Police Blotter: Drive-Thru Customer Gets Upset Over Chicken Nuggets; Woman Says Her Phone Is Damaged When Her Things Get Tossed

A Wendy’s employee told police a black male was being disorderly at the drive-thru window at 418 Cumberland St. She said the man had left, but was now in the Kanku's parking lot right next to their business. She provided a Tennessee tag and said the vehicle was a red Buick. She said the man got upset over an order of chicken nuggets that he didn’t place, but demanded. She said he became highly agitated and began making threats. The woman wanted to have the man trespassed. Police went to the registered address of the tag but the red Buick Lucerne was not there.

* * *

An officer saw two motorcycles doing wheelies and traveling at a high rate of speed through traffic on Broad Street. The officer initiated emergency lights for a traffic stop. A heavy-set white male rider cut through the Taco Bell sidewalk, turned around and took off at high rate of speed, followed by the other rider. The officer turned off emergency lights and turned around. The officer will review camera footage with prosecution pending further suspect information.

* * *

Walden Security was notified of a possible theft involving a man and woman in the Medical Mall at 931 E. 3rd St. Walden Security attempted to speak with the suspects but they fled. While working an extra job there, an officer was notified, found the suspects and detained them. Because there was no victim, no reporting person (beyond Walden) and no alleged stolen merchandise, both were released pending further investigation.

* * *

A man at 950 Riverside Dr. told police vehicles at the apartment complex had recently been vandalized. Police saw two pickup trucks with windows broken. Police also saw glass on the ground from where the windows had been broken. An officer spoke with a man who owned a Ford Raptor, and he said he didn't think anything was stolen out of the truck. Police were not able to get in contact with the woman who was the owner of the second vehicle to determine if anything had been stolen. The apartment complex was placed on the Watch List.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police over the phone she was staying at the location temporarily for school and her vehicle was broken into overnight. It was left locked and a window had been broken out in the passenger side front door. Her purse had been stolen from inside and the console and glove box had been emptied out as well. She wasn’t sure if anything else was stolen.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone she had gotten a phone call while she was driving on Cherokee Boulevard. The call was from a man saying he was Lt. John Stevens Badge# 341A0 with Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and he was calling about her failure to appear in court. He told her the papers were delivered to her and she signed for them. She told him that she had not received any such papers. He continued to make this claim over and over and she told him her lawyer would reach out to him and he then became frustrated. He then cursed her and hung up while she was still driving and he shouted at her in front of her kids who were riding with her at the time. He had called her back several times after he hung up but she didn't answer again.

* * *

A woman on Curtis Street told police her passenger side window was broken, her glove box was opened and papers were lying in the vehicle. An officer saw the steering column was damaged and it appeared the suspect had attempted to steal the vehicle. An officer was able to lift one latent print off the car. While there, a man told police the door to his Jeep was partially open, however he locked the doors the previous night and they didn’t get into his vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Elinor Street told police over the phone her vehicle had been left unlocked overnight and someone entered it and her things had been scattered around inside. The glove box had also been emptied out but she wasn’t sure if anything was stolen. She had received notices on her Ring camera of motion detection at 2:49 a.m. and 4:20 a.m., but it was not yet set up to record video.

* * *

The property manager at apartments at 700 Mansion Circle told police a previous resident came into the office and was upset because his car got towed for being parked illegally. The manager said he also got upset about the apartment not giving his security deposit back. The woman said while she had clients there, the man started yelling at her. She wanted him off the property and trespassed. An officer spoke to the man over the phone. He was notified he was no longer allowed on the property because of a previous incident.

* * *

A man on W. 56th Street told police over the phone he had received an email that morning at 3:47 a.m. letting him know a Capital One account had been opened in his name. He had never had an account with them before and had no idea who had done this and was using his identity.

* * *

Police received a phone call from a man who wanted to report a road rage incident that occurred on I-24. He said he was traveling east on the interstate entering a construction zone when all of a sudden, a charter bus occupied by an Hispanic male driver pulled up beside him and then forced his way over into his lane, causing him to swerve over onto the right shoulder in an effort to avoid from being hit by the bus. He said the bus did strike his mirror. The man said the driver didn’t stop or make any effort to pull over, so he then traveled up the emergency lane to get beside the other driver and flag him down. Both eventually stopped and had a heated argument on the side of the road, but the driver then got back into his bus and drove off without an apology for hitting his semi-truck. Police tried to contact the bus driver’s company, but the call went to voicemail. The complainant said he didn’t want an accident report for the hit mirror, but he did want the incident reported due to the other driver’s lack of due care.

* * *

An employee at Gold’s Gym at 5510 Highway 153 told police a man, who was employed by the gym, was refusing to leave after being asked to do so by management. Police spoke with the man and he agreed to go and left without incident.

* * *

A woman told police she needed brakes for her vehicle and went to a shop on Highway 153 for an estimate, which was $2,000. She said she refused the work and came to retrieve her vehicle but it wouldn’t start. Police spoke with a man at the shop and he said she originally came in for brakes, but her car needed more work, which he gave her an estimate for. He said she entered the store mad because her car wouldn't start. The shop gave her vehicle a jump start, and she left.

* * *

A woman on Maple Street Court told police she had her belongings thrown out of the apartment and her phone's screen was damaged in the process. She was there to clean the apartment and was allowed to stay the night as payment. She was told to leave and an argument began, which resulted in her things being tossed to the curb. An officer met with a man who was inside the apartment when the incident occurred. He said the woman began acting crazy and started yelling. He told her to leave and moved her belongings outside and was unaware of a damaged phone. There was no evidence the man damaged the woman’s phone.