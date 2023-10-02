Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Chattanooga Airport has been awarded the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) grant, totaling $750,000, from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim ... more
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... more
An Arby’s employee at 7314 Shallowford Road told police there was a homeless female who was refusing to leave the property and had locked herself in the bathroom. Police spoke with the woman. ... more