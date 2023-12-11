Latest Headlines

Developers Trim Big Soddy Daisy Project From 780 To 550 Homes

  • Monday, December 11, 2023

Developers planning a huge single-family home project on 227 acres at Soddy Daisy said Monday afternoon they were willing to drop from 780 homes to 550.

Allen Jones, a consultant on numerous building projects, said the reduction would take the number of dwelling units per acre down from 3.3 to 2.3.

The location is at Green Pond Road and Hixson Pike.

The Planning Commission recommended approval, though a number of residents, including County Commissioner and Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-o Shipley were in opposition.

The request is to go from agricultural zoning to R-1.

Commissioner Shipley said he was especially concerned about flooding issues.

The final decision will be made by the County Commission.

Mr. Jones said the unnamed developers plan to construct 23,000 feet of forced main sewage lines for the project. He said the group has been working closely with the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority.

Planning staff said some 440 lots could go in under the current A-1 zoning.

Mr. Jones said one advantage to R-1 was that the developers pledged a 25-foot buffer zone.

He said a traffic study by Steve Meyer is underway, and the developer would abide by all recommendations. He said Mr. Meyer has commented that there is "plenty of capacity" for traffic at the location.

However, neighbors said traffic is a main concern, stating that a number of people have been killed or seriously injured in that vicinity.

Derrick Wilson said, "People will die every year if this project goes through."

The commission also recommended approval for 70 lots on 25 acres not far away at Lovelady Lewis Road.

At the meeting, Campbell Lewis said he actually would like to have 115 to 125 lots. Planning Agency said his submittal showed 70 lots.

Mr. Lewis said he grew up at that location.

Neighbors cited traffic, noise and flooding.

