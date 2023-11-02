Latest Headlines

Woman Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fentanyl Death Of 39-Year-Old Carpenter From East Ridge

  • Thursday, November 2, 2023
Christy Diamond Brandon
Christy Diamond Brandon

Christy Diamond Brandon is facing a second-degree murder charge for the fentanyl overdose death of Charles “Charlie” Rudder, 39, of East Ridge.

An indictment says Ms. Brandon, 33, provided the victim with fentanyl on May 27. He died that day.

Mr. Rudder was a lifelong resident of the East Ridge area and a graduate of East Ridge High School in 2003. He was a carpenter by trade for 25 years having built many homes in the area.

Family said, "Charles was good with his hands and enjoyed building things in his tool shed. He was an avid Tennessee Vol fan, he loved to attend NASCAR races, he loved life, grilling out, swimming at the Blue Hole and hanging out with his family and friends."

Charles is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Rudder, Jr.

Survivors include a daughter, mother, two brothers, three sisters and several nieces and nephews.

The death was investigated by East Ridge Police.

Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: Tamari Key's Hard Road Back
Dan Fleser: Tamari Key's Hard Road Back
  • Sports
  • 11/2/2023
Renovated Apartment Complex On Mountain Creek Road Sells For Over $45 Million
Renovated Apartment Complex On Mountain Creek Road Sells For Over $45 Million
  • Breaking News
  • 11/2/2023
Woman Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fentanyl Death Of 39-Year-Old Carpenter From East Ridge
Woman Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fentanyl Death Of 39-Year-Old Carpenter From East Ridge
  • Breaking News
  • 11/2/2023
Cookie Jar Cafe In Dunlap Set To Reopen Jan. 2
Cookie Jar Cafe In Dunlap Set To Reopen Jan. 2
  • Breaking News
  • 11/2/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Evicted From CHA Property Takes Their Washer And Dryer With Her; Woman Claiming She Is Being Followed Harasses Innocent Couple
  • Breaking News
  • 11/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/2/2023
Breaking News
Cookie Jar Cafe In Dunlap Set To Reopen Jan. 2
Cookie Jar Cafe In Dunlap Set To Reopen Jan. 2
  • 11/2/2023

The popular Cookie Jar Cafe at Dunlap, which suffered a damaging fire on July 9, is set to reopen on Jan. 2, the owners announced. Jodie and Sue Ann Lockhart had vowed to rebuild just a few ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Evicted From CHA Property Takes Their Washer And Dryer With Her; Woman Claiming She Is Being Followed Harasses Innocent Couple
  • 11/2/2023

