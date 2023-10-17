Motorcyclist, 44, Dies From Saturday Accident On I-24

Chattanooga Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near the 172 mile marker of Interstate 24 East on Saturday at 10:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they made contact with the motorcycle operator who had serious injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. Hamilton County EMS transported the 44-year-old male to a local hospital.

The initial investigation shows the operator was approaching stopped traffic so he swerved to avoid a vehicle and lost control of the motorcycle.

CPD was notified Monday the victim died from his injuries. CPD's Traffic Unit continues to investigate this incident.

