City Council Discusses Allowing STVRs Citywide, But Restricting New Ones To Commercial Zones

  • Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Several City Council members said Tuesday they would consider allowing Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) citywide as long as new ones go into commercial zones.

The discussion came after the council was about to vote on a revision to the current STVR ordinance that would keep the Overlay Zones (in which several council members have opted out of having any rentals in their districts).

The vote on the revised ordinance was delayed until Feb. 28.

Chris Anderson of the mayor's office was asked to provide language regarding restricting new STVRs to commercial areas.

Councilwoman Marvene Noel initially asked for the delay, saying she had unresolved issues on the topic.

She said, "I'm not ready to vote." She said the revised ordinance would allow 40 more rentals into her District 8 with its provision allowing new rentals as long as they are not more than 500 feet from existing ones.

Councilwoman Noel said, "That's so unfair. Once again we are stuck with what nobody else wants. If it's not a good thing for District 8, it's not a good thing for the city."

She added, "To continue to allow these to pile up in the neighborhoods, that's not a good thing."

Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "I think we need to come up with a plan, and this is not it."

She said STVRs should be restricted to commercial areas. Currently, she said, "It's taking away our housing stock that we desperately need."

Councilman Ken Smith said he has consistently opposed STVRs in neighborhoods, but is open to having them at commercial sites.

Chairman Darrin Ledford said he has taken surveys at community meetings for years and no one wants STVRs in their neighborhoods. But, he said, when asked if it would be okay to put them in places like Gunbarrel Road, there was no problem with that.

He said when the current moratorium on new absentee STVRs is lifted on July 6, there will be "tens and tens and tens of millions of dollars about to hit" the Chattanooga rental market.

He said, "Once we lose our housing stock it's gone. This business is too profitable."

Massey Resigns At CCS To Take Briarcrest Job
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/14/2023
Signal Auditor Says Failures Of Prior Employees Caused Big Cost Overrun; Vice Mayor Says Some Have Screamed At Current Workers
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Mayor Kelly Appoints 9 Members To CARTA Board Of Directors
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
2 Died From Separate Traffic Accidents On Sunday
  • Breaking News
  • 2/14/2023
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
  • 2/20/2023

Win a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago from Chattanoogan.com. There will be three sets of tickets given away for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors ... more

Police Blotter: Customer Leaves $50 Tip (But It's Fake); Shoeless Man Sitting On Sidewalk Heads To Grandma's
  • 2/14/2023

The manager at Buffalo Wild Wings, 5744 Highway 153, gave police an envelope with two fake bills. The value of those bills was $100 and $50. Both bills upon inspection were noticeably false and ... more

Mayor Kelly Appoints 9 Members To CARTA Board Of Directors
  • 2/14/2023

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday announced nine appointments to the board of the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) "in an effort to drive the transit agency toward ... more

2 Died From Separate Traffic Accidents On Sunday
  • 2/14/2023
Residential Fire Breaks Out On Davis Mill Road Tuesday Morning
  • 2/14/2023
County Schools To Set District-Wide Policy On Cell Phones At School
  • 2/14/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/14/2023
Person Arrested On Hamilton County Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/14/2023
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 2/14/2023
A Force With Which To Be Reckoned - And Response
  • 2/13/2023
Yet Another Dip Into The Wamp Swamp - And Response
  • 2/13/2023
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
  • 2/13/2023
SEC Baseball Coaches Pick LSU To Win Conference; Vols Picked To Take East Division
  • 2/14/2023
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
  • 2/13/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Covenant's Igbanu Named CCS Player Of The Week
  • 2/14/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Historical Research, Notable Deaths, Riverbend, And Super Bowl Ads
  • 2/14/2023
Life With Ferris: The Moving Work Of Van Gogh
  • 2/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
Jerry Summers: Cherokee Nation - Broken Treaty
  • 2/13/2023
Dalton Hosts Pickleball Tournament Feb. 24
  • 2/14/2023
How To Raise An Equipped Adult Parenting Seminar Offered On Thursday
How To Raise An Equipped Adult Parenting Seminar Offered On Thursday
  • 2/14/2023
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
  • 2/14/2023
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
  • 2/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
  • 2/14/2023
Victor VC Caldwell Has New Single, "Can God Trust You"
  • 2/13/2023
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
  • 2/10/2023
Great Theater At The MACC
  • 2/11/2023
I Miss The Riverbend Of Yesteryear
  • 2/10/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 2/14/2023
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Komatsu’s Chattanooga Manufacturing Facility Begins Production Of HM400-5 Articulated Trucks
Komatsu’s Chattanooga Manufacturing Facility Begins Production Of HM400-5 Articulated Trucks
  • 2/14/2023
Volkswagen Supplier Thyssenkrupp Closing Chattanooga Facilities; 156 Employees Affected
  • 2/13/2023
Market Street Partners Teams With Lane Ford, Expands Business Consulting Services
Market Street Partners Teams With Lane Ford, Expands Business Consulting Services
  • 2/14/2023
Apartments On .41-Acre Alton Park Lot Get Planning Commission Approval
  • 2/13/2023
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
  • 2/9/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
  • 2/9/2023
Chattanooga State Celebrates Gerald McCormick With Naming Ceremony
  • 2/14/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To Southern Adventist University Student Ethan David
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To Southern Adventist University Student Ethan David
  • 2/14/2023
New UTC Engineering Center To Prepare Students For Technology Of Today's Workplace
New UTC Engineering Center To Prepare Students For Technology Of Today's Workplace
  • 2/14/2023
Emily’s Power For A Cure Donates $100,000 To St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital For Neuroblastoma Research
  • 2/14/2023
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
  • 2/13/2023
American Heart Month: How To Take Care Of Your Heart
  • 2/14/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
  • 2/8/2023
Tennessee Fish And Wildlife Commission February Meeting Set For Nashville
  • 2/13/2023
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
  • 2/8/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
  • 2/13/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/14/2023
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
  • 2/10/2023
Bruce Porter
Bruce Porter
  • 2/14/2023
James "Jim" Thomas Turner
James "Jim" Thomas Turner
  • 2/14/2023
Adena Darlene Stinnett
Adena Darlene Stinnett
  • 2/14/2023
Nunley, Melodye (Jasper)
Nunley, Melodye (Jasper)
  • 2/14/2023
Watts, Sandra (Cleveland)
Watts, Sandra (Cleveland)
  • 2/13/2023
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
Wales, James "Jim" Clifford (Cleveland)
  • 2/12/2023