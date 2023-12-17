Earl Freudenberg: Precious Christmas Memories

Chattanooga Downtown in the 40s Luther at Christmas Jay Craven at Christmas Glenn Draper John and Ruth Lanham Santa with Forgotten Child Fund founder Johnny Wright Amy and Mark Freudenberg Norma Freudenberg with Santa Dickie Mathews, Martha Ragland Jewell Mathews Commissioner Curtis Adams speaks to broadcasters at Christmas Santa Claus – Jim Gentry Charles Coolidge Christmas Parade 1949 – from Library Veterans of Radio Wars early luncheon Veterans of Radio Wars early luncheon Nell Mohney at Christmas CoCo celebrates Christmas John Wilson Previous Next

My favorite season of the year is Christmas; I start enjoying its music when the leaves begin to fall. Christmas should be more than gifts, food and decorations. There’s the spiritual emphasis and it’s about a lot of special people; many of those friends who have passed on.

It was exciting growing up in Chattanooga when mother and dad would take us downtown to shop for gifts and we’d go to Sears’s basement and see Santa Claus and his massive toy shop. The merchants association went all out with street decorations. Both Miller Brothers and Lovemans department stores decorated their windows along with the Electric Power Board’s window displays of the season up Sixth street. As youngsters we enjoyed the annual Christmas parade on Market Street.

There are many radio Christmas memories. Luther Masingill, who woke us up on WDEF Radio for over 70 years, loved Christmas more than any person I’ve known. “Hardrock, Coco and Joe” by Stuart Hamblen was the first holiday selection he played on the radio in the early 40’s. Luther was the first to play “Christmas Dragnet” by Stan Freeberg in 1953 and kept the parody on the air for 60 years.

Later on, Luther introduced us to “A Carpenter, Mother and A King” by the Rhodes Kids. Luther influenced Rising Fawn, Georgia’s very own Forrester sisters to record the song and it’s still heard on radio stations today.

Listeners may remember the year David Carroll (then co-host of the Morning Show) gave Luther a special gift from his broadcasting buddies, “a hair care kit.”

Luther blames his producer – director Buddy Houts for playing “Jingle Bells” by the Singing Dogs almost every day in December. With a big laugh, Luther dedicated the record to the late News Free Press writer J.B.Collins and said it was J.B.’s favorite. The truth is Mr. Collins hated the record and Luther knew that.

Luther’s all-time favorite was the reading by Paul Harvey, “The Man and the Birds.” He said, “I made a lot of copies for Sunday School teachers who shared it every year.”

Luther was a very giving person sharing a lot of goodwill (monetary gifts) with people he didn’t even know. Luther would never walk by a Salvation Army Bell Ringer without putting a few dollars in the kettle. If someone complimented his radio program at a restaurant, Luther might pick up their ticket.

Another famous Chattanoogan who brought us so many Christmas memories was Jay Craven. The clarinet player performed with the Chattanooga Symphony for over 50 years, led the music at the city’s Westminster Presbyterian Church, and he was music educator in the Chattanooga Public Schools. During Mr. Craven’s senior years he became a fixture at Memorial Hospital sharing his clarinet music with patients and their families. Mr. Craven recorded a series of “Melodies from Memorial CD’s.” My favorite is “Christmas Melodies from Memorial.” Jay said he got a lot of requests at Christmas for “Mary did you know.” Jay gave the proceeds from the CD sales to the hospital’s auxiliary.

Jay had his circle of friends he visited every Christmas bringing with him Whitman Samplers and a festive container of special holiday nuts. Jay brought his clarinet to the “Hey Earl Show” and spent the entire program playing listener requests.

Jay said, “Music can warm the heart, give us joy and help us find strength to be courageous on our journey.”

We remember Dr. Glenn Draper who could be Chattanooga’s Mr. Music Man. Glenn and his singers represented the Scenic City traveling around the world even making several stops to sing at the White House. During one visit to Washington, D.C. Dr. Draper suffered a heart attack and ended up in the hospital singing with the doctors and nurses.

