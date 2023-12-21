Cleveland Schools Director Dr. Russell Dyer Takes Post At Collierville Schools

Dr. Russell Dyer, Director of Schools for the Cleveland Schools, has been selected as the next superintendent at Collierville Schools in the Memphis area.

Dr. Dyer said, "Collierville holds a special place in my heart, and the prospect of concluding my career where I initially started is something I cannot ignore. Additionally, my family's presence in West Tennessee further influences this decision."

Officials said, "During his tenure with Cleveland City Schools, Dr. Dyer has showcased exceptional proficiency in academic, financial, and operational management, significantly contributing to the progress of the district.

It's essential to note that this selection is pending contract negotiation, scheduled to take place soon. However, as the school system navigates this transition, the Cleveland City Board of Education will start the search for a new director of schools, ensuring a seamless continuity in providing an excellent education for the students."

Nate Tucker, chairman of the Cleveland City Board of Education, said, “The Cleveland City Board of Education fully supports Dr. Russell Dyer's decision to embark on a new chapter with Collierville Schools. We extend our unwavering support and look forward to a seamless collaboration during this transition.

“Our collective journey over the past several years has been invaluable, and we express our gratitude for the great working relationship we've shared with Dr. Dyer."

Cleveland City Schools will provide regular updates to the community throughout this process, it was stated.

Dr. Dyer started as the director of Cleveland City Schools on July 1, 2016. Before coming to Cleveland, he was chief of staff for Collierville Schools for two years.

Prior to the opening of Collierville Schools, Dr. Dyer was the principal at Collierville High School in Collierville and Bon Lin Middle School in Bartlett, Tn. He has also served as a middle school teacher, assistant principal, and Human Resources specialist all in Shelby County Schools.

Dr. Dyer was awarded the Tennessee PTA Outstanding Principal of the Year Award in 2011 and the Rotary Club Teacher of the Year Award in 1999. In 2019, his peers named Dr. Dyer the Southeast Tennessee Superintendent of the Year. In 2020, he was named to the National Schools Public Relations Associations Superintendents to Watch list.

Dr. Dyer serves on the Board for the Boys and Girls Club of the Ocoee Region, the United Way of the Ocoee Region, the Bradley Cleveland Public Education Foundation as well as the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents and the Association of Independent and Municipal Schools. He also serves on the Governing Board for the American Association of School Administrators - The School Superintendents Association.

Dr. Dyer is an avid outdoors enthusiast; he enjoys hiking and water sports. He is also active in his church and mentors students in the youth ministry.



