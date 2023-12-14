Only 1 Of 6 Incumbent School Board Members Runs Again

Only one of six incumbent school board members up for election is running again.
Jill Black of District 11 is seeking a new term.
Not running are Rhonda Thurman in District 1, Marco Perez in District 2, Tiffanie Robinson in District 4, Joe Wingate in District 7 and Faye Robinson in District 10.
Ms. Thurman, a staunch conservative, had the longest tenure on the school board, while Ms. Robinson had the shortest of those leaving.
Thursday at noon was the qualifying deadline for the March election.
The other five school board seats are not up for re-election this time.
Here is the election lineup:
District 1
Steve Slater, Republican who was endorsed by Ms. Thurman
Tammy Barnes, Democrat qualified at the last minute
District 2
Ben Daugherty Republican
Crystal Boehm Independent
District 4
Missy Crutchfield Democrat
Jackie Anderson-Thomas Democrat
District 7
Ed Garcia Republican
Jodi Schaffer Republican
David Sean Kelman Independent
District 10
Felice Hadden Republican
Angie Stone Jackson Democrat
District 11
Sherrie Guinn Ford Republican
Jill Black Democrat