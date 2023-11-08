Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Trying To Fix Door Knob Locks Herself In Her Bathroom; Man Says Bike He Found Not Stolen, But Was Blessing From Above

  • Wednesday, November 8, 2023

A woman on 4th Avenue told police she was attempting to fix her bathroom door knob and had gotten locked inside. The fire department responded to the scene and had to force entry into the bathroom. The damage was estimated at $100.

* * *

A woman on Osprey Way told police a man, who she identified, had somehow managed to get her phone number and then he started to repeatedly call and text her, wanting to start a relationship with her. When she declined his offers, he became irritated and started to make comments towards her saying "she is a trick" and he "is going to pimp her out." She said she had a male friend of hers Facetime him and asked him to stop texting her, but he refused to speak and hung up. She did not want to prosecute the man for harassment, but she did want a police report on file just in case he starts stalking her. Police also tried to make contact with the man, but the call went to voicemail.

* * *

A woman on Cypress Street Court told police someone was pulling and knocking hard on her door. She said it was scaring her because she has kids in the house. She said the person didn't say anything, but just knocked and pulled. Police patrolled the area to see if they could locate anyone, but did not. Police believe this to be related to another call that happened moments before.

* * *

A woman told police she believed someone drove a vehicle into the light pole outside of Orchard Knob Middle School and knocked it down. She said they thought a man (she identified) hit the light pole. She said the man said he did not hit the light pole with a vehicle, but when he leaned against it, it fell over. The man left before police got there. Police reviewed the video footage. The video showed the man standing approximately eight feet from the light pole and the pole still standing. The video footage skipped while police were reviewing it. The video showed the light pole on the ground and the man walking out of the shelter when the video resumed. The video shows no vehicle hit the light pole. The woman said she estimates it will cost approximately $3,000 to replace the pole.

* * *

A man on Stones Rest Circle told police his landlord's stepson has been using his address to get mail. He said that neither he nor his wife has given the landlord's stepson permission to do so. He said the stepson put their mail on hold, due to him waiting on a check. He said he has spoken to the post office in regards to this matter.

* * *

A woman told police someone moved her recycle can from in front of her residence on Polo Place. She called back later and said she found the recycle can down the road and did not need any further assistance.

* * *

A woman told police that when she arrived to open her business on Brainerd Road that morning, the front glass door had been vandalized (estimated between $100 to $700 to fix). She said that her business and her father's next door business have been the target of recent attempted break ins. Police will place this address on the Watch List. Police also suggested she place an illuminated light over the front and rear door so that hopefully this will halt attempts in the future. The person never made entry into the business.

* * *

A woman on Lightfoot Mill Road told police overnight someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and stolen her shoes and the Social Security cards belonging to her and her four kids. Nothing else was taken and no there is suspect information.

* * *

An unconscious person was reported inside the Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 2227 E. 23rd St. A man told police a black male was inside the business and would not respond to him shaking, poking or yelling at him to wake up. Police approached the man and observed a large knife on him. The knife was temporarily removed from his possession for scene safety. The man responded to CFD waking him. He said he was just asleep and did not need medical attention, refusing Hamilton County EMS transport. The man said he did not want his knife back. The knife was turned into CPD Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A woman called police from the Cookout at 5001 Brainerd Road regarding her missing bag (she had reported earlier). She said a man told her that he had dropped her bag off at Walgreens. Police transported the woman to the Walgreens at N. Germantown and Brainerd Road. Staff of the Walgreens said no one had turned in a bag to them. The woman and police searched around the area of Walgreens before police transported her back to the Cookout so she could have a ride come pick her up. The woman said the man has blocked all of her communication with him.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at Milk & Honey, 135 N. Market St. Police were told the man was inside the restroom over 30 minutes, and management wanted him to leave. The man left the business when police spoke with him.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Rivermont Presbyterian Church, 3319 Hixson Pike. Police found a blue sedan had been parked in the parking lot all night. Police spoke with a man and woman in the vehicle and ran both for warrants. Both showed valid and negative. Police told them they couldn't park at a church. Both agreed to leave and left the property with no incident. Police spoke with the caller, who said he observed them pull into the parking lot around 1:30 a.m. The caller said video footage showed them walking to the front doors, looking around, returning to their vehicle and parking.

