County Says M1 Zoning For 871 acres At McDonald Farm Does Not Mean It Will All Be Industrial

County officials said Monday that rezoning 871 acres at McDonald Farm in Sale Creek gives the county options, but does not mean it will all wind up industrial.

Mary Francis Hoots, director of information for the county, said, "The county has requested to rezone 871 acres as M1 because it allows for the most flexibility for future uses. Our intention is not to use all 871 acres for industrial development. M1 will allow that portion of the farm to be used for a number of things."

She said McDonald Farm "is one of the last large parcels of land in the north part of Hamilton County, and the county is committed to preserving as many natural features and topography as possible for community enjoyment."

Ms. Hoots said under M1 there would be the option to designate additional recreational space within that footprint. Only 280 of the 871 acres are considered prime industrial development space, and currently no development plans beyond infrastructure have been made for the site.

"The county is also in the process of rezoning an additional 238 acres as park space, which will be the absolute minimum acreage of recreational space at McDonald Farm.

"We believe it is in the best interest of taxpayers for Hamilton County to diligently research economic and community impacts of any development at McDonald Farm, and we welcome feedback throughout this process.”