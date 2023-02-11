Police Blotter: Woman Wants Boyfriend Playing Video Games To Leave; Woman Thinks People Are Listening In Throughout Her Apartment

A woman on Gillespie Road told police she wished for her boyfriend to leave her residence while police were on scene. Police spoke with the boyfriend in the basement of the home as he was playing PlayStation. As soon as he saw police, he knew she wished for him to leave. He was cooperative, gathered his belongings and left the scene without issue. A few of his larger items were placed on the covered back deck by him to be gathered at a later time with an empty vehicle and more time. The woman was clear on this and both of them were informed on disorder prevention protocol.

* * *

A woman on Sawyer Street called police about a vehicle parked in front of her mailbox. She said she wanted to speak about other issues with her neighbors as well, such as neighbors throwing trash in her yard, blasting music in the driveway in the middle of the night and blocking her driveway with their vehicles.

* * *

A man on S. Germantown Road told police that his current wife cut the two rear tires of his truck, deflating the two tires, at some point during the night or early morning. There is no evidence to prove who vandalized his tires, but he believes this is not the first time she has deflated his tires. Photos were attached to this report showing the damaged tires in what appears to be done with a knife.

* * *

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police her red pit bull had escaped from her yard the previous Monday. Since then she located the dog she believed to be hers on Facebook. She said she tried contacting the person multiple times, with no reply. Police attempted to call the number provided for by the person on Facebook, with no reply. Police left a message for the person to contact the woman and arrange returning the dog.

* * *



A couple was driving down Wauhatchie Pike when they hit a large pothole that blew out their front driver's side tire. Both denied needing a tow and were waiting for a relative to come assist them with changing the tire, since the relative had a pump jack that would make it safer. Both were very friendly and declined police help to change the tire with the scissor jack that was in the car. The man said previously the scissor jack had collapsed on him twice while changing the tire. Registration and drivers licenses were checked and all valid.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer observed a large red tent located in the area of the old tent city next to the railroad tracks on 11th Street. The officer attempted to make contact with the person that had set up on railway property, but was unable to do so. Police will attempt to do a follow up later this evening to speak with the camper.

* * *



A suspicious vehicle was reported parked at the Calvary Chapel Pavilion, 3333 St. Elmo Ave. It was the only vehicle in the parking lot. Police ran the vehicle's plate and VIN number, which matched to the current valid registration. Nothing that police could observe inside the vehicle looked suspicious or suspect.

* * *

A woman on Cypress Street Court told police she believes there are phones that harness the technology to hear inside of her apartment, although they are located somewhere else. She said that she also hears a woman's voice throughout her apartment. Police asked her if she was having any suicidal or homicidal thoughts. She said she was not. Police examined the apartment and it appeared clean and safe. Police asked the woman to call back at any time about the matter.