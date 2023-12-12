City Council Members Question Awarding Of PILOT Tax Break For Shallowford Road Project

City Council members on Tuesday raised the issue of how an affordable housing project on Shallowford Road got a 20-year PILOT tax break without going through the city.

Jermaine Freeman, the mayor's interim chief of staff, said the action was taken under 2015 state legislation granting PILOTs for projects with low income tax credits.

He said such tax credits are hard to obtain, so few such projects come along.

Mr. Freeman said it was the position of legislators that the awarding of the PILOT came after the project "had already been highly vetted."

Also, he said it was felt that omitting local approval kept "politics" out of the equation.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said she was advised that the project at 6402 Shallowford Road is to include 48 two-bedroom units and 48 three-bedroom units in six buildings.

She said she was told there will be full-time managers as well as full-time maintenance and all residents will sign one-year leases and get background checks.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said in such a situation the mayor's office ought to at least be working closely with the council person where the project is located.

She said Mayor Tim Kelly "during the election said he wanted to be different from prior administrations and work with the council. But I see a lot of similarities with the past administration."

Councilwoman Coonrod held up her phone and said, "Let's just give him a call and just ask him what his plans are."

Mr. Freeman responded, "Sure."

Apparently, the mayor did not pick up.