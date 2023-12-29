Latest Headlines

Passenger In Critical Condition After Vehicle Chase Ends In Collision With Power Pole

  • Friday, December 29, 2023
Kenneth Lamar Dixon
Kenneth Lamar Dixon

A car driving 100 mph while being chased by law enforcement wound up slamming into a telephone pole and landing on its top early Friday morning.

The driver was injured and a passenger was in critical condition.

At approximately 2 a.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a silver sedan driving in excess of the speed limit in the 4200 block of Bonny Oaks Drive.

The HCSO deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, at which point the suspect began to drive recklessly, veering into the oncoming lane and passing vehicles in a no-passing zone.

The suspect continued to evade law enforcement, reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph. The pursuit continued onto Lightfoot Mill Road and Birchwood Drive, with the deputy losing sight of the suspect vehicle on New York Avenue.

The HCSO deputy then observed a large electrical surge and sparks from what appeared to be an electrical pole. Upon further investigation, the HCSO deputy observed the suspect had struck an electrical pole and the vehicle had rolled over onto its top.

Local EMS and Fire Departments also responded to the scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was notified and responded to work on the crash and damage to the electrical pole, which was broken in two.

The driver, Kenneth Lamar Dixon Jr., was taken into custody before they and one additional passenger were transported to a local medical facility. The passenger was listed as in critical but stable condition. The driver suffered from what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and was held for further assessment.

Dixon, 38, is being charged with the following charges:

  • Reckless Driving
  • Felony Evading
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • DUI
  • Driving on a Revoked License
  • Speeding and Violation of Traffic Control Device
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, SUSIE SHAUNETTA 8104 ROYAL DR Chattanooga, 374213241 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD TRAFFIC ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, ANDRE JEROME 3836 DEERFOOT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... more

