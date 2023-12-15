School System Says Discipline Taken Against Students Involved In Incident At Red Bank High

Earlier Friday, a small group of students at Red Bank High School staged a protest outside the school in relation to an incident that happened earlier this week. The students were voicing concerns about the situation, school officials said.

A statement from the County Schools said, "On Tuesday, a RBHS student reported he was engaged by other students and touched inappropriately over his clothes. The student immediately reported the situation, and multiple steps were taken by school administrators.

"The SRD on duty was contacted, as was the Red Bank Police Department. A police investigation was started, and the school filed a report with the Department of Children’s Services. A Title IX investigation is also underway. The school is providing supports to the student who filed the complaint.

"As a result of initial investigations, three students received school discipline appropriate for the reported offense and are not at school."