Dr. Draper remembered the Christmas Lee Greenwood and the singers performed for President and Mrs. Ronald Reagan.

Dr. Draper would call my radio programs while the singers were traveling and we chatted about their travels and experiences.

Dr. Draper and his singers were the best advertisement for Chattanooga, especially his CD sales.

Dr. Draper’s television concerts captured the real meaning of the day with an hour of holiday favorites every Christmas morning. I’ve lost track of the number of recordings in the late musician’s library but there are several dozen. Dr. Draper’s music is still featured on Changed Lives with Ben Haden, now in radio syndication. Many of his recordings were made in the choir rehearsal room at Chattanooga’s First Presbyterian Church.

In the early 2000’s over 200 musicians (many his former students and singers) honored Dr. Draper at the Tivoli when he directed them in the “Messiah.”

The late Dr. Everett O’Neal added to our Christmas calendar with the Chattanooga Boys Choir Singing Christmas Tree. Our son Mark sang in the choir and they would prepare for the concerts many weeks in advance. So many parents were involved in putting together the annual tradition at the Tivoli Theater, the first weekend in December. Thank you, Dr. O’Neal, for helping shape so many lives of young boys.

Some Christmas memories from my radio show include Hamilton County Commissioner Lou Miller who was truly a great Southern cook. She shared recipes with listeners and gave tips on how to better entertain your family and friends with tasty food. Her husband, Commissioner Ben Miller, would bring a large tray of homemade goodies (fruits, cookies, candy and nuts) to the radio station for employees to enjoy.

Every Wednesday morning was special on the radio with UT Agriculture extension agent Marylin Geraldson and Delmar “Goatman” Hoskins, a retired Southern Coach Line bus driver. Mrs. Geraldson would remind listeners the importance of food safety, especially turkey leftovers. She was afraid of Salmonella.

Goatman gave out his famous beer bread recipe dozens of times. It was a listener favorite.

Those that listened never knew what to expect from Marylin and the Goatman but there was always plenty of tips on preparing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

Several times author Nell Mohney (a good Methodist sister of Mrs. Geraldson) would stop by and share some of her Christmas stories from First Centenary United Methodist Church in Chattanooga where her husband Ralph was pastor. Centenary’s first lady was an inspiration and encouragement to all and we looked forward to her annual visit; Mrs. Mohney was full of the Christmas spirit.

The Zarzour family has been in the restaurant business in Chattanooga for over 100 years. Abe Zarzour operated a hot dog stand at Main and Market Street for three decades and was given the title, “Mayor of Main Street” by the late broadcaster Harry Thornton. Nicknamed Little Abbie, he helped us celebrate Christmas by singing “Adeste Fideles,” - “O Come all ye faithful.” He would perform the carol in Latin then English. Abe always had the Jolly Cholly Christmas food barrel (named after the famous radio personality) collecting non-perishable items for needy families in the Main Street area.

There was the Christmas when Memorial Auditorium–Tivoli Theater general manager Clyde Hawkins brought Danny Davis from the Nashville Brass to the radio station. We got Davis to play a little Jingle Bells on his trumpet; that was a show for the memory book.

There are dozens of Christmas Memories with the Chattanooga Police and Fire Department’s Forgotten Child Fund founded by Officer Johnny Wright in 1962. The community, News Free Press readers and WDOD listeners opened their hearts and pocketbooks for the less fortunate children. Newspaper Editor Lee Anderson made sure all the fund’s bills were paid at the end of the season.

A special FCF memory is the year our daughter, Amy Dover, rode with the ambulance driver Christmas Eve on the Santa Train. Amy wrote following a Santa Train trip, “While families attended candlelight services, or gathered around cozy fires, some chose to brave cold temperatures to make their Christmas special. As Santa and his helpers returned to the Forgotten Child Fund Store, the jolly ole man thanked everyone and wished them Merry Christmas.”

