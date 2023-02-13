Man Arrested For 2nd DUI And Having A Stolen Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for a second offense DUI and for being in possession of a stolen car.

An officer was dispatched to the area of Scenic View and Tellico Drive after receiving reports of improperly parked vehicles making it impossible for school buses to continue through the neighborhood. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate any vehicles blocking a lane of travel.

A minor fender bender was reported in a parking lot of Hills Parc apartment complex.

A motorist advised that they had sat through 10 cycles at the traffic light located at University Drive and College Drive East waiting to turn left. An officer observed the intersection for several minutes and all lights and signals appeared to be working properly.

An individual came to city hall to report suspicious activity on their personal phone.

An officer was requested to stand by and keep the peace for an individual gathering their belongings from an apartment in the Hills Parc complex.

K9 Goose was called to assist the sheriff’s office with a narcotics sniff of a vehicle in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road. The suspect fled from police on foot and was quickly captured.

An officer responded to a minor fender bender in the 9500 block of Heathwood Drive. There was no damage to the vehicles and the owners declined a report.

Officers responded to a disorder between roommates at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. Allegations were made regarding crimes that had occurred outside of Collegedale and they were referred to the appropriate jurisdiction to make those reports.

An auto burglary was reported on the campus of Southern Adventist University, after an individual left their parked car unlocked while hiking. $400 in cash and a designer purse was stolen.

Police responded to the 9400 block of Pasture Drive after receiving reports of children shooting fireworks at dogs in the area. Police were unable to locate any children or dogs.

An officer responded to a West District gas station after a motorist had called in about someone possibly following them. The call was related to a call outside of the city and in the county. Sheriff’s deputies also responded and spoke with the individual.

A sheriff’s deputy made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original narcotics-related charge. The individual was booked on their warrant.

A truck with a trailer was found to be improperly parked and blocking the driveway at the Winding Creek apartments. The driver was located and instructed to move the vehicle.

A night shift officer made contact with a vehicle parked in the lot of a West District gas station. The occupant advised that they were an employee and had the manager’s permission to sleep in their vehicle on the lot.

An officer was called to the Garden Plaza at Greenbriar Cove after a manager complained that a vehicle had been illegally parked out front all day. The vehicle was checked and had not been reported stolen. The manager advised that they would give the owner a few more hours before having the vehicle towed.

Police were requested to check the well-being of a resident in the 8800 block of Don Ray Way, inside the Grindstone Estates neighborhood. The individual was located at a treatment facility.

An officer responded to the Chik-Fil-A parking lot for a vehicle crash, but the vehicles had left before the officer arrived. When contacted by phone the reporting person explained that the incident took place outside of the City of Collegedale.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

Collegedale Police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a traffic stop at the 8 mile marker of I-75 of a suspected stolen vehicle.

A traffic stop in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to drug paraphernalia being seized.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of driving on a revoked license. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

A traffic stop in the 10400 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI, possession of cocaine, and driving without a license.

A two vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of University Drive and Tallant Road.

A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Winding Creek apartments.

Police responded to an alleged disorder at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. Officers made contact with the residence in question and spoke with an individual who advised that they had been in an argument over the phone.

A residential alarm was activated in the 4300 block of Wellesley Drive. It was found to have been accidentally triggered by the homeowner.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a traffic stop in the 10200 block of Lee Highway that involved a vehicle search and an arrest.



