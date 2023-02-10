Latest Headlines

Teen Mom Actor Posts Revealing Photos Of Wife; Arrested By Sheriff's Office

  Friday, February 10, 2023
Ryan Edwards
Ryan Edwards

"Teen Mom" MTV reality show actor Ryan Edwards on Thursday was served with an Order of Protection by Hamilton County Sheriff personnel ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was currently living.

Then on Friday morning at approximately 11 a.m., Mackenzie Edwards came to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office East Annex to report that her husband had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account and, according to her, they have since made it to national news outlets.

The photographs did not show nudity, but were revealing, it was stated.

The Sheriff's Office said, "During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on Thursday advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings. During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on Thursday.

After learning of the warrant, HCSO deputies responded to a residence located on Morning Glory Drive near Harrison Bay State Park to attempt to arrest Ryan Edwards on the outstanding warrant. Deputies asked Mackenzie to meet them at the location should they need to gain entrance into the residence. Once on scene, the house was found to have sustained considerable damage.

Deputies then went to a local business in Chattanooga on Bonny Oaks Drive where Edwards is employed. He was located there and taken into custody for the harassment warrant and for violation of an Order of Protection.

Subsequent to the arrest, Edwards was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics.

Edwards was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on the following existing and new charges: Harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

A petition to violate was filed with the Magistrate's office, who will set a bond for the Order of Protection violation, it was stated.

