Woman Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fentanyl Death Of 39-Year-Old Carpenter From East Ridge

Christy Diamond Brandon is facing a second-degree murder charge for the fentanyl overdose death of Charles “Charlie” Rudder, 39, of East Ridge.

An indictment says Ms. Brandon, 33, provided the victim with fentanyl on May 27. He died that day.

Mr. Rudder was a lifelong resident of the East Ridge area and a graduate of East Ridge High School in 2003. He was a carpenter by trade for 25 years having built many homes in the area.

Family said, "Charles was good with his hands and enjoyed building things in his tool shed. He was an avid Tennessee Vol fan, he loved to attend NASCAR races, he loved life, grilling out, swimming at the Blue Hole and hanging out with his family and friends."

Charles is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Rudder, Jr.

Survivors include a daughter, mother, two brothers, three sisters and several nieces and nephews.

The death was investigated by East Ridge Police.