* * *

A man told police his vehicle was broken into while parked in the Double Tree parking lot, 407 Chestnut St., sometime overnight. The man's handgun was stolen from inside the vehicle. He was clear to call Chattanooga police to add the serial number as soon as possible. There was no suspect information.

* * *

While conducting routine patrol on Chestnut Street, police observed what appeared to be a homeless man riding on a black Trek Dual Sport mountain bike which matched the description of a recent theft in the downtown area. Police spoke to the man and identified him. He said he found the Trek Dual Sport on the side of the roadway somewhere on W. 20th Street. Police could not confirm at this time if the bicycle was actually stolen. Police asked him if he would like to turn in the bicycle to police since it was found on the side of the roadway, and he declined. Police explained to him before he left that there is a high probability that the bike is stolen due to the cost of Trek bicycles, and should police find the actual owner, warrants will be taken out on him for theft of property. The man said he saw the bike on the roadway and felt it was a blessing from above and declined to hand the bike to police.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/8/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Trying To Fix Door Knob Locks Herself In Her Bathroom; Man Says Bike He Found Not Stolen, But Was Blessing From Above
  • Breaking News
  • 11/8/2023
USL, Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Multi-Year Deal With CBS Sports
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2023
UTC's Johannsdottir Named Player Of The Month
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2023
Covenant Volleyball Wins Post Season Opener
  • Sports
  • 11/7/2023
Walker, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade Get Drought Disaster Declarations
  • Breaking News
  • 11/7/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Trying To Fix Door Knob Locks Herself In Her Bathroom; Man Says Bike He Found Not Stolen, But Was Blessing From Above
  • 11/8/2023

A woman on 4th Avenue told police she was attempting to fix her bathroom door knob and had gotten locked inside. The fire department responded to the scene and had to force entry into the bathroom. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/8/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKS, CHASITY CIARA 1112 VANNOY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff CARRYING WEAPONS ... more

Walker, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade Get Drought Disaster Declarations
  • 11/7/2023

For the first time in four years, Georgia has been impacted by extreme drought conditions, negatively impacting the state’s agricultural industry. United States Department of Agriculture Secretary ... more

