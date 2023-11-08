Police Blotter: Woman Trying To Fix Door Knob Locks Herself In Her Bathroom; Man Says Bike He Found Not Stolen, But Was Blessing From Above

A woman on 4th Avenue told police she was attempting to fix her bathroom door knob and had gotten locked inside. The fire department responded to the scene and had to force entry into the bathroom. The damage was estimated at $100.



A woman on Osprey Way told police a man, who she identified, had somehow managed to get her phone number and then he started to repeatedly call and text her, wanting to start a relationship with her. When she declined his offers, he became irritated and started to make comments towards her saying "she is a trick" and he "is going to pimp her out." She said she had a male friend of hers Facetime him and asked him to stop texting her, but he refused to speak and hung up. She did not want to prosecute the man for harassment, but she did want a police report on file just in case he starts stalking her. Police also tried to make contact with the man, but the call went to voicemail.

A woman on Cypress Street Court told police someone was pulling and knocking hard on her door. She said it was scaring her because she has kids in the house. She said the person didn't say anything, but just knocked and pulled. Police patrolled the area to see if they could locate anyone, but did not. Police believe this to be related to another call that happened moments before.

A woman told police she believed someone drove a vehicle into the light pole outside of Orchard Knob Middle School and knocked it down. She said they thought a man (she identified) hit the light pole. She said the man said he did not hit the light pole with a vehicle, but when he leaned against it, it fell over. The man left before police got there. Police reviewed the video footage. The video showed the man standing approximately eight feet from the light pole and the pole still standing. The video footage skipped while police were reviewing it. The video showed the light pole on the ground and the man walking out of the shelter when the video resumed. The video shows no vehicle hit the light pole. The woman said she estimates it will cost approximately $3,000 to replace the pole.

A man on Stones Rest Circle told police his landlord's stepson has been using his address to get mail. He said that neither he nor his wife has given the landlord's stepson permission to do so. He said the stepson put their mail on hold, due to him waiting on a check. He said he has spoken to the post office in regards to this matter.

A woman told police someone moved her recycle can from in front of her residence on Polo Place. She called back later and said she found the recycle can down the road and did not need any further assistance.

A woman told police that when she arrived to open her business on Brainerd Road that morning, the front glass door had been vandalized (estimated between $100 to $700 to fix). She said that her business and her father's next door business have been the target of recent attempted break ins. Police will place this address on the Watch List. Police also suggested she place an illuminated light over the front and rear door so that hopefully this will halt attempts in the future. The person never made entry into the business.

A woman on Lightfoot Mill Road told police overnight someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and stolen her shoes and the Social Security cards belonging to her and her four kids. Nothing else was taken and no there is suspect information.

An unconscious person was reported inside the Fabric Care Coin Laundry, 2227 E. 23rd St. A man told police a black male was inside the business and would not respond to him shaking, poking or yelling at him to wake up. Police approached the man and observed a large knife on him. The knife was temporarily removed from his possession for scene safety. The man responded to CFD waking him. He said he was just asleep and did not need medical attention, refusing Hamilton County EMS transport. The man said he did not want his knife back. The knife was turned into CPD Property for safekeeping.

A woman called police from the Cookout at 5001 Brainerd Road regarding her missing bag (she had reported earlier). She said a man told her that he had dropped her bag off at Walgreens. Police transported the woman to the Walgreens at N. Germantown and Brainerd Road. Staff of the Walgreens said no one had turned in a bag to them. The woman and police searched around the area of Walgreens before police transported her back to the Cookout so she could have a ride come pick her up. The woman said the man has blocked all of her communication with him.

A suspicious person was reported at Milk & Honey, 135 N. Market St. Police were told the man was inside the restroom over 30 minutes, and management wanted him to leave. The man left the business when police spoke with him.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Rivermont Presbyterian Church, 3319 Hixson Pike. Police found a blue sedan had been parked in the parking lot all night. Police spoke with a man and woman in the vehicle and ran both for warrants. Both showed valid and negative. Police told them they couldn't park at a church. Both agreed to leave and left the property with no incident. Police spoke with the caller, who said he observed them pull into the parking lot around 1:30 a.m. The caller said video footage showed them walking to the front doors, looking around, returning to their vehicle and parking.

A man told police his vehicle was broken into while parked in the Double Tree parking lot, 407 Chestnut St., sometime overnight. The man's handgun was stolen from inside the vehicle. He was clear to call Chattanooga police to add the serial number as soon as possible. There was no suspect information.

While conducting routine patrol on Chestnut Street, police observed what appeared to be a homeless man riding on a black Trek Dual Sport mountain bike which matched the description of a recent theft in the downtown area. Police spoke to the man and identified him. He said he found the Trek Dual Sport on the side of the roadway somewhere on W. 20th Street. Police could not confirm at this time if the bicycle was actually stolen. Police asked him if he would like to turn in the bicycle to police since it was found on the side of the roadway, and he declined. Police explained to him before he left that there is a high probability that the bike is stolen due to the cost of Trek bicycles, and should police find the actual owner, warrants will be taken out on him for theft of property. The man said he saw the bike on the roadway and felt it was a blessing from above and declined to hand the bike to police.