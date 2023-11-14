Man Drowns After Canoe Overturns Near Harrison Bay State Park; 2 Others Swim To Patten Island

Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing just after midnight near Harrison Bay State Park. He and two other men left Harrison Bay State Park boat ramp by canoe for Patten Island.

The canoe overturned, leaving the three men in the water. There were no life jackets on the boat. Two of the men were able to swim to the island, where they built a fire to keep warm. A fisherman heard their cries for help and responded, calling for emergency assistance around 2:30 a.m.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office used a Remote Operated Vehicle and located the body around 8 a.m. in seven feet of water. TWRA officers, along with Dallas Bay Fire Department, Hamilton County STARS, Tennessee State Parks, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (Drone Team, Marine Patrol Unit and Dive Team), assisted in search and recovery efforts.

The body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s office. The incident remains under investigation.

This is the 26th boating fatality this year.

The name of the deceased will be released after next of kin are notified.