Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Resting Under Tree At Westin Trespassed; Frustrated "Officer" Hangs Up On Woman Who Won't Be Scammed

  • Friday, October 6, 2023

A woman was resting under a tree on the property of the Westin, 801 Pine St. She was asked to leave by staff, but refused. Police spoke with her and trespassed her from the location. She was cleared of warrants.

* * *

A woman on McBrien Road told police that sometime during the night someone destroyed the driver's side window of her Toyota 4-Runner (estimated between $500 to $1,000 to fix). There is no suspect information to process; however, the neighbor across the street has a video surveillance camera which police are trying to access. Any future info will be updated to this report.

* * *

A man told police he found a birth certificate on the side of the road near his home on E. 21st Street. Police recovered the document, made contact with the owner, and returned the property to him at his home address.

* * *

A woman was found in her vehicle at the park at 1428 Jenkins Road. The vehicle was parked in the grass and outside of the designated parking area. She told police she is homeless and sleeps here during the day, but leaves when the park closes. Police informed her she needed to park in the designated area and to make sure she was gone by park closing.

* * *

The manager of Chicken Salad Chick, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, told police a white male wearing a green shirt was outside of the business bothering customers and refusing to leave. Police located the man sitting in front of New Balance (neighboring store). Police spoke with the manager of New Balance and the manager of Chicken Salad Chick, who both requested police trespass the man, due to him causing issues with their businesses. Police informed the man he was no longer allowed at both locations, and he left on foot. Following his departure, police were made aware that the owner of the property also wants the man trespassed from the entire property, not just individual stores. Police were unable to locate the man once he had left. Police will inform him of this development if he is located again.

* * *

A call of a suspicious person at 413 Beck Ave. was received by police. While en route, police learned a white female was walking down the street asking people random questions. Police made contact with the woman at the 300 block of Beck Avenue, and she was in the process of moving along.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Marylin Lane. Police observed the vehicle that the anonymous called described had pulled into a driveway. Police spoke with the driver, who said that his girlfriend (who was not on the scene) ran off after they had gotten into a verbal argument. He said that he followed her in his car and was trying to get her to get back into the car without creating a scene. The man was visibly upset, but calmed down after venting to police and having a conversation. Police were able to gather that no criminal activity took place.

* * *

A road rage encounter was reported at 1755 Gunbarrel Road. Two drivers of vehicles on scene told police that a man became angry with them in traffic on Gunbarrel Road. Ms. One driver said the man approached her vehicle and yelled at her. The other driver said that he could see the man shouting at her while he was inside his car.

* * *

While patrolling on Sidney Street, police observed a man inside an abandoned building looking at piping, while wearing constructions gloves. Police approached the man, who denied he was looking for copper wiring or unlawfully scrapping. The property owner arrived on scene while police were speaking with the man and requested he be trespassed from that property and all the surrounding properties extending from Sidney Street to Chestnut Street. Police informed the man of this and outlined what properties belonged to this facility. The man was told if he returned, he would be arrested.

* * *

Police observed a white GMC Yukon (AL tag) traveling northbound on Jersey Pike, then went southbound on Highway 58. The vehicle fled southbound as police initiated a traffic stop. Police did not pursue the vehicle.

* * *

A resident on Airport Road told police he went outside to put up his dog when he observed a white male wearing a cut off shirt, shorts and black tennis shoes. The man was observed with a flashlight, checking out vehicles and sheds. The resident was afraid the man was armed, so he chose to hide out of the man's sight. He then observed the man attempted to steal his bicycle out of the front of his house. He said the man made it to end of the road, when airport police arrived on scene. The man then ran towards in unknown direction of travel, leaving the bicycle behind. The resident was able to recover his bicycle and call police. Police checked the area for anyone matching the description, but no one was located.

* * *

A woman on McCahill Road called police wanting a man trespassed. The man said he was there trying to retrieve his truck from the property. The woman said he was trespassing on her property and wanted him trespassed, but that he could get his truck from the property. The man did not get his truck; however, he was trespassed.

