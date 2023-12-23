Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Business Check Changed From $116.45 To $2,000; Man In Tent City Let's Warming Fire Get Out Of Control

  Saturday, December 23, 2023

A woman at Alloway Stamping at 2507 E 29th St. told police a check she had written for $116.45 and then mailed out recently had been intercepted and re-written for $2,000 and then cashed at Regions Bank by mobile transaction. She found this out yesterday at about 1 p.m. after checking her bank statement. The check was made out to "Journey Boston" and she's not sure if that’s a person or business name, or if it's a real name.

* * *

A man told police he went to his sister's house on Tunnel Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. and around 4:05 a.m. he noticed his vehicle was gone. He has his keys with him and does not know who took his vehicle. He said he does not know the tag number or VIN number of his vehicle. He is going to get that information and call back in to update police. As of now, the vehicle has not been entered into NCIC as stolen due to not having all needed info.

* * *

The manager of landscaping for all the businesses in an area on Manufacturers Road told police they have an ongoing issue with homeless people sleeping and putting items under their steps. Police did observe a large amount of items under the porch of the business. The manager said she had workers there that morning and was going to clean up the items from the business. She said she would call back in if she sees any other homeless people on the properties.

* * *

A woman called police and said she was turning into the parking lot at 5439 Highway 153 when she hit the curb while turning. She said her car had some heavy damage and she had it towed. Brian's Towing came to retrieve the vehicle.

* * *

Police responded to 5607 Hwy. 58 on a suspicious activity call. The workers at the business said they noticed a white female getting out of a wrecked vehicle on the work site property. Police spoke with the woman, who said that the vehicle belonged to a man she identified, and that he had wrecked the vehicle sometime last night. She said she didn't know what happened because she was asleep. The woman is from Cleveland and asked for police to assist her with a ride to the first exit into Cleveland, which police did.

* * *

A man called from a business at 2145 S. Holly St. and told police he got in to a verbal altercation with another employee and his father. He said the employee and his father showed up and were mad that he was working on a car that they had been working on. He said the father got in to his face several times and that is when he decided to call police. When police arrived on scene, everyone had left except for the caller.

* * *

Police responded to 3737 Pilot Point, where three black males were reportedly going through a parking lot and checking car door handles. Employees on scene confronted the men and they fled the scene in a white Lincoln SUV. At this time no one reported any items stolen. The vehicle was BOLO'd.

* * *

Police received a call regarding an RV which maybe was illegally parked at a residence on Cain Avenue. Police did not locate an RV, but did observe a white GMC Yukon (TN tag) parked in front of that address with a flat tire. It was not illegally parked and was not a traffic hazard. Police did not observe any vehicles in the area that were illegally parked or a hazard.

* * *

A stolen vehicle was found abandoned in the area of 800 Manufacturers Road. The vehicle was locked with no keys or valuable items visible inside. Possible latent prints were observed on the driver's door. Prints were lifted and will be taken to CPD Property for possible identification. NCIC was unable to make contact with the owner. The vehicle was towed via Reliable Towing and was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Elder Street told police she was upstairs in her residence when she looked outside and noticed her car interior light was on. She saw a black male wearing all white getting into a white van (Toyota Sienna) and leaving the scene. When she went to inspect her vehicle, she noticed her wallet was gone. Before police arrival, the woman had already begun canceling and locking the cards so they could not be used. She also said she left the doors unlocked. Police attempted to get possible prints off the door, but were unsuccessful. The woman also sent police camera footage, but they were unable to view it at this point. She did say there were two black male suspects. There was no tag image on the camera. She also believed they drove by later in the night. Police drove in the area and could not locate the van. The woman said that after the police drove by again, she did not see it again. The wallet contained $20, and there were nine cards in the wallet that had all been canceled or locked.

* * *

Police were called to the Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. for a black male who was possibly breaking into rooms. Police spoke with both reporting callers, who did not want to be on the report. Both said the man pushed his way into a room and had possibly stolen items the day before from one of them. Police searched the area, but did not locate the man.

* * *

Police responded to 1259 Hooker Road for a found property call. Police located a bag of unopened syringes. The syringes were secured and submitted to Property.

* * *

A disorderly man was reported at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St. Staff told police they had asked him to leave several times. The manager said she wanted him trespassed. Police informed the man that he was trespassed and gave him a ride to the Mission Shelter.

* * *

Officers on routine patrol noticed a fire inside of Tent City on Peeples Street. Upon closer inspection, it was seen that the fire was burning copper wires and was growing out of control. The Fire Department was notified and asked to respond to assist in getting the fire under control. In the meantime, units on scene were able to use their fire extinguisher(s) to gain control of the fire. Once the flames were gone, the fire re-ignited and had to be extinguished a second time, where it remained extinguished. The person who lit the fire said he was cold and it was a warming fire. However, when asked why he was only burning wires, he did not provide an answer. Police called the burn permit office to see if they would have someone to respond so appropriate citations could be issued. However, they did not receive an answer and were forced to issue a warning. Police explained the concerns for safety and the violations that the man had broken: no means to extinguish the fire; too close to a structure or other personal owned property; burning trash creating poison; having an open flame during an active burn ban; and no permit for an open flame fire.

