City Council Set To Legalize Skateboards In Downtown Chattanooga

The City Council is set to consider a resolution legalizing skateboards and roller blades in downtown Chattanooga.

An earlier council had banned the skateboards, but there was not strict enforcement of the edict.

However, council members said some skateboarders had been charged under the ban and subject to fines up to $250.

City Council Vice Chair Jenny Hill said the new ordinance would allow the skateboards, "but it sets up rules for use and for protection of property."

She said skateboarders are directed to yield to vehicles and to not speed around pedestrians.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she got "mixed reviews" on the change from her constituents.

She said she was definitely opposed to the current ban, saying fines could cause significant financial issues to an individual with little resources.