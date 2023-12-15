Latest Headlines

School System Says Discipline Taken Against Students Involved In Incident At Red Bank High

  Friday, December 15, 2023

Earlier Friday, a small group of students at Red Bank High School staged a protest outside the school in relation to an incident that happened earlier this week. The students were voicing concerns about the situation, school officials said.

A statement from the County Schools said, "On Tuesday, a RBHS student reported he was engaged by other students and touched inappropriately over his clothes. The student immediately reported the situation, and multiple steps were taken by school administrators.

"The SRD on duty was contacted, as was the Red Bank Police Department. A police investigation was started, and the school filed a report with the Department of Children’s Services. A Title IX investigation is also underway. The school is providing supports to the student who filed the complaint.

"As a result of initial investigations, three students received school discipline appropriate for the reported offense and are not at school." 

Grundy County Woman Charged With Aggravated Arson, Cruelty To Animals
Missionary Ridge, Brainerd To Be Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 12/17/2023
  • 12/17/2023

Missionary Ridge will be featured in the new coffee table book of interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. Several Brainerd pictures are also included. More Old Chattanooga ... more

Grundy County Woman Charged With Aggravated Arson, Cruelty To Animals
  • 12/15/2023
  • 12/15/2023

A TBI investigation into a residential fire in Grundy County in which a dog was killed has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Beersheba Springs woman. On June 14, TBI special agent ... more

Police Blotter: Man Has Bullet Hole Through His Door; Many Drivers Have Trouble With Pothole On Moore Road Exit
  • 12/15/2023
  • 12/15/2023

A man on Bailey Avenue told police sometime that week a bullet had damaged his home. He showed police two separate ricochet points in the upstairs balcony, as well as a bullet hole through a ... more

