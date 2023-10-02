Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

Mayor Kelly Postponing Campaign Event In Light Of Chris Wright Slaying
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Chattanooga Airport Awarded Sizable Grant, Supports New Nonstop Flights
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Man Charged In Fire That Killed His Mother Gets Additional Prison Time
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Man Charged With Chris Wright Murder Makes 1st Court Appearance; Bond Set At $5 Million
  • Breaking News
  • 10/2/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week 5
  • Sports
  • 10/2/2023
Hixson Middle School Wins State Tennis Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/2/2023
Chattanooga Airport Awarded Sizable Grant, Supports New Nonstop Flights
  • 10/2/2023

Chattanooga Airport has been awarded the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) grant, totaling $750,000, from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Chattanooga Mayor Tim ... more

Police Blotter: Homeless Woman Won’t Leave Arby’s Bathroom; Man Receives Counterfeit Money When Selling His iPad
  • 10/2/2023

An Arby’s employee at 7314 Shallowford Road told police there was a homeless female who was refusing to leave the property and had locked herself in the bathroom. Police spoke with the woman. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/2/2023
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Sunday Afternoon
  • 10/1/2023
Inmate Who Arranged Meth Sales In East Tennessee While In Georgia Prison Gets 70 Months
  • 10/1/2023
Agents Say Cleveland Man Tried To Swallow 65 Fentanyl Plus Marijuana During Arrest
  • 10/1/2023
Chris Wright Funeral Will Be Wednesday At Baylor School; GoFundMe Account Has Raised $206,000 For Childrens' Education
  • 10/1/2023
Trivializing An Horrific Event - And Response (2)
  • 10/1/2023
Crime Should Not Be Used As A Political Football - And Response (2)
  • 10/1/2023
Who Is The Judge?
  • 10/1/2023
Matt Gaetz vs. Dianne Feinstein
  • 10/1/2023
Murder In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 9/30/2023
Tucker Wick Halves Pivotal Match To Help East Squad Win Junior Cup
  • 10/1/2023
Randy Smith: Observations From College Football Week 5
  • 10/2/2023
Vidrine and Spillers, Henley Brothers Capture Moccasin Bend Four-Ball Titles
  • 10/1/2023
Red Wolves Avenge Loss To Central Valley Fuego FC
  • 10/1/2023
Mocs Soccer Ties 1-1 Against Furman At Home
  • 10/1/2023
Life With Ferris: Loving Your Neighbor
  • 10/2/2023
Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Begins Oct. 15
  • 10/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Government Frugality
  • 10/2/2023
High Tea Fundraiser Benefits Isaiah 117 House
  • 10/2/2023
East Ridge Fall Festival Set For Oct. 7
  • 10/2/2023
McLemore's Songwriter Series Concludes With Marc Broussard Oct. 12
  • 10/2/2023
Lee Chorale To Perform Fall Concert At Pangle Hall
  • 9/30/2023
150th Anniversary Celebration Events In South Pittsburg In October Announced
  • 9/29/2023
String Theory Season 15 To Open Oct. 10
  • 9/29/2023
Chattanooga Celebrates 3rd Annual Hip-Hop Week Starting Oct. 7
  • 9/29/2023
Trivializing An Horrific Event - And Response (2)
  • 10/1/2023
Crime Should Not Be Used As A Political Football - And Response (2)
  • 10/1/2023
Who Is The Judge?
  • 10/1/2023
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
New Rebates From EPB And TVA EnergyRight Can Help Homeowners Save Thousands
  • 10/2/2023
IDB Vote Delayed On New PILOT Policy That Bypasses City Council On Some Tax Break Deals
  • 10/2/2023
ChaTech Announces Winners For 2023 Technology Excellence Awards
  • 10/2/2023
Public Meeting To Be Held Monday Concerning Revitalization Of Westside Neighborhood
  • 9/29/2023
Commercial Center Near Mall Sells For $6,125,000
  • 9/28/2023
Red Bank Commercial Center Including Ace Hardware Sells For $3.1 Million
  • 9/28/2023
John Shearer: Reconnecting With Bright And Baylor Alma Maters Amid Joy And Somberness
  • 10/2/2023
Notable GPS Alumnae Honored During Alumnae Weekend Luncheon
  • 10/2/2023
CSCC Feature: Chad Laxton – Welding Instructor In Blue Pants
  • 10/2/2023
Chattanooga Woman Wins National Pharmacy Award
  • 10/2/2023
Adult & Teen Challenge Midsouth Included In State Appropriations
  • 9/29/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Tours Start Oct. 2
  • 9/29/2023
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Mike Loftin To Speak On "The History Of Newspaper Work In Tennessee" At CAHA Oct. 9
  • 10/2/2023
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
29th Annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup Is Oct. 28
  • 10/2/2023
Walden's Ridge Park Opens After 7 Years Of Collaboration
  • 9/30/2023
Tennessee American Water And The City of Chattanooga Announce Environmental Project At Warner Park
  • 9/30/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 38: Christmas And Holidays
  • 9/30/2023
Brookhaven, Ga., Offers Small Town Charm And Big City Access
  • 9/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: It Requires Sacrifice, Not Just A Contribution
  • 10/2/2023
Grace Baptist Tabernacle To Hold Ladies Conference Oct. 28
  • 9/27/2023
"I Think We Ought To Trust Him" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/27/2023
Edward Eugene "Gene" West
  • 10/2/2023
Christopher Douglas Wright
  • 10/2/2023
Kenneth Terry Wilson
  • 10/2/2023
Sneed, Geraldine (Dalton)
  • 10/2/2023
McMullen, Gerald "Duane" (Dalton)
  • 10/2/2023
Watson, Mildred "Susie" (Cleveland)
  • 10/2/2023