For many years two special people, School Patrol Chiefs Jeanette Wilkerson and Peggie Bullard headed a large group of volunteers coordinating distribution of children’s gifts. There’s not enough words to express the feeling after riding the Santa train throughout Hamilton County delivering presents to some of the community’s needy families.

Thanks to the FCF leadership today of President Kelly Simmons and Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett, the fund continues to grow beyond expectations and thousands of children have Christmas thanks to generous gifts from the community.

We can’t forget the year Third District Congressman Zach Wamp grilled hamburgers and hot dogs at a Forgotten Child Fund picnic in front of the WDOD studio next to the Baylor School campus. The benefit raised thousands of dollars for the fund.

There was the Friday before Christmas that the late Grand Ole Opry Star Charlie Louvin came by WDOD with several dozen Krystal hamburgers and French fries for our staff. Mr. Louvin was on his way to Nashville to sing on the Grand Ole Opry. He had left his Henagar, Alabama farm in time for my noon radio program. Charlie sang, “We wish you a Merry Christmas” and told a few Christmas Opry stories during his visit. He also left a $2000 check for the Forgotten Child Fund.

Right before Christmas, Hamilton County Commission Chairman Curtis Adams would share with radio listeners what he was getting his wife Dot. They were practical gifts; fancy vacuum cleaner, new clothes line, a garbage can, hedge clippers, weed eater and even a new push lawn mower.

Chattanooga Funeral Home’s Martha Ragland made us happy with her special fruit cake every year. My Father, Charles Freudenberg, said it was the best he’d ever eaten. How I miss going to her East Brainerd home a few days before Christmas to pick up our treat.

One year shortly before December 25th, Mrs. Ragland summoned me to the North Chapel; she said they had me a special gift. When I arrived there was an over-sized mayo jar full of pennies, $2.79 cents to be exact. I’d often said on the air (jokingly) that was what her associate Jim Sadler had owed me for years. Employees gathered around the front lobby and we all enjoyed a good laugh as they presented me with the pennies. Mrs. Ragland said, “I don’t want to hear another word about Mr. Sadler owing you money.”

Dickie and Jewel Mathews put the icing on the cake on Christmas Eve by opening their home to friends. Dickie would gather us around the piano and we’d sing carols. The Mathews' Browntown Road Red Bank home was beautifully decorated inside and out and it added so much to the festive season.

Mr. Mathews spent hours in December traveling to assisted living facilities and nursing home entertaining the residents on his keyboard with Christmas carols. We remember the trip to the former Hamilton County Nursing Home when then County Executive Dalton Roberts joined Dickie with his guitar. The residents loved it.

Christmas memories abound at the Mountain Opry show at the Walden’s Ridge Civic Center. Dr. Ray Fox and Ken Holloway brought in musicians including the Dismembered Tennesseans with Frank McDonald. He kept us laughing the entire evening.

The highlight was Ed Brown playing “Silent Night” on his banjo. It was an unforgettable performance.

Family memories are endless, with our children Amy and Mark and our granddaughters Rachel and Juliana. Christmas morning was special when our parents would help put Santa’s gifts together. We all enjoyed my wife’s Julie’s special dishes including her desserts, Chocolate Angel Food and pound cakes.

Our pastor and his wife, John and Ruth Lanham, made church extra special at Christmas time. Longtime secretary Cecelia Ellis and members beautifully decorated the sanctuary with a large Christmas tree. Led by our musicians David Carpenter and Linda Price, the choir presented special music and this writer served as narrator. The church Christmas celebration continued New Year’s Eve enjoying more good food, special music and New Year’s prayers.

Any family in need who came to the Calvary Bible Church on Mountain Creek Road never went without food or gifts; Pastor Lanham even paid a few power bills.

It’s seems each year our dinner table shrinks with the passing of another loved one. My mother and brother Eddie enjoyed Christmas as we celebrated their golden years at the St. Barnabas Nursing Home. Santa even paid a special visit to their room.

Over a period of more than 30 years many memories were made when Chattanooga broadcasters got together at Christmas and share what we call “radio war stories.” Those luncheons generate a lot of laughter. Many of the recognizable voices, including Luther and Tommy Jett, are now silent but they left us some wonderful broadcasting stories.

