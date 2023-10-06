Police Blotter: Woman Resting Under Tree At Westin Trespassed; Frustrated "Officer" Hangs Up On Woman Who Won't Be Scammed

A woman was resting under a tree on the property of the Westin, 801 Pine St. She was asked to leave by staff, but refused. Police spoke with her and trespassed her from the location. She was cleared of warrants.



A woman on McBrien Road told police that sometime during the night someone destroyed the driver's side window of her Toyota 4-Runner (estimated between $500 to $1,000 to fix). There is no suspect information to process; however, the neighbor across the street has a video surveillance camera which police are trying to access. Any future info will be updated to this report.

A man told police he found a birth certificate on the side of the road near his home on E. 21st Street. Police recovered the document, made contact with the owner, and returned the property to him at his home address.

A woman was found in her vehicle at the park at 1428 Jenkins Road. The vehicle was parked in the grass and outside of the designated parking area. She told police she is homeless and sleeps here during the day, but leaves when the park closes. Police informed her she needed to park in the designated area and to make sure she was gone by park closing.

The manager of Chicken Salad Chick, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, told police a white male wearing a green shirt was outside of the business bothering customers and refusing to leave. Police located the man sitting in front of New Balance (neighboring store). Police spoke with the manager of New Balance and the manager of Chicken Salad Chick, who both requested police trespass the man, due to him causing issues with their businesses. Police informed the man he was no longer allowed at both locations, and he left on foot. Following his departure, police were made aware that the owner of the property also wants the man trespassed from the entire property, not just individual stores. Police were unable to locate the man once he had left. Police will inform him of this development if he is located again.

A call of a suspicious person at 413 Beck Ave. was received by police. While en route, police learned a white female was walking down the street asking people random questions. Police made contact with the woman at the 300 block of Beck Avenue, and she was in the process of moving along.

A disorder was reported on Marylin Lane. Police observed the vehicle that the anonymous called described had pulled into a driveway. Police spoke with the driver, who said that his girlfriend (who was not on the scene) ran off after they had gotten into a verbal argument. He said that he followed her in his car and was trying to get her to get back into the car without creating a scene. The man was visibly upset, but calmed down after venting to police and having a conversation. Police were able to gather that no criminal activity took place.

A road rage encounter was reported at 1755 Gunbarrel Road. Two drivers of vehicles on scene told police that a man became angry with them in traffic on Gunbarrel Road. Ms. One driver said the man approached her vehicle and yelled at her. The other driver said that he could see the man shouting at her while he was inside his car.

While patrolling on Sidney Street, police observed a man inside an abandoned building looking at piping, while wearing constructions gloves. Police approached the man, who denied he was looking for copper wiring or unlawfully scrapping. The property owner arrived on scene while police were speaking with the man and requested he be trespassed from that property and all the surrounding properties extending from Sidney Street to Chestnut Street. Police informed the man of this and outlined what properties belonged to this facility. The man was told if he returned, he would be arrested.

Police observed a white GMC Yukon (AL tag) traveling northbound on Jersey Pike, then went southbound on Highway 58. The vehicle fled southbound as police initiated a traffic stop. Police did not pursue the vehicle.

A resident on Airport Road told police he went outside to put up his dog when he observed a white male wearing a cut off shirt, shorts and black tennis shoes. The man was observed with a flashlight, checking out vehicles and sheds. The resident was afraid the man was armed, so he chose to hide out of the man's sight. He then observed the man attempted to steal his bicycle out of the front of his house. He said the man made it to end of the road, when airport police arrived on scene. The man then ran towards in unknown direction of travel, leaving the bicycle behind. The resident was able to recover his bicycle and call police. Police checked the area for anyone matching the description, but no one was located.

A woman on McCahill Road called police wanting a man trespassed. The man said he was there trying to retrieve his truck from the property. The woman said he was trespassing on her property and wanted him trespassed, but that he could get his truck from the property. The man did not get his truck; however, he was trespassed.

A woman on Arbor Place Lane told police she received a phone call from someone who said his name was Ofc. Nathanial Mills from El Paso, Tx. He gave a badge number of 205005 and Case #02VR20933. She said Ofc. Mills told her that her Social Security number was being used in his area. He asked her to verify the last 4 digits of her SSN. He also asked if she was still staying at a previous address and if she has a daughter named (her daughter's name). He also asked for her current address. The woman refused to answer any questions and Ofc. Mills became frustrated and hung up. She said she believed it to be a scam and wanted to make a report of it for documentation purposes