County Planning To Buy Former Center For Sports Medicine; May Be Used For New Forensic Center

County officials said they are planning to buy the former Center for Sports Medicine at 400 Holtzclaw Ave. at the corner of Third Street.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said the property may be suitable for a new Forensics Center for the county medical examiner.

Cost of the property is $2.65 million. The county mayor said that is close to the price paid for the building in 2009.

He said the state has given a $10 million grant for the new forensics center, but he said to build a brand new center might be as high as $17 million. He said the county would have to pick up that extra $7 million.

County Mayor Wamp said the plan for the new forensics center called for about 14,000 square feet. This building has 13,000 square feet.

He also noted that it is near to Erlanger Hospital, and a number of bodies are transported from Erlanger to the medical examiner for autopsies.

It was also noted that the building backs up to the county's McDaniel Building.

Another possible use for the building that was mentioned was for space for Juvenile Court.

County Commissioner Joe Graham said the building "is in really good shape. It gives us a lot of versatility. The building and the parking are already there."

County Mayor Wamp said the move "could save the county at least $5 million and up to $7 million."