* * *

A woman on Arbor Place Lane told police she received a phone call from someone who said his name was Ofc. Nathanial Mills from El Paso, Tx. He gave a badge number of 205005 and Case #02VR20933. She said Ofc. Mills told her that her Social Security number was being used in his area. He asked her to verify the last 4 digits of her SSN. He also asked if she was still staying at a previous address and if she has a daughter named (her daughter's name). He also asked for her current address. The woman refused to answer any questions and Ofc. Mills became frustrated and hung up. She said she believed it to be a scam and wanted to make a report of it for documentation purposes

Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: Vols Better After Cooper Mays Return
Dan Fleser: Vols Better After Cooper Mays Return
  • Sports
  • 10/6/2023
County Employee Who Was Arrested For Theft Is Terminated
  • Breaking News
  • 10/6/2023
Baird Stages Comeback To Earn Shot At Third Straight Match Play Title
  • Sports
  • 10/6/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/6/2023
Bradley Central Blasts Hardin Valley On Homecoming
  • Prep Sports
  • 10/5/2023
Judge McVeagh Running For Circuit Court Judge Seat Being Vacated By Marie Williams
Judge McVeagh Running For Circuit Court Judge Seat Being Vacated By Marie Williams
  • Breaking News
  • 10/5/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Resting Under Tree At Westin Trespassed; Frustrated "Officer" Hangs Up On Woman Who Won't Be Scammed
  • 10/6/2023

A woman was resting under a tree on the property of the Westin, 801 Pine St. She was asked to leave by staff, but refused. Police spoke with her and trespassed her from the location. She was ... more

County Employee Who Was Arrested For Theft Is Terminated
  • 10/6/2023

A Hamilton County maintenance employee who was recently arrested for stealing from several volunteer fire department stations has been terminated from the county. David Roddy, county COO, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/6/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUSTIN, KEVIN 4111 EASTWAY TE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ... more

