Earlier House Fire On Old Britain Circle Rekindles In Tri-Comm’s District

Multiple CFD Blue Shift companies braved the cold early Tuesday morning to extinguish a house fire that rekindled on Old Britain Circle.Hours earlier, Chattanooga Fire and Catoosa County Fire Department had assisted Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department in fighting a fire at the same location.Then at 4 a.m. this morning, neighbors started calling 911 to report that the home in the 2800 block was on fire again. Chattanooga firefighters found flames through the roof of the empty residence and set up defensive operations.An aerial master stream was used to flow water and extinguish the fire. CFD units then turned the scene over to Tri-Community VFD and returned to service.Ladder 7, Squad 7, Quint 6, Quint 8, Quint 21 and Battalion 2 Blue Shift responded. During the initial response on Monday afternoon, two dogs were rescued from the home by fire crews.