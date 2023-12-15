Police Blotter: Man Has Bullet Hole Through His Door; Many Drivers Have Trouble With Pothole On Moore Road Exit

A man on Bailey Avenue told police sometime that week a bullet had damaged his home. He showed police two separate ricochet points in the upstairs balcony, as well as a bullet hole through a glass door on the front second level of the home, facing the road. Police also found one projectile. There was no suspect information in regards to the incident. The projectile was taken to Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

While driving into work, an officer came upon a vehicle parked on the right side of E. MLK Boulevard, in front of the U.S. Marshal's building. The vehicle was parked very close to the curb however there was no parking lane and almost half of the vehicle was blocking the roadway causing a traffic hazard. Expressway Towing retrieved the vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police she last had her phone when she was at Tremont Tavern at 1203 Hixson Pike the night before around 11 p.m.-midnight. She believed she had left it on a table. She later realized she didn't have it after she got home around 5:30 a.m. She wasn’t sure if it was stolen or lost, but she tracked it to an address on Talley Road, which she believed was a duplex.

* * *

A woman told police she was at Hamilton Place Mall, shopping for about two hours. When she returned to her white Lincoln Navigator there was a busted back window. There was also a cracked window on the driver's side. The only thing that was taken was a bag with her checking information in it.

* * *

A man at apartments at 6220 Shallowford Road told police his car had been broken into. The rear driver side window was busted and his steering column was taken off. Nothing in the vehicle was taken. It appeared the suspect tried to steal the vehicle. He estimated the damage to be about $2,000.

* * *

A woman told police she ate at Chatta Smoke House at 415 E. Martin Luther King Blvd and paid up front. Then she left to go to the bank and realized she didn’t have her wallet. She returned to the restaurant and asked the cashier if she left a wallet and they said they didn’t see it. She had all her credit cards in the wallet and other items she couldn’t remember.

* * *

A loss prevention employee for Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road told police she saw a man and woman on camera not scan a handful of items and then attempt to leave the store. Loss prevention was able to escort both suspects back to the office. The items they stole were worth around $49. Walmart decided not to press charges but did formally trespass both from all Walmart and Walmart owned properties.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at Siegel Select at 6860 Lee Hwy. and spoke with a man and woman who were currently in a relationship turmoil over a past love affair. They both agreed to stay calm and go about their night.

* * *

Police were called to Shady’s Corner at 1402 Cemetery Ave. for a noise complaint made by an anonymous caller. When the officer arrived, he saw security personnel escorting out a man. The man was acting belligerent and appeared to be refusing to leave. Before identifying the man, he complied, got in a vehicle, and left.

* * *

A woman told police she just wanted to report that she believes that a man was attempting to take money out of her cash app account. She showed police three attempts, but the app caught them all, and the transactions were canceled, resulting in no theft. She said she would change all her account information to prevent further attempts.

* * *

A woman at UTC apartments on University Street told police over the phone her vehicle was broken into. She said several items were stolen.

* * *

A woman told police she was exiting I-24 westbound at the Moore Road exit and while in traffic, she drove over a pothole that was directly in line with the driver-side tire track in that lane. She estimated that the pothole was at least 6'' in depth. Her tire was punctured from driving into the pothole. Her front left wheel was also bent/damaged from striking the pothole. She had to immediately pull into a parking lot and change her tire due to the damage. Many other vehicles had already made a report on this pothole on N. Terrace at S. Lovell Avenue, just north of S. Moore Road.