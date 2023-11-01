Latest Headlines

Fire Destroys House At Harrison On Wednesday Morning

  • Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Fire destroyed a home in the Harrison area on Wednesday morning.

At 9:45 a.m., a motorist called 911 reporting a house fire located at 8756 Harrison Bay Road. Highway 58 VFD responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting a fully involved structure fire.

Due to the size of the fire, a mutual aid response was requested to assist Highway 58 VFD. Tri-Community VFD and Chattanooga Fire responded to the fire scene with additional manpower. Bradley County Fire Rescue stood by at Highway 58 fire stations for any additional emergency calls in their district.

Firefighters worked quickly to enter the residence and attack the flames. Unfortunately, windy conditions spread the fire quickly throughout the entire roof line which made firefighters evacuate and conduct a defensive attack to get fire under control.

Highway 58 fire officials reported the homeowner was in Florida. No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The house was a total loss. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

