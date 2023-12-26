Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Breaks Woman’s Window When She Won’t Let Him In; 11 Vehicles Broken Into At Apartment Complex

  • Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Two women on Grove Street Court told police a man had broken one of the women’s windows. Both said the man had come by and wanted inside because it was cold. The women told the officer they didn’t want him there and wouldn’t let him in. They said at that point, the man broke the front window and left on foot. One of the women said she didn’t want to press charges for the vandalism. The officer attempted to find the man’s information, however what was provided was incorrect and the officer was unable to identify the man at the time.

* * *

A complainant called to report suspicious individuals in the storage facility at 5624 Hwy. 153 after closing time. Police arrived and spoke with two women. They were in a car attempting to leave the storage facility. The gate wouldn’t open because it was after 9 p.m. One of the women said she owned a locker in the storage facility but that she couldn’t access it that evening. The officer assisted them in exiting the facility and they left without incident.

* * *

While on routine patrol on Maple Hills Way, an officer saw a blue Chevy Malibu with no tag and a window partially covered in the parking lot of Maple Hills Apartments. The officer didn’t recognize the car. Next to the Malibu was a white Mercury with an old faded temporary tag and a black Ford Ranger with a green TN tag, which came back not on file. The VIN for the Chevy Malibu was covered and not able to be read. The VIN for the Ford Ranger was not showing as stolen. The VIN for the Mercury was not showing stolen but was in a crash report. The Auto Theft hot sheet was checked but didn’t have any stolen blue Chevy Malibus.

* * *

A man on Ruby Red Drive told police his front passenger window was busted on his Audi. The man said nothing was taken.

* * *

Another man on Ruby Red Drive told police the rear passenger side window of his Kia was busted out. He said nothing was taken from the vehicle. The officer saw damage to the man’s front driver’s side window that the suspect attempted to break.

* * *

Police were called to 4850 Hwy. 58 on a report of a stolen vehicle. Police arrived and spoke with a man and woman. The woman had possession of a vehicle that was owned by the man. The man provided paperwork that the vehicle was registered to him. The woman didn’t have any paperwork on the car. Possession of the car was given back to the man and the woman collected her items and left with her friend.

* * *

A man on Young Avenue told police he discovered a window had been broken out in his vehicle sometime overnight. A neighbor said she heard a noise around 2 a.m. and it may have been his window being broken out. The window was in the driver side rear door.

* * *

A woman on Citico Avenue told police she was sitting in her car when another woman walked into her house. The woman told the other woman to leave the house, and then the woman left in her car. She notified police of the disorder because of a history of conflict between the two as well as her son. The other woman was trespassed from the property.

* * *

A man on Peak Street called police and reported sometime overnight someone used some type of instrument to try to break into the vehicle but no entry was made. He believed it would cost about $300 per window to replace them.

* * *

A woman told police another woman had been on her church property, Olivet Baptist Church at 740 E. M L King Blvd., for a few hours. She had asked the other woman to leave the property but she ignored her. An officer spoke with the other woman and told her she was not allowed on the property. She was trespassed.

* * *

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive told police her BMW had been burglarized. The driver side window had been broken and inside was ransacked. The woman said nothing was observed stolen out of her vehicle. Police saw 10 more vehicles that had been burglarized and ransacked in the area of the complex where the woman lived. Due to the time frame and vehicles showing out of state or county tags; no victims for the other 10 vehicles had been contacted. All vehicles had a window broken out and were also ransacked. It is unknown what had been taken out of those vehicles. Witnesses at the front of the complex said the suspect’s vehicle was believed to be a gray Toyota Highlander. An Auto Crimes investigator was notified and made aware. Later another victim from the vandalism reported his pistol had been taken from his vehicle. Another man told police his Ram 1500 was vandalized. Both driver and passenger front windows were damaged and needed to be replaced. A woman also told police the front passenger window of her Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged. The window was not broken and no items were taken.