A Chattanooga Housing Authority community manager told police an ex-tenant was recently evicted from an apartment on Devel Lane. The day the woman moved out of the apartment, a Housing Authority ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/2/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN 1101 ARLINGTON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Man Gets 192 Months In Federal Prison For Being "Poly-Drug Distributor"
Chattanooga Man Gets 192 Months In Federal Prison For Being "Poly-Drug Distributor"
  • 11/1/2023
Chattanooga Man Gets 110-Month Sentence For Being Felon With A Weapon
Chattanooga Man Gets 110-Month Sentence For Being Felon With A Weapon
  • 11/1/2023
Fire Destroys House At Harrison On Wednesday Morning
Fire Destroys House At Harrison On Wednesday Morning
  • 11/1/2023
Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Admits Painting Graffiti; Woman Convinced She Won Money
  • 11/1/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/1/2023
Opinion
Back To The Crank Telephone At Walden
  • 11/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
  • 11/2/2023
A Footnote To The Footnote
  • 11/2/2023
Profiles Of Valor: William Carney
Profiles Of Valor: William Carney
  • 11/1/2023
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
Rhonda Thurman Will Be Missed - And Response
  • 10/31/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Tamari Key's Hard Road Back
Dan Fleser: Tamari Key's Hard Road Back
  • 11/2/2023
UT Welcomes Fans To The Homecoming Game Against UConn
  • 11/1/2023
Vols Cruise Past Lenoir-Rhyne Tuesday Night
  • 11/1/2023
Covenant Lady Scots Advance To CCS Championship With 1-0 Win
  • 11/1/2023
Covenant's Hickerson Named CCS Golfer Of The Week
  • 11/1/2023
Happenings
New Partnership Provides Every Hamilton County School Kindergarten Student With Passes To The Creative Discovery Museum
  • 11/1/2023
Holly Abernathy: “Never Again" Becomes "Yet Again" In Burgeoning 21st Century Holocaust
Holly Abernathy: “Never Again" Becomes "Yet Again" In Burgeoning 21st Century Holocaust
  • 11/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Pet Prices In Pesos
Jerry Summers: Pet Prices In Pesos
  • 11/2/2023
City Leaf Collection Starts On Monday
City Leaf Collection Starts On Monday
  • 11/1/2023
NoogaLights In Soddy Daisy Begins Nov. 22
NoogaLights In Soddy Daisy Begins Nov. 22
  • 11/1/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/1/2023
Brad Giese Out At WGOW
Brad Giese Out At WGOW
  • 11/2/2023
Southern Adventist University Presents Battle Of The Steel Bands Nov. 11
Southern Adventist University Presents Battle Of The Steel Bands Nov. 11
  • 11/1/2023
CSO Presents Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony Sunday
  • 10/31/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball
  • 10/31/2023
Opinion
Back To The Crank Telephone At Walden
  • 11/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
  • 11/2/2023
A Footnote To The Footnote
  • 11/2/2023
Dining
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
Zarzours Packing Them In During Final Days
  • 10/18/2023
Business/Government
Astec Industries Has $6.4 Million Litigation Loss Contingency
  • 11/1/2023
EPB And TVA Commit $220,000 To Chattanooga’s United Way Bridge Fund
  • 11/1/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/2/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For October
  • 11/1/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 26-Nov. 1
  • 11/2/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/2/2023
Student Scene
Bethel Christian Academy Expands Enrollment For Local Students
  • 11/2/2023
Erika Ambrocio Greenwell Wins GNTC’s 2024 EAGLE Award
Erika Ambrocio Greenwell Wins GNTC’s 2024 EAGLE Award
  • 11/2/2023
CSCC Announces Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation
CSCC Announces Certified Nurse Assistant Class Graduation
  • 11/1/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Of Greenbriar Cove To Send Off Associate For New York Marathon
Morning Pointe Of Greenbriar Cove To Send Off Associate For New York Marathon
  • 11/1/2023
Erlanger Board Member Vicky Gregg Inducted Into The Tennessee Healthcare Hall Of Fame
Erlanger Board Member Vicky Gregg Inducted Into The Tennessee Healthcare Hall Of Fame
  • 11/1/2023
Legacy Dental Group Acquires Chattanooga Family Dentistry
Legacy Dental Group Acquires Chattanooga Family Dentistry
  • 11/1/2023
Memories
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
  • 11/1/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield - 11th Michigan Program Is Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2023
Native American Cherokee Program In South Pittsburg Is Nov. 5
  • 10/31/2023
Outdoors
No Trash November Aims To Remove 50,000 Pounds Of Litter From Roadways
  • 11/1/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Cannon County Man, 69, Drowns After Kayak Flips
  • 10/28/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: WWJW -- What Would Jesus Write?
Bob Tamasy: WWJW -- What Would Jesus Write?
  • 11/2/2023
"Being Thankful In The Bad Times" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/1/2023
Tri-Octaves Christmas Concert Benefiting The Bethlehem Center Is Dec. 1-2
Tri-Octaves Christmas Concert Benefiting The Bethlehem Center Is Dec. 1-2
  • 11/1/2023
Obituaries
James Francis Collins
  • 11/2/2023
Rosetta Bivins
Rosetta Bivins
  • 11/2/2023
Steve Horton, Sr.
Steve Horton, Sr.
  • 11/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Ngo, Hanh Thi Cao (Cleveland)
Ngo, Hanh Thi Cao (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023
Woody, Sharon Rose (Cleveland)
Woody, Sharon Rose (Cleveland)
  • 10/31/2023
Ledford, Frances Kellett (Summerville)
Ledford, Frances Kellett (Summerville)
  • 10/31/2023