Man, 27, Shot In Drive-By Shooting Early Sunday Morning

A man, 27, was shot early Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting.



Chattanooga Police responded at 1:06 a.m. to the 800 block of East 3rd Street for a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a man with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.





The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in a vehicle when he was shot by a person in another vehicle.Investigators are working to learn all of the details of this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.