Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Has Bullet Hole Through His Door; Many Drivers Have Trouble With Pothole On Moore Road Exit

  • Friday, December 15, 2023

A man on Bailey Avenue told police sometime that week a bullet had damaged his home. He showed police two separate ricochet points in the upstairs balcony, as well as a bullet hole through a glass door on the front second level of the home, facing the road. Police also found one projectile. There was no suspect information in regards to the incident. The projectile was taken to Chattanooga Property Division.

* * *

While driving into work, an officer came upon a vehicle parked on the right side of E. MLK Boulevard, in front of the U.S. Marshal's building. The vehicle was parked very close to the curb however there was no parking lane and almost half of the vehicle was blocking the roadway causing a traffic hazard. Expressway Towing retrieved the vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police she last had her phone when she was at Tremont Tavern at 1203 Hixson Pike the night before around 11 p.m.-midnight. She believed she had left it on a table. She later realized she didn't have it after she got home around 5:30 a.m. She wasn’t sure if it was stolen or lost, but she tracked it to an address on Talley Road, which she believed was a duplex.

* * *

A woman told police she was at Hamilton Place Mall, shopping for about two hours. When she returned to her white Lincoln Navigator there was a busted back window. There was also a cracked window on the driver's side. The only thing that was taken was a bag with her checking information in it.

* * *

A man at apartments at 6220 Shallowford Road told police his car had been broken into. The rear driver side window was busted and his steering column was taken off. Nothing in the vehicle was taken. It appeared the suspect tried to steal the vehicle. He estimated the damage to be about $2,000.

* * *

A woman told police she ate at Chatta Smoke House at 415 E. Martin Luther King Blvd and paid up front. Then she left to go to the bank and realized she didn’t have her wallet. She returned to the restaurant and asked the cashier if she left a wallet and they said they didn’t see it. She had all her credit cards in the wallet and other items she couldn’t remember.

* * *

A loss prevention employee for Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road told police she saw a man and woman on camera not scan a handful of items and then attempt to leave the store. Loss prevention was able to escort both suspects back to the office. The items they stole were worth around $49. Walmart decided not to press charges but did formally trespass both from all Walmart and Walmart owned properties.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at Siegel Select at 6860 Lee Hwy. and spoke with a man and woman who were currently in a relationship turmoil over a past love affair. They both agreed to stay calm and go about their night.

* * *

Police were called to Shady’s Corner at 1402 Cemetery Ave. for a noise complaint made by an anonymous caller. When the officer arrived, he saw security personnel escorting out a man. The man was acting belligerent and appeared to be refusing to leave. Before identifying the man, he complied, got in a vehicle, and left.

* * *

A woman told police she just wanted to report that she believes that a man was attempting to take money out of her cash app account. She showed police three attempts, but the app caught them all, and the transactions were canceled, resulting in no theft. She said she would change all her account information to prevent further attempts.

* * *

A woman at UTC apartments on University Street told police over the phone her vehicle was broken into. She said several items were stolen.

* * *

A woman told police she was exiting I-24 westbound at the Moore Road exit and while in traffic, she drove over a pothole that was directly in line with the driver-side tire track in that lane. She estimated that the pothole was at least 6'' in depth. Her tire was punctured from driving into the pothole. Her front left wheel was also bent/damaged from striking the pothole. She had to immediately pull into a parking lot and change her tire due to the damage. Many other vehicles had already made a report on this pothole on N. Terrace at S. Lovell Avenue, just north of S. Moore Road.

Latest Headlines
UTC Women Upend Lipscomb 72-62
  • Sports
  • 12/15/2023
BOWLING: District 4 Tournament Results; Cleveland Boys, Bradley Central Girls Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/15/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, December 14th
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/15/2023
Police Blotter: Man Has Bullet Hole Through His Door; Many Drivers Have Trouble With Pothole On Moore Road Exit
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2023
Soddy Daisy Wrestlers Sweep East Ridge, Marion
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/14/2023
Breaking News
Missionary Ridge, Brainerd To Be Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/17/2023

Missionary Ridge will be featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. Several Brainerd pictures are also included. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Police Blotter: Man Has Bullet Hole Through His Door; Many Drivers Have Trouble With Pothole On Moore Road Exit
  • 12/15/2023