On the lighter side, Longtime Hullco sponsor Bill Hullander, who is now Hamilton County trustee, would come to the studio the Sunday morning before Christmas and we’d call relatives of listeners wishing them a Merry Christmas. Bill was notorious for wrong numbers and there were a few embarrassing calls. Management never complained about the tradition that ran up a high December phone bill. The late Judge H.L Smith would stop by with his guitar and some homemade peanut brittle.

Before the program ended Chattanooga automobile dealer Herb Adcox came by the radio station with a check for the Forgotten Child Fund. Mr. Adcox wanted to hear his favorite Christmas recording, “Rusty Chevrolet” by the Da Yoopers.

Mr. Adcox’s friend, South Pittsburg, Tn. automobile dealer Jim Gentry dressed up every Christmas as Santa Claus delivering gifts. A few of Mr. Gentry’s friends said some of those presents included brand new $100 bills. How we miss those holiday visits with the man that made so many happy. Mr. Gentry said, “I had to get a new Santa suit several times - too much chocolate cake and pumpkin pie.”

I cannot forget Christmas, 1972, while stationed at the American Forces Network in Frankfurt, West Germany. Julie, Amy and I ate Christmas dinner at the mess hall and it cost us $1.40. There was turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. It wasn’t home, but the cooks prepared everything one could enjoy thousands of miles away from Chattanooga. We had each other but missed our family and friends.

Christmas night I ended up pulling a shift at AFNE and, as I played a few Christmas songs on the radio, I couldn’t help but think of my family here in Chattanooga. I completed the shift with the carol from the war years, “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby.

We should always remember our troops around the world, especially at Christmas.

During the Christmas season, WDOD’s Chief Engineer Park Hall and receptionist Annie Ruth Ansley would go around the studio wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and singing a little “Deck the Halls with boughs of Holly.” They even handed out peppermint candy canes. Annie Ruth would prepare her famous fried chicken, mashed potatoes and chocolate cake; employees brought covered dishes. (Those were the days)

Buddy Tate, Darrell Patterson, Lloyd Payne, Jerry Pond and Tommy Jett tried to add to the holiday celebration by singing. Someone remarked, “Guys don’t quit your day job.”

There were the last minute trips to Kingwood Pharmacy in East Ridge. Tracy Parker and the Musick family would be there Christmas Eve and Christmas day until the last shoppers left. Mr. Parker said, “Our customers get sick on Christmas and we’ll be here for them.” Brenda Musick said, “For the person who has everything there’s always a box of gift wrapped Russell Stover candy.”

The season reminds us of the late Dr. Charles Stanley spending Christmas mornings calling a few friends wishing them a “Merry Christmas.” That’s certainly another way to make some new Christmas memories.

Christmas week, Chattanooga pastor Ben Haden would visit his sick members and friends in the hospitals. My father would often talk about Rev. Haden stopping by, listening to his World War II war stories and then praying before leaving.

Rev. Haden said the visits made his Christmas complete.

A final memory happened when this writer was eating in a Hixson restaurant shortly before the big day and heard several beautiful lady voices singing softly the “Doxology.” After they finished, I went over to their table and told them how much I enjoyed the special table grace. It said it all in a few words;

“Praise God from whom all blessings flow, praise Him all creatures here below, Praise Him above ye heavenly host, Praise Father, Son and Holy Ghost.”

Here’s to all the readers of the Chattanoogan.com; these are only a few of my memories. Readers, reflect on your past Christmas memories and maybe make some new ones.

Enjoy the moments with your family and friends and remember “Jesus is the real reason for the season - Merry Christmas.”

To our Jewish friends, “Happy Hanukkah.”

A special word of thanks and Merry Christmas to publisher John Wilson who had the vision 25 years ago to create the Chattanoogan.com; an Internet newspaper dedicated to presenting news, sports and opinions from Southeast Tennessee and North Georgia.