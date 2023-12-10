Teen Shot As He Walks On South Kelley Street

A 17-year-old male was shot as he was walking on South Kelley Street on Saturday.

At 6:29 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. When officers arrived, they found the teen with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported him to a local hospital.





The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was walking in the area of South Kelly Street when he heard gunshots. He later found that he was shot and called for emergency services. Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances of this incident.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.



