Police Blotter: 5 Cars Vandalized At Riverwalk At Cameron Harbor; Man Can't Decide Which Person He Ticked Off May Have Broken His Car Window

  • Sunday, October 29, 2023

Officers responded to a vandalism at Riverwalk at Cameron Harbor, 726 Fulton St. at 2:34 a.m. Police drove to the location after hearing a car alarm going off while patrolling nearby. Police observed several vehicles with damages. Police attempted to locate a suspect for the vehicle damages, but were unable to. Police left complaint number cards on each of the damaged vehicles: vehicle #1 Ford F150, rear passenger window broken; vehicle #2 Ford F150, front driver's window broken; vehicle #3 Mazda, front driver's window broken; vehicle #4 Jeep Wrangler, front passenger window broken' and vehicle #5 Toyota. front driver's window broken.

* * *

A caller from the apartments at 1400 Chestnut Street told police their blue Hyundai Tuscan (IL tag)
was left in the parking lot overnight. When they checked on the vehicle that morning, they saw the front passenger window was busted in. The glove box was open, but nothing of value was stolen. There were no cameras, witnesses or suspect(s) information.

* * *

A man on Hemphill Avenue told police his gun (pistol) was stolen out of his vehicle there overnight. He last saw it around 10 p.m. the night before, and then discovered this around 7 a.m. that morning. He said the vehicle was left locked, but there was no damage, so he's not sure how someone got in it. He had already driven the vehicle from the scene prior to making the report. Police contacted NCIC and had the gun entered as stolen.

* * *

A woman on Donovan Lane told police she and her boyfriend have been in several verbal arguments lately and she wanted police to help him get off her property. Police assisted in helping the man off the property without incident.

* * *

A woman on Hooker Road told police a black male next door had been bothering her by coming to her residence when he is not welcome. The woman wanted police to speak with the man so he would stop coming to her residence. Police went next door and made contact with the man, who said he had been over at the woman's residence and they were arguing over a previous disorder between the two. Police told him he needs to stop visiting her residence per her request. The man agreed to leave her alone and stop going to her residence to avoid any further disorders.

* * *

The assistant director for The River Gallery, 400 E. 2nd St., told police that a homeless man continues to leave hand written "gibberish" letters in the mailbox. He asked that police trespass the man. Police attempted to locate the man, but he had already left the scene. Police asked the assistant manager to call back should the man return.

* * *

A woman on Central Avenue told police she wished for her boyfriend to move out. She told police that he has established residency. Police informed her that she would need to evict him if he refused to leave. The boyfriend said he would move out in two days.

* * *

A disorder at a residence on Moss Drive. A woman told police that her brother, who she described as a tall black male, was arguing with her over a vehicle parked in the driveway. She said he was close to putting his hands on her and hitting her. She said that when she called 911, fled the scene. She told police her brother has been on crack and has been acting erratically and violently because of it. Police observed that she had no signs of physical markings from the brother.

* * *

Two men were reported shoplifting at the Lowe's at 2180 Gunbarrel Road. The two were observed on security footage ripping multiple security racks containing circuit breakers off of the display shelves, placing the items inside a trash container and taking the merchandise past the point of sale without properly rendering payment. Still photos of both the men have been given to police. Identification for the two is currently unknown. Total merchandise value is $4,900 per the store.

* * *

A woman on Hansley Drive called into police again to report that her landlord is continuing to harass her. She wanted a new report to document him coming onto her property trying to "intimidate" her. She was not able to provide any further information and only wanted the incident documented.

* * *

A woman told police she believes someone stole her purse while she was at Agave & Rye, 185 Chestnut St. She said she last remembered having her purse there. She said her credit card was used at a Circle K in Murfreesboro. No suspect information known. The woman provided police with a photo of where she was sitting at the restaurant.

* * *

The owner of residence on Browntown Road called police saying there was a vehicle on his property, in his field, with the driver's door open and no one inside. Police observed a Chevy Spark (FL tag) . Police discovered the vehicle is possibly related to an arrest. When doing an inventory for a tow, police observed a Florida DL which belonged to a woman involved in the arrest. Day shift will be getting with midnight shift at a later time to verify if this is related. The vehicle was left on scene for the time being until this matter is figured out.

* * *

Police were called to the Super 8, 7024 McCutcheon Road, regarding a man that the motel said needed to be trespassed. The man was told by police that he was trespassed and if he came back he would be arrested. The was argumentative, saying, "I'd like to see that on paper," but he did leave the area.

* * *

A couple at the Elements apartments, 7310 Standifer Gap Road, told police they came outside and found their driver's side door open, and that they had already been through it and found the man's backpack with his glasses were taken and the woman's wallet that had her ID and debit and credit cards was taken. They also noticed that the person who took the wallet was slowly taking $10 at a time out of her account using Cash App. While on scene the woman canceled her debit card. This address was added to the Watch List.

* * *

A man on Moss Street told police that early that morning on his way to the VA, he heard what sounded like ice from a snowfall. He said he turned around and noticed a hole around 12 inches in diameter in the rear window of his vehicle. The man was unsure of what the estimated price of the damage would be, but after searching, police were able to determine that the estimated damage is approximately $320 to fix. The man said he heard what sounded like someone walking around in his yard, but did not hear someone break his window. He said the only potential suspect information was that around three weeks ago he had made a truck driver angry and they followed him for a while until he pulled into his driveway. Other than that incident, he said that the only other potential suspects could be his neighbors, who he complains on for playing loud music. The man does not have camera footage of the incident.

