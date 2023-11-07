Collegedale Considering Program Aimed At Determining Which Streets Most Need Repair

To maintain the roads in Collegedale, Public Works Director Eric Sines has proposed using a system that can scan the streets and culverts and help prioritize where paving is needed the most. StreetScan, Inc. would provide the service that can see below the existing asphalt to know if it is degrading. In addition to the pavement inspection, that company would also provide a pavement maintenance plan.

The contract being considered would be for three years at the cost of $18,714 per year for a total of $56,142. Mayor Morty Lloyd said that he believes this would be a good tool to help the city save money in the long run. Efficiency would be increased by prioritizing where work is needed on the minor roads that do or do not need repairs. He said it would be a targeted approach.

Mr. Sines told the commissioners that the city had spent $1,088,000 in paving this year. That amount is expected to be $600,000-$700,000 per year going forward. He said the scans would show where to “get the biggest bang for the buck.” Commissioner Tonya Sadler said she had received an email from a Collegedale resident objecting to this agreement because the city’s public works department, which is familiar with the city’s roads, would be capable of knowing where street maintenance is needed.

The vote to approve the contract with StreetScan failed, with two for and two against. Commissioners Sadler and Katie Lamb voted in opposition. Commissioner Debbie Baker was absent leaving the split vote. The matter can be brought back when Commissioner Baker is present, said City Attorney Sam Elliott.

Approval was given to repave Tucker Road at the crossing with University Drive where there is damage from the train derailment. The city has been waiting for the work to be done by Norfolk Southern Railway. With equipment already in Collegedale after Caldwell Paving completed resurfacing Edgemon Road, that company will be able to do the work quickly, said Mr. Sines. The goal is for the work to begin by the end of this week. The road and parking lot will be reopened as soon as repaving is finished. Norfolk Southern Railway will reimburse the city $243,425 for the repair.

The city bought six new Dodge Durangos this year for the police department. The commissioners approved purchasing the new police equipment that is needed for the vehicles such as lights and wiring the cars for radios and sirens. The cost of the added equipment is $24,500.

Approval was given at the commission meeting to partner with the state of Tennessee for the National Cyber Assessment Review (NCSR) for sharing self-assessment results. This is an anonymous self-assessment to help agencies organize and improve cyber security. The city will be given suggested corrective actions and support from the state.

With the acceptance of a Library Services and Technology Grant (LSTA), the city will receive $3,622 for the Collegedale Library. The grant money will be used to purchase computers, software, networking hardware and mobile devices for use of library patrons and staff.

A truck ordered for the public works department has become unavailable. Director of the department Mr. Sines has found a low mileage used truck to buy instead. Because it was not on the advertised agenda, so Collegedale residents would have notice to oppose the purchase, a vote to approve buying the truck could not be taken until the next commission meeting in two weeks. There is the possibility that the truck could be sold to another buyer before then. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson suggested raising the spending limit of the city manager from $10,000 to $25,000 before needing approval from the commission. He said if the limit was higher, the city manager could make purchases such as this so the chance to buy the truck would not be lost. City Attorney Elliott will amend the spending ordinance that sets the city manager’s spending limit and a vote will take place at the Nov. 20 meeting.