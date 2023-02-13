Latest Headlines

Man Arrested For 2nd DUI And Having A Stolen Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, February 13, 2023

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for a second offense DUI and for being in possession of a stolen car.

An officer was dispatched to the area of Scenic View and Tellico Drive after receiving reports of improperly parked vehicles making it impossible for school buses to continue through the neighborhood. The officer checked the area but was unable to locate any vehicles blocking a lane of travel.

A minor fender bender was reported in a parking lot of Hills Parc apartment complex.

A motorist advised that they had sat through 10 cycles at the traffic light located at University Drive and College Drive East waiting to turn left. An officer observed the intersection for several minutes and all lights and signals appeared to be working properly.

An individual came to city hall to report suspicious activity on their personal phone.

An officer was requested to stand by and keep the peace for an individual gathering their belongings from an apartment in the Hills Parc complex.

K9 Goose was called to assist the sheriff’s office with a narcotics sniff of a vehicle in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road. The suspect fled from police on foot and was quickly captured.

An officer responded to a minor fender bender in the 9500 block of Heathwood Drive. There was no damage to the vehicles and the owners declined a report.

Officers responded to a disorder between roommates at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. Allegations were made regarding crimes that had occurred outside of Collegedale and they were referred to the appropriate jurisdiction to make those reports.

An auto burglary was reported on the campus of Southern Adventist University, after an individual left their parked car unlocked while hiking. $400 in cash and a designer purse was stolen.

Police responded to the 9400 block of Pasture Drive after receiving reports of children shooting fireworks at dogs in the area. Police were unable to locate any children or dogs.

An officer responded to a West District gas station after a motorist had called in about someone possibly following them. The call was related to a call outside of the city and in the county. Sheriff’s deputies also responded and spoke with the individual.

A sheriff’s deputy made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original narcotics-related charge. The individual was booked on their warrant.

A truck with a trailer was found to be improperly parked and blocking the driveway at the Winding Creek apartments. The driver was located and instructed to move the vehicle.

A night shift officer made contact with a vehicle parked in the lot of a West District gas station. The occupant advised that they were an employee and had the manager’s permission to sleep in their vehicle on the lot.

An officer was called to the Garden Plaza at Greenbriar Cove after a manager complained that a vehicle had been illegally parked out front all day. The vehicle was checked and had not been reported stolen. The manager advised that they would give the owner a few more hours before having the vehicle towed.

Police were requested to check the well-being of a resident in the 8800 block of Don Ray Way, inside the Grindstone Estates neighborhood. The individual was located at a treatment facility.

An officer responded to the Chik-Fil-A parking lot for a vehicle crash, but the vehicles had left before the officer arrived. When contacted by phone the reporting person explained that the incident took place outside of the City of Collegedale.

A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

Collegedale Police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a traffic stop at the 8 mile marker of I-75 of a suspected stolen vehicle.

A traffic stop in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to drug paraphernalia being seized.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a bond revocation warrant from an original charge of driving on a revoked license. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

A traffic stop in the 10400 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI, possession of cocaine, and driving without a license.

A two vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of University Drive and Tallant Road.

A minor parking lot crash was reported at the Winding Creek apartments.

Police responded to an alleged disorder at the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. Officers made contact with the residence in question and spoke with an individual who advised that they had been in an argument over the phone.

A residential alarm was activated in the 4300 block of Wellesley Drive. It was found to have been accidentally triggered by the homeowner.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a traffic stop in the 10200 block of Lee Highway that involved a vehicle search and an arrest.


Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Haletown Fire Department Moves To Subscription Service
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Chattanooga Airport’s Nonstop Saturday Route To Miami Returns This June
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Man Arrested For 2nd DUI And Having A Stolen Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Man Killed, Another Person Injured In Shooting Sunday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 2/13/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/13/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Haletown Fire Department Moves To Subscription Service
  • 2/13/2023

The Haletown Fire Department in Marion County is moving to a subscription service. Officials said, "It is our pleasure to serve our community. Our community is ever growing and changing. With ... more

Chattanooga Airport’s Nonstop Saturday Route To Miami Returns This June
  • 2/13/2023

The Chattanooga Airport will resume the nonstop service to Miami with American Airlines on Saturday, June 3. “Through listening to the needs and wishes of passengers, the Chattanooga Airport ... more

Breaking News
Man Arrested For 2nd DUI And Having A Stolen Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/13/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 2/13/2023
Police Blotter: Man Steals 9 Razors Totaling Over $400; Man Thinks Former Employee Staying With Him Stole Money
  • 2/13/2023
Walker County Arrest For Feb. 6-12
  • 2/13/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/13/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
VIDEO: District 26 Rep. Greg Martin Gives Legislative Update
  • 2/10/2023
The Silent Artist - Lawson Whitaker
  • 2/10/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/10/2023
Sports
Strong 2nd Half Leads Lady Vols Over Vanderbilt
  • 2/12/2023
Chattanooga Mat Mocs Fall To Campbell, 24-13
  • 2/12/2023
UTC Men's Tennis Win 4-3 Over Visiting Georgia Southern
  • 2/12/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Lee Baseball Wins 8-7 Over Visiting Mars Hill
  • 2/12/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Moving Work Of Van Gogh
  • 2/13/2023
John Shearer: Former UNC Basketball Star Phil Ford Offers Wisdom To McCallie Students
John Shearer: Former UNC Basketball Star Phil Ford Offers Wisdom To McCallie Students
  • 2/10/2023
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
  • 2/13/2023
Melony Lusk Speaks On Conservation At Chief John Ross DAR
Melony Lusk Speaks On Conservation At Chief John Ross DAR
  • 2/13/2023
Judge Boyd Patterson Speaks At Military Officers Of America Meeting Feb. 28
  • 2/13/2023
Entertainment
Lysander Piano Trio To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Lysander Piano Trio To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 2/10/2023
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents French Impressions Concert March 2
  • 2/10/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Growing Up
Best Of Grizzard - Growing Up
  • 2/10/2023
Victor VC Caldwell Has New Single, "Can God Trust You"
  • 2/13/2023
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
  • 2/10/2023
Opinion
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
VIDEO: District 26 Rep. Greg Martin Gives Legislative Update
  • 2/10/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Mark Harrison Promoted To Principal At Terracon Consultants
Mark Harrison Promoted To Principal At Terracon Consultants
  • 2/10/2023
Former Chamber VP Montgomery Joins Piedmont Lithium In McMinn County
Former Chamber VP Montgomery Joins Piedmont Lithium In McMinn County
  • 2/9/2023
Transportation Modernization Act advances In The General Assembly
Transportation Modernization Act advances In The General Assembly
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
CHA Opens New Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 2/8/2023
Student Scene
5th Annual Civics Essay Contest Announced For Middle And High School Students
  • 2/13/2023
Chattanooga State’s Center For Engineering, Technology, Arts & Sciences Named In Honor Of Gerald McCormick
  • 2/10/2023
Ning An To Teach Masterclass At Lee University
Ning An To Teach Masterclass At Lee University
  • 2/10/2023
Living Well
Austin Hatcher Foundation Chosen As Moth Ball 2023 Beneficiary
  • 2/10/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
Morning Pointe Foundation To Offer Free Webinar On Parkinson’s Disease
  • 2/8/2023
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
Bebe Reed Named Morning Pointe Senior Living’s VP Of Clinical Services
  • 2/7/2023
Memories
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Outdoors
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
  • 2/13/2023
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
  • 2/10/2023
Richmont Celebrates 90th anniversary Of Chattanooga Bible Institute
  • 2/7/2023
Obituaries
Marsha Norman Coleman
  • 2/13/2023
Frances L. Richey
  • 2/12/2023
Garry Mac
Garry Mac
  • 2/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023
Haire, Linda Kaye (Cleveland)
Haire, Linda Kaye (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023
Paul, Loretta "Reta" Ratcliff (Cleveland)
Paul, Loretta "Reta" Ratcliff (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023