East Ridge Planning Major Improvements To Camp Jordan, Including $6.4 Million Multi-Purpose Pavilion

The city of East Ridge is exploring the expansion and/or enhancements to Camp Jordan Park. After seeing presentations from three consulting companies that would conduct the studies and help implement the best plan, the city council approved hiring Victus Advisors to perform a sports facility feasibility study. The agreement that was approved at the council meeting Thursday night outlines the terms for the study of both indoor and outdoor improvements. Victus Advisors will be working with a steering committee made up of Parks and Recreation Director Shawnna Skiles and City Manager Scott Miller who will function as the city’s contact persons.

East Ridge will also be building a multi-purpose pavilion at Camp Jordan. The cost of it is estimated to be $6.4 million. The city plans to pay for that and another $1.5 million in improvements for the park by bundling them in a $7.9 million bond issue. It is not a good time to issue bonds, said the city manager, so the city declared the intent for reimbursement of these capital expenditures for Camp Jordan. It will allow the city to spend the money and reimburse itself when the bond issue closes. The expense is Border Region eligible, he said, and hotel and motel taxes can be initially used.

Another facility in the city will also be getting a renovation. East Ridge was awarded a grant for $400,000 in February from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to make upgrades to the Community Center. Mayor Brian Williams told the council that $200,000 has been added to the grant for a total of $600,000 from the state.

Groundbreaking for the city’s new animal shelter took place Dec. 5, said Mayor Williams. The council approved an agreement with Tennessee American Water for the extension of a water line to the new shelter. It is expected to take 180 days depending on the weather, to complete construction. Opening will be the first of July.

Construction of the city’s multi-modal project along Ringgold Road is also continuing. The city has bought a signal strain pole for the intersection of Ringgold Road and John Ross Road at the cost of $13,149. The installation will be another $27,942. And the council approved a change order for building a retaining wall that the engineers have determined is needed to stabilize the ground. It will cost $75,469 for the five-foot-high wall. The city is hoping that cost will be reimbursed from the state.

A bid for widening and other improvements to Mack Smith Road into the CHI Memorial/Red Wolves Stadium was awarded to Adams Contracting. The approval Thursday night was only for Phase I of the construction for the amount of $2,335,643. That road work should start March 1, 2024. East Ridge has been granted $1 million from Hamilton County to be used for this project. Phase II cannot be done until right-of-way is obtained.

Council approval was given for the city to join the United States General Services Administration purchasing program. Items for the police department will be bought through this purchasing service. Police Chief Clint Uselton received approval to buy 10 laser aiming devices that will be used by the city’s tactical team at the cost of $15,907 A forensic laser scanner package will also be purchased for $28,959. It will be used to create a 3-D rendering of a crime scene. And 11 Night Vision Systems for the SWAT team will be bought at the cost of $45,718. All of this equipment for the police will be paid by a Violent Crimes Intervention grant that the city received.

The police department will also be getting eight new Ford Interceptor Sport Utility Vehicles. Seven of the SUVs will be for general patrol use each costing $46,324. One SUV is specialized for a K9 vehicle it will cost $51,634. The total for all eight SUVs is $375,902.

East Ridge provides both police and fire protection services for the city of Ridgeside and includes a four percent increase in cost each year to the contract that automatically renews each year. But the increases were not included after June 30, 2024. City Manager Miller and the mayor of Ridgeside have agreed to extend for another year adding the annual four percent cost increase. The new interlocal agreement begins July 1, 2024. This year, East Ridge is receiving $80,162 for police protection and $36,443 for fire protection from Ridgeside.

Two members of the East Ridge Library Board have been reappointed to another term, Jessica Crow and Jenny Tyler.

Awards to the winners of this year’s Christmas parade were announced Thursday night and Grand Marshall Lloyd Chadwick was honored. There were two Third Place winners, The East Ridge Animal Services and Southern Payroll and Book Keeping. Second Place went to Ginger Brown and First Place to Lumberjack Tree Service. In the Education division, Belvoir Christian Academy and East Ridge High School Jr. ROTC tied for Second Place and First Place went to the Tyner Marching Band.