Breaking News
Homicide Investigators Make Multiple Arrests In Maryland Street Murder
Homicide Investigators Make Multiple Arrests In Maryland Street Murder
  • 10/5/2023
$23,000 In Illegal Narcotics Seized For The 2nd Time This Week
$23,000 In Illegal Narcotics Seized For The 2nd Time This Week
  • 10/5/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 10/5/2023
Matt Daniel Named Sole Finalist For Dalton Fire Chief
Matt Daniel Named Sole Finalist For Dalton Fire Chief
  • 10/5/2023
Chattanooga Couple Agree To Plead Guilty In Connection With Drugs Mailed From California
  • 10/5/2023
Opinion
Our Judges Can Only Do So Much - And Response
  • 10/5/2023
It's The People And The Guns
  • 10/5/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/6/2023
This Ends My Support For The Tennessee Aquarium - And Response
  • 10/5/2023
Education Is An Investment In The Future
  • 10/5/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Better After Cooper Mays Return
Dan Fleser: Vols Better After Cooper Mays Return
  • 10/6/2023
Baird Stages Comeback To Earn Shot At Third Straight Match Play Title
  • 10/6/2023
Mocs Soccer Suffers 2-0 Loss At Western Carolina
  • 10/5/2023
Cleveland State Loses 3-0 At Roane State
  • 10/5/2023
Mocs Prepare For Homecoming Match up With Western Carolina
  • 10/5/2023
Happenings
Bryan College Welcomes Tim Tebow As Guest Speaker For All College Service Day And Luke 14’s 10th Anniversary Event
Bryan College Welcomes Tim Tebow As Guest Speaker For All College Service Day And Luke 14’s 10th Anniversary Event
  • 10/6/2023
Signal Mountain Halloween Movie Night Is Oct. 21
  • 10/5/2023
Jerry Summers: Letters From Nuremberg
Jerry Summers: Letters From Nuremberg
  • 10/6/2023
Gratefull, Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Set For Nov. 16
Gratefull, Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Set For Nov. 16
  • 10/5/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 10/5/2023
Entertainment
Baylor Players Present Clue On Stage Oct. 18-22
Baylor Players Present Clue On Stage Oct. 18-22
  • 10/5/2023
Lee Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert At Pangle Hall Monday
Lee Symphony Orchestra To Perform Fall Concert At Pangle Hall Monday
  • 10/5/2023
Randall Franks Bring His Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree To Ringgold
Randall Franks Bring His Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree To Ringgold
  • 10/5/2023
SAU Showcases Acrobatic, Animation And Orchestral Talent At Annual Gala
SAU Showcases Acrobatic, Animation And Orchestral Talent At Annual Gala
  • 10/5/2023
WDEF-TV Announces Senior Management Promotions
WDEF-TV Announces Senior Management Promotions
  • 10/5/2023
Opinion
Our Judges Can Only Do So Much - And Response
  • 10/5/2023
It's The People And The Guns
  • 10/5/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 10/6/2023
Dining
Inspired By Summers & Siskin Kitchens
  • 9/29/2023
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
Last Day For Zarzour's Is Oct. 20
  • 9/28/2023
Flying Squirrel Bar Closing Nov. 5 - With Plans To Reopen Focusing On Chinese, Tiki Cocktails
  • 9/21/2023
Business/Government
City, County Department Heads Present Projects To SPLOST Committee
  • 10/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 10/6/2023
Fugitive Arrested For Theft, Criminal Conspiracy, And Computer Hacking - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 10/6/2023
Real Estate
JCCG Starts Horizontal Development At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
JCCG Starts Horizontal Development At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
  • 10/6/2023
Brand New 7-Eleven On Amnicola Highway Sells For $6,573,204
  • 10/5/2023
Signal Mountain Commercial Center Sells For $2,680,000
Signal Mountain Commercial Center Sells For $2,680,000
  • 10/5/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Receives $40,000 Grant From Truist To Support Adult Education
  • 10/5/2023
UTC Nursing Program Lands Federal Grant To Increase Training In Rural, Medically Underserved Populations
UTC Nursing Program Lands Federal Grant To Increase Training In Rural, Medically Underserved Populations
  • 10/4/2023
John Shearer: Reconnecting With Bright And Baylor Alma Maters Amid Joy And Somberness
John Shearer: Reconnecting With Bright And Baylor Alma Maters Amid Joy And Somberness
  • 10/2/2023
Living Well
Summit View Under New Management And Rebranding To Charter Senior Living Of Chattanooga
  • 10/5/2023
2023 Neuroscience Symposium Registration Open
  • 10/4/2023
6th Annual Swing For Hope Couples Golf Tournament Is Oct. 29
6th Annual Swing For Hope Couples Golf Tournament Is Oct. 29
  • 10/3/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: A Short Conversation With Red Skelton
  • 10/2/2023
Mike Loftin To Speak On "The History Of Newspaper Work In Tennessee" At CAHA Oct. 9
  • 10/2/2023
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Hosts Quilt Of Valor Presentation
  • 9/26/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Stressing "Bearwise" Practices After Removing Pet Feeder From Bear Cub's Head
TWRA Stressing "Bearwise" Practices After Removing Pet Feeder From Bear Cub's Head
  • 10/5/2023
Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Named Recipient Of Keep Tennessee Beautiful Awards Of Excellence Grant Competition
Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful Named Recipient Of Keep Tennessee Beautiful Awards Of Excellence Grant Competition
  • 10/4/2023
Youth-Led Waterway And Green Space Clean-Up Results In Removal Of 25 Bags Of Trash
Youth-Led Waterway And Green Space Clean-Up Results In Removal Of 25 Bags Of Trash
  • 10/3/2023
Travel
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
Dan Fleser: Visits To Colorado 25 Years Apart
  • 10/3/2023
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
New River State Park In Wytheville, Va., Adds To Outdoor And Lodging Options
  • 10/3/2023
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
McLemore Selects Photography Of Kim Hubbard For New Cloudland Hotel
  • 10/2/2023
Church
New Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 131 Years Of Faith
  • 10/5/2023
Bob Tamasy: The 'Gift' Nobody Would Ever Ask to Receive
Bob Tamasy: The 'Gift' Nobody Would Ever Ask to Receive
  • 10/5/2023
Resurrection Chattanooga To Host Harvest Festival In Jefferson Park Oct. 29
  • 10/5/2023
Obituaries
Martha Grayson Howard
Martha Grayson Howard
  • 10/6/2023
Candice Renee “Candy” Robinson
Candice Renee “Candy” Robinson
  • 10/6/2023
James "Jim" Russell Cox
James "Jim" Russell Cox
  • 10/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Wilson, Ralph A. (Cleveland)
Wilson, Ralph A. (Cleveland)
  • 10/5/2023
Miller, Diane (Cohutta)
Miller, Diane (Cohutta)
  • 10/5/2023
Readus, Ronnie Lebron (Ringgold)
Readus, Ronnie Lebron (Ringgold)
  • 10/5/2023