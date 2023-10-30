Another Iconic Chattanooga Restaurant Closes - Big River Grille

Another iconic Chattanooga restaurant has closed. The Big River Grille on Broad Street near the Aquarium has shut its doors.

Restaurant officials said, “As of October 29th, 2023, we have made the difficult decision to close our Chattanooga location of Big River Grille and Brewing Works due to shifting traffic patterns in the area. We tried every avenue possible to avoid closure, but ultimately could not continue to operate.

"We wish to express our sincere gratitude to our loyal guests who have supported us over the years at this location. We are grateful for the memories and experiences we have shared together, and we will always cherish the relationships we have built with the local community. We want to assure our guests that our other location of Big River Grille in Orlando, FL will continue to operate as usual, and we are committed to providing the same high-quality food and service that you have come to expect from us.

"We are grateful for the many years we were able to serve the Chattanooga community and we want to thank our employees at Big River for their hard work and dedication. We are committed to supporting them through this transition and will be offering them opportunities to transfer to our other locations within our portfolio.”

It was founded in 1993 in former streetcar barns.

The restaurant was purchased in 2015 by Justin Gross.

Big River Grille at Hamilton Place closed over a year ago.