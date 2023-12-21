Domestic Violence Suspect Hits Chattanooga Police Officer With Car

Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, December 21, 2023

Chattanooga Police responded to a disorder with a weapon call in the 2100 block of Wilder Street on Wednesday at 11:52 a.m. When the officer arrived, he exited his patrol vehicle and walked toward the residence. Police said the suspect that was causing the domestic disorder got into a vehicle, turned the vehicle toward the CPD officer and drove toward the officer. The officer gave multiple verbal commands for the suspect to stop the vehicle, however he did not stop. Police said the suspect caused the vehicle to strike the officer and knock him to the ground.  The suspect then left the residence in the vehicle.

Hamilton County EMS responded and the officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The officer has been released from the hospital.

Chattanooga Police worked quickly to identify and locate the suspect, Kendric Harris, 22. CPD's Fugitive Unit developed information that Harris was in the area of Belle Vista Avenue. CPD's Fugitive Unit along with the United States Marshal Service, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and East Ridge Police Department found Harris in the back of a U-Haul truck at a residence in the 800 block of Belle Vista Avenue.

Harris was arrested and charged with several charges related to the original domestic violence incident and the attempted murder of the CPD officer.  He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault, domestic assault, evading arrest, vandalism, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of controlled substances. 

He was transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

 

