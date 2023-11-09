Latest Headlines

Dalton, Ga., Couple Dies After Being Struck By Human Smuggling Vehicle

  • Thursday, November 9, 2023

A Dalton, Ga., couple was killed Wednesday when their vehicle was struck head-on at Batesville, Tex., by a vehicle believed to be involved in human smuggling. Five people, including several Honduran nationals, died in the vehicle that struck them.

Authorities said the incident began when officers began pursuing a Honda with multiple passengers. The vehicle, with Houston plates, tried to get away.

The wreck on Highway 57 happened when the driver of the Honda tried to overtake an 18-wheeler truck in a no-passing zone.

That led to a direct collision with a Chevy SUV occupied by Jose Lerma, 67, and Isabel Lerma, 65.

The Chevy burst into flames upon impact.

