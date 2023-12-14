Police Blotter: Woman Wants Hostile Grandson Trespassed; Woman With Pants Down At Warehouse Row Becomes Combative

A woman on Ashford Villa Circle told police her grandson had been causing disorders constantly and cursing her out. She wanted him to leave as he was not on the lease. The woman said she wanted him trespassed, however, her grandson walked off after police arrived. The officer told the woman to call police when he returns and he would be trespassed. At 10 p.m. the woman called police and said her grandson had returned. An officer found him at a nearby church and informed him he was trespassed from the woman’s property. At 11 p.m. he returned to the woman’s property and demanded his belongings. An officer arrived and ensured he retrieved his belongings so he had no reason to return. He was extremely hostile with police. Police added the residence to the Watch List.

* * *

Police received a call about a disorder on Chestnut Street. They arrived and found a man and woman who appeared to be in a verbal disorder. Police stopped and spoke with them and they both said everything was okay and they were only having a "serious conversation". Police asked once more if they were okay, and they both confirmed they were.

* * *

An officer assisted a citizen on Dupont Parkway who had run out of gas. The officer transported the man to Mapco and back to his vehicle without incident.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling north on Highway 58 and an East Ridge Police Department patrol unit ran him off the road. This caused the man to be upset and concerned that his vehicle had suffered damages. He said he took a picture of the patrol unit with a possible identifying number. The man was given an option to speak to a CPD supervisor or East Ridge Police Department supervisor; however, he declined. He said the patrol unit was traveling at a reckless speed. There was no damage observed to the man's vehicle.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police she was trying to help her friend get off the street. She said her friend gave her Direct Express card to an associate a few minutes before and she wanted police to help locate her to get it back. The officer explained to the woman they needed to cancel the card now, because they may not find the associate. She agreed and explained to her friend to cancel the card. They went to her car to make the phone call and get another card to replace the lost one.

* * *

Police were called to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. for a shoplifting. They arrived and found the man, past all points of sale, walking out the garden center exit doors being followed by Walmart Security. The man was stopped and a concealed XBOX item worth $16 was recovered from him. After recovering the stolen item, the stored decided not to prosecute the man for the theft, but choose to trespass him from the property instead, because he was in possession of a weapon at the time of the theft.

* * *

A man told police he was sitting around on E. 11th Street and left his bag on the ground. He came back and his bag was gone. The man said he went to look for the bag and found it somewhere else with someone else's clothes in it, unoccupied. The man said a security guard helped him find it, but the security guard asked him questions about the bag and the man couldn’t answer them. He didn’t get the bag back from security. He said he had one pair of jeans, two pairs of shorts, one pair of underwear, and four pairs of socks inside it. He wanted to prosecute if the person was found.

* * *

A man told police over the phone he ordered a Google Pixel 8 Pro ($872.19) from Amazon. He said the post office notified him that they were unable to deliver the phone. He went to 711 Eastgate Loop in order to pick up his package. When he opened the package, he found an empty box for the Google Pixel 8 Pro phone. The box looked like it was opened and then taped back.

* * *

A clerk at Circle K at 100 W. 20th St. told police she was ringing up a customer when a black female began to get rowdy. She said she let another customer go in front of her since the woman was still gathering more items. The clerk said that angered the woman and she began to get agitated with the clerk. The clerk said she told the woman she didn’t have to serve her since she was yelling at her. She said the woman started to record her before she took off with all of the snacks that she had grabbed. The clerk said the woman ran out of the front door with about $15 of snacks.

* * *

A woman on Vine Street told police the front driver's side window on her 2023 white Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 had been busted. She was at a friend's house when some of her male friends said they saw two black males wearing ski masks walking down the street and looking into cars. The woman went to see if her vehicle had been tampered with and, when she approached her vehicle, she noticed the driver's window was busted. Police saw the damage to the window and noticed that it was not completely shattered and very concentrated in the middle. The window maintained its structure, but there were slivers of glass outside and inside the vehicle. Police determined that the damage was concentrated enough that it must have been intentional. She said it probably happened between 2:30-2:45 a.m. The estimated damage to the window is $700.

* * *

A man at apartments at 4827 Jersey Pike told police his vehicle had been broken into. The security guard woke him up and let him know that the back window to his vehicle had been busted out. He didn't believe that anything was taken.

* * *

A man on Read Avenue told police he woke up and was surprised when he didn’t see his truck. He said he had left the keys in his vehicle for the last six years. His wife unplugged the cameras and was unable to provide any camera footage of the incident. He didn’t have any distinguishing marks on his vehicle, no tinted windows, no stickers, and he didn’t believe he had anything valuable that he left in his truck.

* * *

Police were called to Warehouse Row at 1110 Market St. where a security guard said a woman who had her pants down was going through the mall. The guard said multiple people saw a woman with her pants down. The guard said he spoke with the woman and asked her to leave the property but she became combative. He said she got into his face and yelled at him. The guard said he just wanted to trespass the woman, but while speaking with him, the woman started yelling louder and started cussing at him and the officer.