Breaking News
Incumbents Sweep In Ringgold Election; Sans Is New Dalton Mayor
  • 11/7/2023
Michigan Man Gets 4-Year Sentence In Case In Which 20-Year-Old Was Killed
Michigan Man Gets 4-Year Sentence In Case In Which 20-Year-Old Was Killed
  • 11/7/2023
Collegedale Considering Program Aimed At Determining Which Streets Most Need Repair
  • 11/7/2023
Wamp Says Some Students Don't Have Career Pathway Available; Cites Need For Gateway School
Wamp Says Some Students Don't Have Career Pathway Available; Cites Need For Gateway School
  • 11/7/2023
Trion Man Convicted For Affixing Razor Blades To Shopping Carts
  • 11/7/2023
Opinion
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza - And Response (2)
  • 11/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: In The Face Of Rising Antisemitism, Jews Must Be Able To Defend Themselves - And Response (3)
  • 11/6/2023
Violence Is A Thug Problem, Not A Gun Problem
  • 11/7/2023
School Choice Is Not Going Away
  • 11/6/2023
Easy Calls
  • 11/3/2023
Sports
Vols Roll Past Tennessee Tech, 80-42, In Season Opener
  • 11/7/2023
Chattanooga Men Down Covenant In Season Opener
  • 11/6/2023
Chattanooga Women Top King In Hoops Opener
  • 11/6/2023
USL, Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Multi-Year Deal With CBS Sports
  • 11/7/2023
UTC's Johannsdottir Named Player Of The Month
  • 11/7/2023
Happenings
Ralph Painter Was Part Of The Greatest Generation
Ralph Painter Was Part Of The Greatest Generation
  • 11/7/2023
Life With Ferris: Voices For A Safer Tennessee
Life With Ferris: Voices For A Safer Tennessee
  • 11/6/2023
Did You Know? Fake News
Did You Know? Fake News
  • 11/8/2023
MainStreet Cleveland Christmas Parade Set for Dec. 2; Entry Forms Available
  • 11/7/2023
Cleveland's 1st Veterans Day Celebration & Beer Fest Is Nov. 11
  • 11/7/2023
Entertainment
Local Indie Movies To Be Screened At The Regal Theater
  • 11/7/2023
St. Paul's Artist Series Announces 2023-24 Season
  • 11/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Education
Best Of Grizzard - Education
  • 11/7/2023
Cirque Italia Comes To Dalton Dec. 7-10
Cirque Italia Comes To Dalton Dec. 7-10
  • 11/6/2023
Jericho Brass Band Presents Veteran's Day Concert Saturday
  • 11/6/2023
Opinion
Why I Oppose The War In Gaza - And Response (2)
  • 11/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: In The Face Of Rising Antisemitism, Jews Must Be Able To Defend Themselves - And Response (3)
  • 11/6/2023
Violence Is A Thug Problem, Not A Gun Problem
  • 11/7/2023
Dining
Little Coyote To Open Monday, Nov. 13, In St. Elmo
  • 11/6/2023
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Business/Government
Wind River Custom Homes, LLC To Expand, Relocate Manufacturing Operations In Bradley County
  • 11/7/2023
Cairns Named Membership VP For Chattanooga Chamber Of Commerce
  • 11/7/2023
Veterans Day Holiday Garbage, Recycle Collection And Site Schedule Announced
  • 11/7/2023
Real Estate
Plan Chattanooga Meetings Announced For Nov. 7-9
  • 11/7/2023
70-Lot Subdivision Planned On Over 25 Acres At Soddy Daisy
  • 11/3/2023
Draft Available Of Updated Chattanooga Zoning Ordinance
  • 11/3/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Hosts Aviation Maintenance Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Maintenance Career Day
  • 11/6/2023
Cagna Crowned Lee Miss Parade Of Favorites 2023
Cagna Crowned Lee Miss Parade Of Favorites 2023
  • 11/6/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Educators Serving More Students
  • 11/3/2023
Living Well
City Planning To Move To New Health Clinic, Wellness Provider
  • 11/7/2023
CHI Memorial Nationally Recognized Again With An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
  • 11/6/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Donna McConnico, CEO Of Signal Centers
  • 11/6/2023
Memories
"The History Of Forrest Hills Cemetery" Program Is Nov. 13
  • 11/7/2023
New Library Website Offers Modern Look, Better Experience
  • 11/6/2023
Remembering Buddy Houts
Remembering Buddy Houts
  • 11/3/2023
Outdoors
Great Fish Caught On Watts Bar Reservoir
Great Fish Caught On Watts Bar Reservoir
  • 11/7/2023
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
Chattanooga Native Working On New Water Safety Technology At Tennessee Tech
  • 11/6/2023
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/2/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Church
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
Candlelight Remembrance Services Set Dec. 2 At Chattanooga Memorial Park And Hamilton Memorial Gardens
  • 11/7/2023
Bob Tamasy: Music - Much More Than Memorable Melodies
Bob Tamasy: Music - Much More Than Memorable Melodies
  • 11/6/2023
St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church Hosts Bells And Afternoon Tea On Nov. 19
  • 11/6/2023
Obituaries
Katra “Trina” Gale Wyatt
Katra “Trina” Gale Wyatt
  • 11/7/2023
Margaret Louise Turner
Margaret Louise Turner
  • 11/7/2023
Ralph Eugene Painter
Ralph Eugene Painter
  • 11/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Brown, Delphine "Pheeny" Crabtree (Decatur)
Brown, Delphine "Pheeny" Crabtree (Decatur)
  • 11/8/2023
Ricker, Mary E. (Athens)
Ricker, Mary E. (Athens)
  • 11/7/2023
Oliver, Ralph Fredrick, Jr. (Cleveland)
Oliver, Ralph Fredrick, Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 11/7/2023