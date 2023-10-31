Latest Headlines

City Plans To Add 8-10 Park Rangers To Help In Park Security

  • Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The city is planning to add 8-10 park rangers to help with security at the city's parks, the City Council was told on Tuesday.

Jason McKinney, deputy parks administrator, said five years ago park rangers were changed to park ambassadors. He said they mainly work to check groups in and to go around to see if anything is broken.

Mr. McKinney said the new park rangers will have more security duties and their focus will be the evening hours when more crime occurs. He said they will work in concert with the county's park rangers. The county patrols part of the Riverwalk and the city has the downtown section.

Mr. McKinney said 10 years ago the city's then park rangers were given special commissions to wear badges and enforce certain policies and procedures. He said, "We are not training them for that now and not asking them to do that (security)."

Councilman Chip Henderson said, "Residents have a concern with safety in our parks, particularly at night."

Councilman Darrin Ledford also stressed the need for having safe parks.

Latest Headlines
East Ridge Man Gets 7 Years For Involvement In Sex Trafficking Scheme
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
City Plans To Add 8-10 Park Rangers To Help In Park Security
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
  • Sports
  • 10/31/2023
6 In Double Figures As #11/12 Lady Vols Cruise Past Carson-Newman
  • Sports
  • 10/31/2023
Dan Fleser: Izzo Believes Vols Are Final 4 Team
Dan Fleser: Izzo Believes Vols Are Final 4 Team
  • Sports
  • 10/31/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Has Panic Attack When She Can’t Find Her Phone; Ex-Employee Uses Company Card To Buy Furniture
  • Breaking News
  • 10/31/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Has Panic Attack When She Can’t Find Her Phone; Ex-Employee Uses Company Card To Buy Furniture
  • 10/31/2023

Police responded to vandalism on Douglas Street. They arrived and spoke with a woman who was outside. She claimed she was having a panic attack and police requested EMS. An officer waited with ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRES FRANCISCO, JUAN 4103 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos
Chattanoogan.com Sponsoring New Book On Interesting Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 10/30/2023

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring another coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press and is due out in early ... more

Breaking News
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
Sheriff's Office Seizes Approximately $67,000 In Narcotics, Firearms, And Various Contraband In Vehicle Search
  • 10/30/2023
Another Iconic Chattanooga Restaurant Closes - Big River Grille
Another Iconic Chattanooga Restaurant Closes - Big River Grille
  • 10/30/2023
Female, 22, Carried Out After Fall At The Pocket On Saturday
  • 10/30/2023
Woman, 40, Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Fentanyl To Man Who Died
Woman, 40, Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Fentanyl To Man Who Died
  • 10/30/2023
Babysitter Charged In Incident With Children At East Ridge Motel Gets 2-Year Sentence
Babysitter Charged In Incident With Children At East Ridge Motel Gets 2-Year Sentence
  • 10/30/2023
Opinion
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed
  • 10/31/2023
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Senator Blackburn: Hamas Attack Reminds Us Of Our Own Border Vulnerabilities
  • 10/30/2023
Do They Think?
  • 10/30/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Izzo Believes Vols Are Final 4 Team
Dan Fleser: Izzo Believes Vols Are Final 4 Team
  • 10/31/2023
6 In Double Figures As #11/12 Lady Vols Cruise Past Carson-Newman
  • 10/31/2023
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
Logan Workman, Former Lee Pitcher, Working His Way Toward The Bigs
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts Flower City In NISA Semifinals Sunday
  • 10/30/2023
UTC's Redman Named Setter Of The Week
  • 10/30/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At Threatened Former White Oak Elementary
  • 10/30/2023
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
Life With Ferris: The Journey Of Eagle Scout Liam Ensign
  • 10/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
Jerry Summers: Quotes On Current Topics
  • 10/30/2023
14th Annual Chattanooga Guns And Hoses "Battle Of The Badges" Event Is Nov. 3
  • 10/31/2023
"On The Line" Fundraiser For Documentary Film By Rachel Porter Is Nov. 17
  • 10/31/2023
Entertainment
CSO Presents Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony Sunday
  • 10/31/2023
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Alabaster" Nov. 14-18
  • 10/30/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
  • 10/31/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Land Of Sweets
  • 10/30/2023
Resonant Rogues Performs With Matt Heckler At The Woodshop Saturday
  • 10/30/2023
Opinion
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed
  • 10/31/2023
My Scary Halloween Story (This Could Happen To You)
  • 10/30/2023
How I've Been Able To Hire Good Workers
  • 10/30/2023
Dining
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Business/Government
Portraits Of Noah Parden And Styles Hutchins To Be Unveiled At Ceremony Nov. 1
  • 10/31/2023
Tech Goes Home Receives $20,000 Truist Foundation Grant To Benefit Aspiring Chattanooga Entrepreneurs
  • 10/30/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/31/2023
Real Estate
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
Seminole Pathe Apartments Sells For $6 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Georgia Avenue Building Sells For $2.8 Million
  • 10/26/2023
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
Steven Sharpe: A Look At Our Local Commercial Real Estate Market
  • 10/26/2023
Student Scene
La Paz Chattanooga Introduces Avanzando Through College Program To Help Latino Students Graduate College
  • 10/31/2023
Hamilton County Schools Announces Updates To Choose Hamilton: School Choice
  • 10/30/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
  • 10/30/2023
Living Well
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
Foster Care Info Night Offered Nov. 6
  • 10/30/2023
HCSO Offers Halloween Safety Precautions For Families With Children
  • 10/30/2023
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Groundbreaking Of The Healing Gardens
  • 10/27/2023
Memories
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride Leader Bill Cason Dies
  • 10/30/2023
AUDIO: Conversation Between Luther Masingill And Violet Parnell
  • 10/28/2023
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
Jerry Summers: Historical Associations
  • 10/27/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Cannon County Man, 69, Drowns After Kayak Flips
  • 10/28/2023
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
Booker T. Washington State Park Wins Excellence In Innovation Award
  • 10/26/2023
Travel
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Three Ways Of Viewing DeSoto Falls In Its Autumn Splendor
  • 10/16/2023
Church
Concert Of Sacred Jazz And Chicago Jazz Mass To Be Offered At Church Of The Good Shepherd
  • 10/30/2023
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
Bob Tamasy: Halloween: Proceed With Caution
  • 10/30/2023
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
John Shearer: Former Signal Mountain Methodist Pastor Caleb Pitkin Enjoying New Knoxville Appointment
  • 10/27/2023
Obituaries
Thomas Jay McNabb
Thomas Jay McNabb
  • 10/31/2023
Carl Johnson
Carl Johnson
  • 10/31/2023
Robert Lee “Pie” Jackson
Robert Lee “Pie” Jackson
  • 10/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Varro, Lucille Yvonne (Cleveland)
Varro, Lucille Yvonne (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023
Mowery, Mary Pearl (Cleveland)
Mowery, Mary Pearl (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023
Torbett, Kenneth Ray (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023