Only 1 Of 6 Incumbent School Board Members Runs Again

Only one of six incumbent school board members up for election is running again.

Jill Black of District 11 is seeking a new term.

Not running are Rhonda Thurman in District 1, Marco Perez in District 2, Tiffanie Robinson in District 4, Joe Wingate in District 7 and Faye Robinson in District 10.

Ms. Thurman, a staunch conservative, had the longest tenure on the school board, while Ms. Robinson had the shortest of those leaving.

Thursday at noon was the qualifying deadline for the March election.

The other five school board seats are not up for re-election this time.

Here is the election lineup:

District 1

Steve Slater, Republican who was endorsed by Ms. Thurman

Tammy Barnes, Democrat qualified at the last minute

District 2

Ben Daugherty Republican

Crystal Boehm Independent

District 4

Missy Crutchfield Democrat

Jackie Anderson-Thomas Democrat

District 7

Ed Garcia Republican

Jodi Schaffer Republican

David Sean Kelman Independent

District 10

Felice Hadden Republican

Angie Stone Jackson Democrat

District 11

Sherrie Guinn Ford Republican

Jill Black Democrat



