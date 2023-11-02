Police Blotter: Woman Evicted From CHA Property Takes Their Washer And Dryer With Her; Woman Claiming She Is Being Followed Harasses Innocent Couple

A Chattanooga Housing Authority community manager told police an ex-tenant was recently evicted from an apartment on Devel Lane. The day the woman moved out of the apartment, a Housing Authority officer observed the woman on Public Safety cameras standing on the porch while her helpers removed a washer and dryer from the residence. Police learned the appliances belonged to Chattanooga Housing Authority. They later spoke with the woman via phone and told her to return the appliances within a week, and she said okay. This was over a week ago and the appliances have yet to be returned. They wanted to report the incident and give the woman another opportunity to return the property. The woman was given until 4 p.m. to have the appliances returned.



* * *

A man on Shallowford Road told police he has the keys to his vehicle, but it was stolen at some point during the night. He said it is a black Kia Soul with dark window tint displaying TN registration. He did not provide suspect information. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Shallowford Road told police when she was getting ready to leave for work she discovered her vehicle was taken. She said the vehicle was parked in front of the apartment and at approximately 4:32 a.m. four to five young black men stole the car. The woman had video footage of the incident. Police observed five men ransacking the vehicle after gaining access. They pulled out the vehicle's paperwork and sunshade, and left it in the parking spot. The suspect in the driver seat can be seen carrying a cable, possibly used to hot wire the vehicle and to start it up. The woman believed she locked the vehicle; however, she was not sure. The men were all wearing masks and dark clothing. The woman believes the men are the same as the previous week who were observed trying door handles; these men possibly live in the same apartment complex. One man was observed waving at the camera giving the impression that they have done this before and know that there are cameras in the area. The vehicle was described as a blue 2016 Hyundai Sonata with a breast cancer tag (TN). The vehicle has tinted windows. Police spoke to the owner of the vehicle (the woman's mother), who confirmed that it was her vehicle and it was taken from the above location. The owner said she is currently out of town and her daughter is the one responsible for the vehicle; furthermore, she said she is willing to prosecute. The vehicle was placed into NCIC. The vehicle was later located at 5100 Club Dr., unoccupied. There was one observable print on the driver's side door. The surface of the material on the door did not allow the print to be lifted. The vehicle was towed by First Response and removed from NCIC.

* * *

While checking the area, police observed pry marks on the front and back doors of a vacant apartment on S. Watkins Street. The residence appeared otherwise secure, with no broken glass or entry points and a padlock still on the back door. Police will continue to monitor the area for activity.

* * *

A citizen called police about found property at 1101 McCallie Ave. A live 5.7 round was found in the parking lot. No casing or other rounds were found.

* * *

A vehicle was reported stolen by a woman on Standifer Gap Road. The woman told police that her mom last saw the vehicle the night before around 11 p.m. The mom told police that she and her daughter share the vehicle, so she left the keys inside of the vehicle for her daughter to retrieve that morning. The daughter said that when she went outside that morning, the vehicle was gone. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen. The vehicle was later located at the Waterford Apartments on 6220 Shallowford Road with the keys in the ignition. The women were notified and NC Towing responded to the scene to pick the vehicle up. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.



* * *

A couple was reported in a disorder on Tacoa Avenue. The man told police that he and his girlfriend were in a verbal-only disorder; however, the disorder was over and police assistance was no longer needed.

* * *

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police the front passenger side window of her vehicle had been busted out and her wallet was stolen. Police observed glass on the outside of the passenger side of the vehicle, as well as in the passenger seat. The woman said she last saw her vehicle around 11 p.m. the night before with no damage.

* * *

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police that his vehicle was broken into overnight. He said that nothing was stolen. Police dusted for prints and lifted one from the driver's side and front passenger doors. The prints will be turned into CPD Property.

* * *

A woman on Hooker Road called police and said that her husband had locked her out of the house. She said her father was on his way and that she just wanted a phone call from police. Police attempted to call the woman back three times, but were unable to reach her. Police also drove to her residence in order to make contact, but there was no answer at the door.

* * *

Police responded to a rolling disorder in the area of Battery Heights Apartments. A man told police he and his girlfriend had been in a verbal disorder and he tried to leave the area, but she began following him in her car. He said after driving around, he was able to lose her. Officers made contact with the girlfriend, who was uncooperative, but said a verbal disorder had occurred. The man said he wanted the incident documented and was going to pursue a restraining order in the future.

* * *

A couple on McCallie Avenue told police their 2023 Suburban had a rear window busted to gain entry to their belongings inside. A Nintendo Switch, along with $300 cash, were taken from the vehicle. Extensive damage of an unknown dollar amount was done to the window and trim. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A couple on N. Concord Road told police they were in a verbal dispute. The woman provided proof of residency and requested to gather her animals, besides the dog. She said the dog was aggressive with her therefore the man said he would keep the dog. She said once she gathers her belongings, she will be officially moved out and will never return to this address.

* * *

A woman from Rustic Village Apartments on Central Drive called police and said she was being followed by another vehicle, but refused to stop to talk to police because she had to get to church.

She said a black SUV followed her from her apartment and she got out and took pictures of the vehicle when she stopped for gas at Eagles Fuel & Food, 5902 Shallowford Road. She said she continued on to church, but she was being stalked, and had been for several years. A short time later the gas station owner called police and said a female took pictures of his vehicle and his wife and when they asked her to delete them, she ignored him and left. He said he and his wife had opened the store and were inside when the woman pulled up and began taking pictures. The station owner had video of the incident that showed the woman walking around his vehicle and white car. The information provided by the woman is not consistent with the video provided by the owner, and shows the woman was not followed to the store.