • 10/15/2023
Opinion
Thank You To Elder Ace Hardware, And Their Customers, For Supporting The Cub Scouts
  • 10/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
  • 10/16/2023
Senator Blackburn: I Stand With Israel
  • 10/16/2023
Stop Data Mining Of Students
  • 10/15/2023
What's Next? - And Response
  • 10/13/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Put The Ball More In The Hands Of The Electric Dee Williams
Dan Fleser: Put The Ball More In The Hands Of The Electric Dee Williams
  • 10/16/2023
Weathers, Baird Claim Chattanooga TPC Crowns
  • 10/15/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week Seven
  • 10/16/2023
Mercer Too Much For Mocs Volleyball
  • 10/15/2023
Mocs Soccer Loses 2-1 At UNCG
  • 10/15/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Counting Butterflies
Life With Ferris: Counting Butterflies
  • 10/16/2023
John Shearer: New Riverview Signs Mark Neighborhood That Is Full Of History
  • 10/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Bridal Veil Falls
Jerry Summers: Bridal Veil Falls
  • 10/16/2023
Main Street Farmers Market Annual Falltoberfest Is Wednesday
  • 10/16/2023
VIDEO: Oktoberfest In Chattanooga
  • 10/16/2023
Entertainment
Choral Arts Presents Lord Nelson Mass Oct. 27
Choral Arts Presents Lord Nelson Mass Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Free Halloween Concert At Cleveland State Is Oct. 27
Free Halloween Concert At Cleveland State Is Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Nick Lutsko Has Halloween Extravaganza At The Signal Oct. 27
  • 10/16/2023
Dogma Dance Off At Cherry St. Tavern, Oct 21
Dogma Dance Off At Cherry St. Tavern, Oct 21
  • 10/13/2023
Imani Winds, Wilson To Continue Lee University Presidential Concert Series Oct. 26
Imani Winds, Wilson To Continue Lee University Presidential Concert Series Oct. 26
  • 10/13/2023
Opinion
Thank You To Elder Ace Hardware, And Their Customers, For Supporting The Cub Scouts
  • 10/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
Jerry Summers: Brand New Scenic City Tourist Trail
  • 10/16/2023
Senator Blackburn: I Stand With Israel
  • 10/16/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
Gas Prices Drop 10.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 10/16/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 10/16/2023
Motorist Swaps License Plates During Traffic Stop - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 10/16/2023
Real Estate
Walker County Commission Unanimously Turns Down Expansion Of Cloudland Station
  • 10/15/2023
Former Mayor Berke Sells His Riverview Home For $2,050,000
Former Mayor Berke Sells His Riverview Home For $2,050,000
  • 10/12/2023
Local Investment Group Sues Land Trust After Tax Write-Off Denied
  • 10/12/2023
Student Scene
GPS Announces Commended Students
GPS Announces Commended Students
  • 10/16/2023
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For The Spring Semester
  • 10/13/2023
UT Board Of Trustees Approves New Residence Halls, Institute Of Agriculture Leader
UT Board Of Trustees Approves New Residence Halls, Institute Of Agriculture Leader
  • 10/13/2023
Living Well
Isaiah 117 House Opens Its Doors
  • 10/16/2023
Transport Enterprise Leasing’s $25,000 Donation Helps Isaiah 117 House Open Its Doors To Local Kids In Need
Transport Enterprise Leasing’s $25,000 Donation Helps Isaiah 117 House Open Its Doors To Local Kids In Need
  • 10/16/2023
Hamilton County, Local Nonprofit Launch Partnership To Distribute Live-Saving LifeVac Devices
  • 10/12/2023
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Freudenberg Interview With Ben Haden
  • 10/12/2023
Gold Star Families Memorial Marker Dedication Is Saturday
  • 10/9/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield Program Set For Oct. 2
  • 10/6/2023
Outdoors
State Provides Chattanooga With $20 Million Loan To Improve Water Infrastructure
  • 10/16/2023
OHV Rule And Wildlife Management Plans Presented At TWRA Commission Meeting
  • 10/13/2023
Tennessee Aquarium, Local Students Release Hundreds Of Lake Sturgeon Into Tennessee River
  • 10/12/2023
Travel
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
Church
Earl Freudenberg - Another Great Red Back Hymnal Singing At The Hullander Farm
  • 10/16/2023
Bob Tamasy: Looking For Evidence? How About Redemption And Transformation?
Bob Tamasy: Looking For Evidence? How About Redemption And Transformation?
  • 10/16/2023
New United M.B. Church To Celebrate Pastor's 14th Anniversary Oct. 21-22
  • 10/12/2023
Obituaries
Connie Breneman Ashby
Connie Breneman Ashby
  • 10/16/2023
Martha Ann “Mot” Armstrong Coulter
Martha Ann “Mot” Armstrong Coulter
  • 10/16/2023
Brenda Kaye Crawley
  • 10/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Phillips, James W. (Dalton)
Phillips, James W. (Dalton)
  • 10/16/2023
Davis, Beverly (Rocky Face)
Davis, Beverly (Rocky Face)
  • 10/16/2023
Carter, David Lee (Dalton)
  • 10/16/2023