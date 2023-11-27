UTC Wins FSC Playoff At Austin Peay With Last Second Field Goal
Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Monday, November 27, 2023
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.
There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com.
Latest Headlines
Several Small Fires Extinguished At Chemical Plant Zeco Monday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews TSSAA Executive Director Mark Reeves
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/27/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2023
Police Blotter: Car Man Rents On Turo Is Never Returned; Man Steals Beer Because Store Not Allowed To Sell It Before 8 A.M.
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/27/2023
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • Breaking News
  • 11/26/2023
Breaking News
Several Small Fires Extinguished At Chemical Plant Zeco Monday Morning
  • 11/27/2023

Chattanooga Fire worked a fire and spill at a local chemical plant Monday morning. Red Shift companies responded at 8:08 a.m to Zeco at 4146 South Creek Road off Amnicola Highway. First arriving ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 11/27/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Police Blotter: Car Man Rents On Turo Is Never Returned; Man Steals Beer Because Store Not Allowed To Sell It Before 8 A.M.
  • 11/27/2023

A man on Relocation Way told police he recently had his vehicle stolen and wished to make a report. He said he placed his vehicle on Turo for rental, where it was then rented by a man. He said ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/27/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Accuses Brake Shop Of Causing Other Damage; Purse And Gun Stolen Out Of Couples' Unlocked Vehicle
  • 11/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/26/2023
Police Blotter: Man Scammed By Fake Rental Car Employee; Rescuers Must Break Down Door To Get To Drunk Man
  • 11/25/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/25/2023
Opinion
Tragedy On Frazier Was When, Not If
  • 11/27/2023
No Mail Being Delivered In Soddy Daisy - And Response
No Mail Being Delivered In Soddy Daisy - And Response
  • 11/26/2023
Reforming Our Cash Bail System Will Improve Public Safety - And Response (3)
  • 11/26/2023
A Much Different Idea - And Response
  • 11/24/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/24/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Milton Comes Through On Emotional Day
Dan Fleser: Milton Comes Through On Emotional Day
  • 11/26/2023
Mocs Bounce Back To Beat Southeast Missouri
  • 11/26/2023
No. 21 Tennessee Storms Past Vandy On Senior Day, 48-24
No. 21 Tennessee Storms Past Vandy On Senior Day, 48-24
  • 11/26/2023
Lady Vols Edge Oklahoma In Bounce Back Win, 76-73
  • 11/26/2023
UTC Women Down Northern Kentucky At Daytona Beach Classic
UTC Women Down Northern Kentucky At Daytona Beach Classic
  • 11/26/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Fall Is Here
Life With Ferris: Fall Is Here
  • 11/26/2023
John Shearer: Walden’s Ridge Park Has Something For Everyone
  • 11/24/2023
Jerry Summers: Malmedy Massacre Trial - Ralph Schumacker
Jerry Summers: Malmedy Massacre Trial - Ralph Schumacker
  • 11/27/2023
Hixson Community Christmas Tree Lighting Is Saturday
  • 11/27/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 11/27/2023
Entertainment
PHOTOS: The Magic Of Underwater Sea Adventure Of EPB Holiday Windows
  • 11/26/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/23/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Travel
Best Of Grizzard - Travel
  • 11/24/2023
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/21/2023
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 11/21/2023
Opinion
Tragedy On Frazier Was When, Not If
  • 11/27/2023
No Mail Being Delivered In Soddy Daisy - And Response
No Mail Being Delivered In Soddy Daisy - And Response
  • 11/26/2023
Reforming Our Cash Bail System Will Improve Public Safety - And Response (3)
  • 11/26/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
Council Accepting Applications for Upcoming Supreme Court Vacancy
  • 11/27/2023
Gas Prices Drop 4.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 11/27/2023
Ground Breaking Ceremony For East Ridge’s New Animal Shelter Set For Dec. 5
  • 11/27/2023
Real Estate
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 16-22
  • 11/23/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 11/23/2023
Student Scene
Lee’s Center For Pentecostal Preaching Named For Dr. Paul L. Walker
  • 11/22/2023
Edna Varner, Bo Watson Honored By Tennessee Charter School Center
  • 11/21/2023
Lee Holds First-Generation Week
Lee Holds First-Generation Week
  • 11/22/2023
Living Well
Mobile WIC Services At East Lake Community Center Begin Tuesday
  • 11/27/2023
Breast MRIs Available At Hamilton Diagnostics Center
Breast MRIs Available At Hamilton Diagnostics Center
  • 11/23/2023
Hamilton Promoting Diabetes Awareness
Hamilton Promoting Diabetes Awareness
  • 11/23/2023
Memories
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
  • 11/20/2023
Outdoors
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
Eliot Berz Named Executive Director Of Tennessee River Gorge Trust
  • 11/26/2023
Application Period For Late Season WMA Waterfowl Hunts Open Until Dec. 5
  • 11/22/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: Cherishing A Treasure Unlike Any Other
  • 11/27/2023
"The Pages Are Blank" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
Bob Tamasy: What In The World Are You Thankful For?
  • 11/22/2023
Obituaries
Daniel Gordon Earl
Daniel Gordon Earl
  • 11/27/2023
Dorothy “Dot” Uren
Dorothy “Dot” Uren
  • 11/27/2023
Catherine Carlton
Catherine Carlton
  • 11/27/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Velma Lou (Cleveland)
Smith, Velma Lou (Cleveland)
  • 11/27/2023
Cranfield, Juanita Faye
Cranfield, Juanita Faye
  • 11/27/2023
Howard, Glenda Dean (McDonald)
Howard, Glenda Dean (McDonald)
  • 11/27/2023