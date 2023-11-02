Cookie Jar Cafe In Dunlap Set To Reopen Jan. 2

The popular Cookie Jar Cafe at Dunlap, which suffered a damaging fire on July 9, is set to reopen on Jan. 2, the owners announced.

Jodie and Sue Ann Lockhart had vowed to rebuild just a few days after flames shot through the roof of the hilltop diner.

It was later determined that the cause was an electrical issue.

The diner, perched on the family's long-held farm, features a wide meat and vegetable menu with a large assortment of desserts.

Cookie jars of all types were on shelves all through the cafe.