A man on Bailey Avenue told police sometime that week a bullet had damaged his home. He showed police two separate ricochet points in the upstairs balcony, as well as a bullet hole through a ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALES, RANDY LEE 601 JAMES ST LOT 26 ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FAIL TO YIELD FINANCIAL ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Man Charged With Torturing Prisoners During Bosnia Conflict
  • 12/14/2023
Flintstone Man Arrested On Drug Charges
Flintstone Man Arrested On Drug Charges
  • 12/14/2023
Work Begins On Converting Long Vacant Chattanooga Bank Building Into Hilton Tapestry Collection Hotel
  • 12/14/2023
Last Defendant Pleads Guilty In 2019 Douglas Heights Slaying
Last Defendant Pleads Guilty In 2019 Douglas Heights Slaying
  • 12/14/2023
County Planning To Buy Former Center For Sports Medicine; May Be Used For New Forensics Center
  • 12/14/2023
Opinion
We're Fighting The Wrong War On Drugs
  • 12/14/2023
TDOT Created Terror On The Terraces
  • 12/14/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/15/2023
Embrace Transportation Changes
  • 12/14/2023
A Remarkable Journey Of Dedication
A Remarkable Journey Of Dedication
  • 12/13/2023
Sports
Council Fire's DeBusk Named Tennessee PGA Professional of the Year
Council Fire's DeBusk Named Tennessee PGA Professional of the Year
  • 12/13/2023
Randy Smith: Reggie Is Still The Best
Randy Smith: Reggie Is Still The Best
  • 12/14/2023
UTC Women Upend Lipscomb 72-62
  • 12/15/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
UTC Women Travel To Nashville To Take On Lipscomb
  • 12/13/2023
Happenings
ArtsBuild Hosts Annual Art Supply Drive To Benefit The Soddy-Daisy Community Library
  • 12/14/2023
HCSO Honored At 37th Annual Christmas At The Courthouse Festivities
  • 12/14/2023
Jerry Summers: Perry Wallace - A Vandy First
Jerry Summers: Perry Wallace - A Vandy First
  • 12/14/2023
Dec. 16 Festivities At the Good Old Days Museum Announced
  • 12/14/2023
Military Officers Association Of America Holds Annual Christmas Dinner
  • 12/13/2023
Entertainment
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
  • 12/15/2023
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga Jewish Documentary Film Series Begins Jan. 7
  • 12/13/2023
Opinion
We're Fighting The Wrong War On Drugs
  • 12/14/2023
TDOT Created Terror On The Terraces
  • 12/14/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/15/2023
Dining
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Little Coyote, Bless Yer Heart Are 2 New Local Eateries
  • 12/8/2023
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Business/Government
Chambliss Names Susan Veal As Director Of Operations
Chambliss Names Susan Veal As Director Of Operations
  • 12/14/2023
TDEC Seeks Nominations For Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards
  • 12/14/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Possession Of Marijuana - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/14/2023
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: November 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 12/13/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 7-13
  • 12/14/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/14/2023
Student Scene
Esmerelda Lee Challenges Graduates At Winter Commencement
  • 12/14/2023
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
Bryan College Students Awarded Rotary Scholarship
  • 12/14/2023
Mocassin Bend Chatper, NSDAR Presents Tennessee State Poem To 8 Local Schools
  • 12/13/2023
Living Well
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
BASF Chattanooga Volunteers And Donates $1,000 To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 12/14/2023
Erlanger Adds 2 New Members To Its Team Of Providers
  • 12/13/2023
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Celebrates Grand Opening
  • 12/13/2023
Memories
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant
Etowah Historical Commission To Receive Grant
  • 12/15/2023
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
"President Kennedy Has Been Shot"
  • 12/7/2023
McClung Museum To Close Native Peoples Gallery And Repatriation Exhibition
  • 12/7/2023
Outdoors
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
David Johnson Named Tennessee Parks And Schoolyards Program Manager For Trust For Public Land
David Johnson Named Tennessee Parks And Schoolyards Program Manager For Trust For Public Land
  • 12/12/2023
Travel
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Search For The True Meaning Of Christmas
Bob Tamasy: The Search For The True Meaning Of Christmas
  • 12/14/2023
'A Whole Lot Of Singing' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/13/2023
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
Timiethea Delaney Headlines "Christmas Spectacular Concert" Dec. 22 At Hope City Church
  • 12/12/2023
Obituaries
Jean Reaves Adcox
Jean Reaves Adcox
  • 12/14/2023
Arthur Purcell, Jr.
Arthur Purcell, Jr.
  • 12/14/2023
Linda Dorothy Gibson
  • 12/14/2023
Area Obituaries
Oliver, Patricia Ann (Trenton)
Oliver, Patricia Ann (Trenton)
  • 12/14/2023
Steele, Juanita Deloris "Dee" (Trenton)
Steele, Juanita Deloris "Dee" (Trenton)
  • 12/14/2023
McClure, Don (Dalton)
McClure, Don (Dalton)
  • 12/14/2023