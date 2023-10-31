City Plans To Add 8-10 Park Rangers To Help In Park Security

The city is planning to add 8-10 park rangers to help with security at the city's parks, the City Council was told on Tuesday.

Jason McKinney, deputy parks administrator, said five years ago park rangers were changed to park ambassadors. He said they mainly work to check groups in and to go around to see if anything is broken.

Mr. McKinney said the new park rangers will have more security duties and their focus will be the evening hours when more crime occurs. He said they will work in concert with the county's park rangers. The county patrols part of the Riverwalk and the city has the downtown section.

Mr. McKinney said 10 years ago the city's then park rangers were given special commissions to wear badges and enforce certain policies and procedures. He said, "We are not training them for that now and not asking them to do that (security)."

Councilman Chip Henderson said, "Residents have a concern with safety in our parks, particularly at night."

Councilman Darrin Ledford also stressed the need for having safe parks.